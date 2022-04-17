Upcoming business events for the week of April 17, 2022

Tuesday, April 19

Legislative Wrap-Up

Join Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up, where we expect to learn more about major issues discussed during the recent legislative session in Richmond.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $55 future members

Wednesday, April 20

American Business Women’s Association April Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by noon on April 18! Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring our annual April networking program. Instead of hearing from a guest speaker this month, we will use our time together to get to know one another better.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Beer & Biotech: Get to Know Carilion Clinic Innovation

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery. For this installment, Dr. Aileen Helsel, interim director of Carilion Clinic Innovation, will introduce CCI’s goals, structure and function and describe how CCI envisions fitting into the region’s growing biotech ecosystem.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

WoTech Morning Jolt

Every third Wednesday, join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every month to help us make connections in this time of continued social distancing. We’ll have casual conversations covering various topics that are important to us. We’ll also have a virtual “board” where you can post jobs, mentor requests and suggestions. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8:15 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, April 21

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series: The Impact of Legalization of Marijuana to the Workplace

Virginia’s new law legalizing marijuana for recreational use has employers wondering what kind of adjustments they need to make. How should companies update policies and practices to address marijuana use off the clock – including drug testing? How can employers determine how high is too high? What about marijuana use and the Americans with Disabilities Act? The session will be presented by Woods Rogers PLC. Breakfast is being sponsored by The Hemp Mill, featuring heart-healthy hemp products. Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267 or director@s-rcchamber.org

SBDC Webinar: Franchising 101

Starting a business through a franchise is often the shortest path to profitability. But how do you find the good ones and not pay too much (or too little) for your business? Learn everything from how to find the right franchise for you, to which state and local regulations you must be aware of before signing a franchise agreement, to which franchises do well (and don’t do well) in your region. We will also discuss funding options. Our presenter is attorney Heather Rosen, president of FranNet of Virginia and D.C., a franchise advisory and development services firm with more than 50 offices in North America. This virtual workshop is made possible through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/franchising

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday Overtime

Thursday Overtime is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy delicious beverages.

Where: Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No cost to attend; individual tabs

Saturday, April 23

Roanoke E-Cycling Day

Bring your unused or outdated electronics such as printers, fax machines, computer components, telephones, cell phones, data cables and more. Proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Nature Park.

Where: Cox Communications, 5400 Fallowater Lane, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Shred It and Forget It!

Safe, secure disposal of sensitive documents provided on-site by Shred-It. Maximum eight boxes. Donations will be accepted for youth programs and feeding the hungry of the Roanoke Valley. Presented by Rotary Club of Roanoke Valley.

Where: Colonial Presbyterian Church, 3550 Poplar Drive, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 26

RAMP Pitch & Polish

Receive expert tips in a casual setting. Virtual Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. These are private events with one company at a time pitching their business idea. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage – limited slots available. Learn more at https://ramprb.com.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sarah Spotswood, RAMP, 540-553-6125

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, April 28

Business Development Forum: Business Analytics

Presented by Zachary A. Collier, president of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy providing decision-making and analytics services for clients across industries including defense, healthcare, education and real estate. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Management at Radford University. His research and consulting interests include risk analysis and decision analysis, which he applies to problems at the intersection of technological, organizational and societal domains. Light breakfast is provided.

Where: RAMP Building, 709 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn: Inspire 2026: A Strategic Plan to Eliminating Poverty

Join us as representatives from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys discuss Inspire 2026, a strategic plan that speaks to our belief that the resources exist for us to make a significant impact in reducing poverty as we know it.

Where: Ashley Plantation, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $8 members, $10 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

THRiVE Conference 2022

Please register! THRiVE is Virginia Bio’s largest statewide event. It is a conference that brings together the leading researchers from biomedical research universities and health systems, entrepreneurs, startups and emerging bioscience companies from the state. Envisioned as an opportunity to network and learn, THRiVE welcomes and connects the myriad of life science subgroups – from pharmaceutical to medical device, from agriculture to informatics, from digital health to industrial bio. More details and registration form found on website: https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $199 members, $249 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/

Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series

This month’s speaker will be Dr. Melissa Rooney. For the past eight years, Melissa has served as an associate supervisor on the board of Durham’s Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has mostly assisted with writing grants to install “Best Stormwater Management Practices” throughout Durham County, including rainwater-collecting cisterns, rain gardens and stream restorations. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Location TBD

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, April 30

Nomination Deadline: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 AND Hall of Fame

The chamber would like to recognize individuals who are making an impact in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County through their leadership, business success, vision, integrity, generosity, innovation and civic engagement. This recognition will focus on local talent making a difference across every profession and organization in the county.

The chamber would also like to honor those individuals who have changed the landscape of our economy and exemplify our mission to “promote and develop a positive environment for the operation and growth of business in Montgomery County.” This is for a lifetime contribution — the Hall of Fame focuses on those in our past or those who continue to change our community now and in the future.

Chamber membership is not a requirement for either category. Go to the website for details and submission forms for both nominations.

When: Deadline to nominate is April 30

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-382-3020

Tuesday, May 3

Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

Thursday, May 5

Eggs & Issues: Partnering to Serve Our Community

Register by noon May 3! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s networking program, featuring “Breakfast with your Chiefs and Sheriff”: Sheriff Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Capt. Roe, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; and Chief Babb III, Virginia Tech Police Department. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: Register by noon May 3; program is May 5, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce: Ag Lunch & Learn Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy a Mexican fiesta featuring food presented by our local farmers and restaurants, all produced locally! Special guest speaker is Mallory White. She will be presenting on the Botetourt Farmer’s Market: Where it’s been, where it is and where it is going.

Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $12 members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Friday, May 6

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Combat Engineer: A World War II Memoir.” All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Saturday, May 7

27th Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

This year’s fundraiser is a drive-thru, but it’s still all you can eat, and for a good cause! Purchase tickets from a Kiwanian, or go to roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/. Please note: Auction bidding will be May 3-14. Find a link at the website.

Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person advance, $7 at the door; children 5 and under free

Contact: 540-761-6751

Tuesday, May 10

LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, May 11

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, May 19

TechNite 2022

The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

