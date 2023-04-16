ONGOING

Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”

The chamber is excited to officially open our ”40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, please go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.

Where: Nominate online

When: Deadline May 12

Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 18

LeadHERship Series: Rent Your Title, Own Your Brand

Jennifer Huffman is a Virginia businesswoman who serves as vice president and solutions banking relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank. Jennifer leads a financial wellness program that delivers workplace financial solutions to help employees build financial confidence. Her relentless commitment is to help businesses implement workplace financial benefits to support their employees, no matter where they are in their financial journey. This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: HopeTree Family Services, Johnny Nash Training Room, 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, April 19

American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network April Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by April 17! Join us for networking fun at our April meeting! We will engage in interactive ice breakers to get to know each other better. We have lots of new members in recent months and would love to become more acquainted with each and everyone. Paige Godwin is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $16

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com, or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

New River Valley

Job Fair Expo

New River Community College is the site for this job fair featuring more than 40 area employers. Positions are available for all skill levels, from entry to advanced.

Where: NRCC, 117 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: None specified

Contact:

Thursday, April 20

TSA Recruiting Event

The Transportation Security Administration is seeking to hire women and men to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. TSA officials will be on-site at the Williamson Road Library to help accelerate the hiring process. There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. However, applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and are paid while undergoing training. Applicants will attend an information session to learn more about the job; start the hiring process; take a computer-based test to evaluate English proficiency and on-screen object recognition aptitude; and participate in an interview. After the event, applicants will need to undergo a medical evaluation, drug test and pre-hire background check. Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance to speed up the hiring process by establishing a profile on www.usajobs.com. Applicants should bring their smartphone and passwords to access their email and their online USAJobs account, and should also bring two forms of valid federal or state government-issued ID.

Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road NW, Roanoke

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

RCPS Works Job Fair

RCPS Works helps employers across the Roanoke Valley connect with hardworking RCPS students for summer employment and beyond. More than 80 employers will be in attendance, representing a wide range of industries, including construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more. This year’s fair will also include transition resources for students with disabilities.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: For more information, or to register, visit rcps.info/rcpsworks

Mobile Apps: How to Plan, Execute & Launch

In this bootcamp you will learn if your small business could benefit from having a mobile app, and the steps to successfully deploy and market your app on the app stores. Presenter Cameron Nelson, Chief Digital Advisor for the Central Virginia SBDC, will cover topics such as market research, finding a developer, building a prototype and more.

Where: Online

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

April 21-22

Boxlore Women’s Leadership Retreat

From the time we are young, we are socially conditioned to put parts of our lives into defined “boxes”: education, relationships, career, etc. In business, this may translate into us following the status quo, being risk-averse, being afraid of failure, and so on. This retreat is for women leaders to gain a clear awareness of the “boxes” we create, and leave with ideas on how to become “unboxed” in our personal and professional lives. Register at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council website, www.rbtc.tech/event/boxlore-the-art-of-getting-unboxed/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: Starts Friday at 9 a.m.; concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $375-$550

Saturday, April 22

Virginia Innovation Accelerator—Agri-Culture Expo on Earth Day The Advancement Foundation is hosting a community event at the Virginia Innovation Accelerator to educate, excite and ignite the desire for agri-business, recycling, sustainability, small business growth and community development in Rockbridge County and the surrounding area. It will feature local businesses, food trucks, live music, local vendors, clubs and organizations, sponsors, local beer and wine for purchase, tours of the VIA facility, educational workshops, hands-on kids activities and an innovation garden.

Where: Virginia Innovation Accelerator, 245 W. 21st. St., Buena Vista

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Monday, April 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 25

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Blacksburg (location TBD)

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, April 26

Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Administrative Professional’s Day Luncheon

Register by April 21! Come enjoy this networking opportunity, door prizes, a fantastic lunch and an excerpt from Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre’s current show, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” This year we will be collecting donations for the Wytheville Women’s Club Personal Care Stations (go to https://www.threeriversmedia.net/2023/03/22/wwc-donations/ for info on acceptable items; travel or small sizes are best). Please email if you need an invoice to pay by check. Reservations can be made through the WWB Chamber only. Online payments can be made at: https://wwb-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/.

Where: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $48 chamber members, $54 nonmembers

Thursday, April 27

Bedford Live @ 5

Get a jumpstart on your weekend by joining the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a Live @ Five networking event! Bring your business cards and get ready to exchange contact information and initiate new business relationships while catching a Lynchburg Hillcats game! Space is limited. Please RSVP!

Where: Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Tuesday, May 2

2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast (rescheduled from April 18)

Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join the WoTech village for a TED Talk-style event where we will host three female speakers from different backgrounds including technology, athletics and academia. Each speaker will share their unique journey as a female leader in their own lane in an exciting and energizing 10-minute, rapid-fire talk. Enjoy lunch in great company as each speaker shares their talk peppered with career tips they’ve picked up along the way. Lunch will be provided. Free, on-site parking is available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Register at www.rbtc.tech.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Thursday, May 4

Eggs & Issues: Law Enforcement

Reservations required by Tuesday, May 2, at noon! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes our panelists for this discussion: Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster, and Mac Babb from Virginia Tech Police. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space in limited! Register and pay online or contact r.lucas@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Friday, May 5

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Military Wife: From Nebraska Farm Girl to World Traveler.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase

Our Annual Business Showcase and Regional Apprenticeship Recognition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community, while networking with other chamber members and meeting new customers and clients. The day includes a mixer from 4 to 5 p.m., showcase from 5 to 5:45 p.m., recognition program from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and the ballgame at 7:05 p.m. Register your booth on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Expo

The annual SML Business Expo brings together more than 100 area businesses each spring to showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life. Free and open to the public, the Expo is your opportunity to engage with business professionals eager to answer any and all questions.

Where: EastLake Community Church Gym, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Saturday, May 6

28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day

This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All proceeds raised go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and service projects. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Plus, each year the club sells more than 100 items for the auction. Buy tickets online or from any Kiwanis member.

Where: Berglund Center, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $7 advance, $10 on-site, under 5 free

May 7-11

Roanoke Star Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support local charitable organizations.

Where: Bid by phone or email

When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11

Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments

Tuesday, May 9

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served! Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: Location TBD

When: Noon

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, May 10

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, May 11

23rd Annual Networking on the Green

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to this annual event! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.

Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski

When: Noon tee time

Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or 450 per team all-inclusive package

Contact: 540-674-1991

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational Classic Golf Outing

Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest

When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $400 team of four

Tuesday, May 16

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series

“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join us for a casual meet and greet with Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, May 17

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning

Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, May 18

RBTC TechNite

RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after-party with music, treats and a take-home gift!

Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers

Contact: rbtc.tech/technite

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.