Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”
The chamber is excited to officially open our” 40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 Under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.
Where: Nominate online
When: Deadline May 12
Cost: Free
Contact: Marissa Smith, 540-382-3020, m.smith@montgomerycc.org
Monday, April 24
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322
Tuesday, April 25
RAMP Pitch & Polish
RAMP’s Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.
Where: Blacksburg (location TBD)
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sarah Spotswood, 540-553-6125, sarah.spotswood@rbtc.tech
Thursday, April 27
Bedford Live @ 5
Get a jumpstart on your weekend by joining the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a Live @ Five networking event! Bring your business cards and get ready to exchange contact information and initiate new business relationships while catching a Lynchburg Hillcats game! Space is limited. Please RSVP!
Where: Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: 540-586-9401, marketing@baccva.org
Tuesday, May 2
2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast (rescheduled from April 18)
Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.
Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission
Contact: Foster Garrett, marketing@baccva.org
WoTech Lunch & Learn
Join the WoTech village for a TED Talk-style event where we will host three female speakers from different backgrounds, including technology, athletics and academia. Each speaker will share their unique journey as a female leader in their own lane in an exciting and energizing 10-minute, rapid-fire talk. Enjoy lunch in great company as each speaker shares their talk peppered with career tips they’ve picked up along the way. Lunch will be provided. Free, on-site parking is available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Register at www.rbtc.tech.
Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Thursday, May 4
Eggs & Issues: Law Enforcement
Reservations required by Tuesday, May 2, at noon! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes our panelists for this discussion: Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster, and Mac Babb from Virginia Tech Police. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space in limited! Register and pay online or contact r.lucas@montgomerycc.org.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: r.lucas@montgomerycc.org
Friday, May 5
NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)
Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Military Wife: From Nebraska Farm Girl to World Traveler.” All are welcome.
Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)
When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase
Our Annual Business Showcase and Regional Apprenticeship Recognition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community, while networking with other chamber members and meeting new customers and clients. The day includes a mixer from 4 to 5 p.m., showcase from 5 to 5:45 p.m., recognition program from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and the ballgame at 7:05 p.m. Register your booth on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org,
Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo
The annual SML Business Expo brings together more than 100 area businesses each spring to showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life. Free and open to the public, the Expo is your opportunity to engage with business professionals eager to answer any and all questions. A number of clubs and civic organizations will also be present.
Where: EastLake Community Church Gym, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com
Saturday, May 6
28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All proceeds raised go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and service projects. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Plus, each year the club sells more than 100 items for the auction. Buy tickets online or from any Kiwanis member.
Where: Berglund Center, Roanoke
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Tickets $7 advance, $10 on-site, under 5 free
Contact: www.roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/
May 7-11
Roanoke Star Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.
Where: Bid by phone or email
When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11
Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments
Contact: roanokekiwanis@gmail.com, 540-761-6751
Tuesday, May 9
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series
This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served. Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.
Where: Location TBD
When: Noon
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org
Wednesday, May 10
Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.
Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
Thursday, May 11
ERC Recovery Startup Business Credit: Do you qualify for the up to $100,000 credit?
Join the Roanoke Regional SBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Recovery Startup Business Credit. This presentation will take you through the entire application process and attendees will have access to a recorded version to assist in the preparation of the forms. Our presenter is Tom Tanner, RRSBDC regional lead advisor and IRS credentialed enrolled agent.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Networking on the Green
The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 23rd Annual Networking on the Green at Thorn Spring Golf Course! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.
Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski
When: Noon tee time
Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or $450 per team all-inclusive package
Contact: 540-674-1991
Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational Classic
Golf Outing
Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest
When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: Kayla, marketing@baccva.org, bedfordareachamber.com
Tuesday, May 16
Business Advocacy Breakfast Series
“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join us for a casual meet and greet with state Sen. David Suetterlein and state Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.
Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45
nonmembers
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267
Wednesday, May 17
Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning
Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.
Where: Via Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-260-3126
Thursday, May 18
RBTC TechNite
RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after party with music, treats and a take-home gift.
Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers
Contact: rbtc.tech/technite
Saturday, May 20
BSides 2023
Looking to take your cybersecurity skills to the next level? Register for BSides Roanoke, where regional IT security leaders will share their insights and experience in several talks. Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/bsides-2023/.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Monday, May 22
9th Annual Radford Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Birdies, bogeys and business! Contests and extras! Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Still accepting swag bag donations and sponsorships.
Where: Pete Dye River Course, 8400 River Course Drive, Radford
When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: 540-639-2202, info@radfordchamber.com
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
