Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration open; event is April 29

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Wednesday, April 5

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Check out this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: TBA

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Communication Techniques to Promote Your Brand

Creating a brand is an effective strategy to reach out to your customers. But, it is certainly not a child’s play. Brand communication plays a crucial role and there are certain strategies and tactics that can be used in creating a persistent brand name. Join Alex Veatch with Letterpress Communication and share techniques and resources to include in your marketing strategy. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, April 6

10th Annual Bedford

Job Fair The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is shaking it up a little for this year’s job fair! Workforce development workshops hosted by local professionals will be offered to job seekers and employers, and graduating students from the three Bedford County high schools will be in attendance. There will also be giveaways and free head shots! Free printing is available at the Forest Public Library for those who need to print resumes, cover letters, portfolios, etc.

Where: Forest Public Library

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-586-9401

Friday, April 7

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Doug Hudgins, an RN with Anthem BC/BS, who will talk about “Sugar Detox.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Wednesday, April 12

The RFP: Who? What? When?

Many bid requests are written by different people, with different knowledge and interests, with no two bid requests exactly the same. To be successful in your bid submission you should follow the organizational priority set by those who manage the evaluation process. This training will outline the bid request structure for major competitive and negotiated procurements to simplify proposal preparation and evaluation for offerors, contractors and contract administrators. Our speaker will be Markino Ross, managing member of AIA Consulting LLC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

(Virtual) Franklin

County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, April 13

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Open House

Come visit us and learn about what the chamber is doing this year!

Where: Chamber office, 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

RAMP Meet the Cohort

At this event, we will hear from RAMP Director Lisa Garcia as she introduces our newest companies as well as RBTC and our Meet the Cohort Sponsor, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. Our speakers will talk briefly at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

Saturday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of SML Charity Golf Tournament

Register by April 15! Tournament is Friday, April 28. Sign-in starts at noon, with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fees include cart, golf, lunch and goody bag. Join us for a day on the links! For sponsorship opportunities please contact Charlene Jones at 540-874-7002 or smlgirlrealtor@gmail.com.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Register by April 15; event is Friday, April 28, noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: $95 per player, $360 per team

Tuesday, April 18

2023 Legislative Wrap-Up

Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators at this annual breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Early-bird registration rates of $15 BACC members, $25 general admission apply until April 4. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission

LeadHERship Series: Rent Your Title, Own Your Brand

Jennifer Huffman is a Virginia businesswoman who serves as vice president and solutions banking relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank. Jennifer leads a financial wellness program that delivers workplace financial solutions to help employees build financial confidence. Her relentless commitment is to help businesses implement workplace financial benefits to support their employees, no matter where they are in their financial journey. This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: HopeTree Family Services, Johnny Nash Training Room, 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Thursday, April 20

April Legislative Update Luncheon

Register by April 18 at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for a panel discussion with members of the Virginia General Assembly. Our moderator will be former House of Delegates member Nick Rush. A thank you to our event sponsors: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Mitchell Law Firm and Virginia Tech. Space is limited so register soon at bit.ly/april23update or on the chamber website, www.montgomerycc.org, on the event page.

Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

TSA Recruiting Event

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking to hire women and men to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. TSA officials will be on-site at the Williamson Road Library to help accelerate the hiring process. There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. However, applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and are paid while undergoing training. Applicants will attend an information session to learn more about the job; start the hiring process; take a computer-based test to evaluate English proficiency and on-screen object recognition aptitude; and participate in an interview. After the event, applicants will need to undergo a medical evaluation, drug test and pre-hire background check. Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance to speed up the hiring process by establishing a profile on www.usajobs.com. Applicants should also bring their smartphone and passwords to access their email and their online USAJobs account. Applicants should also bring two forms of valid federal or state government-issued ID.

Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road NW, Roanoke

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

RCPS Works Job Fair

Hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools. More than 50 companies have registered to attend, representing industries such as construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more. RCPS Works was created in 2022 to help employers across the Roanoke Valley connect with hardworking RCPS students for summer employment and beyond.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

April 21-22

Boxlore Women’s Leadership Retreat

From the time we are young, we are socially conditioned to put parts of our lives into defined “boxes”: education, relationships, career, etc. In business, this may translate into following the status quo, being risk-averse, being afraid of failure, and so on. This retreat is for women leaders to gain a clear awareness of the “boxes” we create, and leave with ideas on how to become “unboxed” in our personal and professional lives. Register at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council website, www.rbtc.tech/event/boxlore-the-art-of-getting-unboxed/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: Starts Friday at 9 a.m.; concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $375-$550

Monday, April 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, April 27

Business After Hours

Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for networking, food and drinks sponsored by B&B Theatres, McClains and Commonwealth NIL.

Where: 1614 S. Main St., Blacksburg

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-382-3020

Bedford Live @ 5

Get a jumpstart on your weekend by joining the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a Live @ Five networking event! Bring your business cards, and get ready to exchange contact information and initiate new business relationships while catching a Lynchburg Hillcats game! Space is limited. Please RSVP.

Where: Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

