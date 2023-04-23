ONGOING

Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”

The chamber is excited to officially open our” 40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 Under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.

Where: Nominate online

When: Deadline May 12

Cost: Free

Monday, April 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 25

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Blacksburg (location TBD)

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, April 27

Bedford Live @ 5

Get a jumpstart on your weekend by joining the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a Live @ Five networking event! Bring your business cards and get ready to exchange contact information and initiate new business relationships while catching a Lynchburg Hillcats game! Space is limited. Please RSVP!

Where: Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Tuesday, May 2

2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast (rescheduled from April 18)

Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join the WoTech village for a TED Talk-style event where we will host three female speakers from different backgrounds, including technology, athletics and academia. Each speaker will share their unique journey as a female leader in their own lane in an exciting and energizing 10-minute, rapid-fire talk. Enjoy lunch in great company as each speaker shares their talk peppered with career tips they’ve picked up along the way. Lunch will be provided. Free, on-site parking is available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Register at www.rbtc.tech.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Thursday, May 4

Eggs & Issues: Law Enforcement

Reservations required by Tuesday, May 2, at noon! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes our panelists for this discussion: Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster, and Mac Babb from Virginia Tech Police. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space in limited! Register and pay online or contact r.lucas@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Friday, May 5

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Military Wife: From Nebraska Farm Girl to World Traveler.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase

Our Annual Business Showcase and Regional Apprenticeship Recognition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community, while networking with other chamber members and meeting new customers and clients. The day includes a mixer from 4 to 5 p.m., showcase from 5 to 5:45 p.m., recognition program from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and the ballgame at 7:05 p.m. Register your booth on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo

The annual SML Business Expo brings together more than 100 area businesses each spring to showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life. Free and open to the public, the Expo is your opportunity to engage with business professionals eager to answer any and all questions. A number of clubs and civic organizations will also be present.

Where: EastLake Community Church Gym, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Saturday, May 6

28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All proceeds raised go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and service projects. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Plus, each year the club sells more than 100 items for the auction. Buy tickets online or from any Kiwanis member.

Where: Berglund Center, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $7 advance, $10 on-site, under 5 free

May 7-11

Roanoke Star Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.

Where: Bid by phone or email

When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11

Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments

Tuesday, May 9

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served. Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: Location TBD

When: Noon

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, May 10

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, May 11

ERC Recovery Startup Business Credit: Do you qualify for the up to $100,000 credit?

Join the Roanoke Regional SBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Recovery Startup Business Credit. This presentation will take you through the entire application process and attendees will have access to a recorded version to assist in the preparation of the forms. Our presenter is Tom Tanner, RRSBDC regional lead advisor and IRS credentialed enrolled agent.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Networking on the Green

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 23rd Annual Networking on the Green at Thorn Spring Golf Course! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.

Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski

When: Noon tee time

Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or $450 per team all-inclusive package

Contact: 540-674-1991

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational Classic

Golf Outing

Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest

When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $400 team of four

Tuesday, May 16

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series

“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join us for a casual meet and greet with state Sen. David Suetterlein and state Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45

nonmembers

Wednesday, May 17

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning

Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, May 18

RBTC TechNite

RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after party with music, treats and a take-home gift.

Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers

Contact: rbtc.tech/technite

Saturday, May 20

BSides 2023

Looking to take your cybersecurity skills to the next level? Register for BSides Roanoke, where regional IT security leaders will share their insights and experience in several talks. Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/bsides-2023/.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Monday, May 22

9th Annual Radford Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Birdies, bogeys and business! Contests and extras! Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Still accepting swag bag donations and sponsorships.

Where: Pete Dye River Course, 8400 River Course Drive, Radford

When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $400 team of four

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.