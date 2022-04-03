Upcoming business events for the week of April 3, 2022

Tuesday, April 5

QuickBooks Series: How to Process Payroll in QuickBooks Online

Pre-registration required! Join the SBDC for this virtual workshop presented by Tom Tanner, regional lead advisor and QuickBooks pro. Learn how to create your company settings, how to set up electronic payments to the state and the IRS, how to run regular and special payroll, and more. Any current small business owner in any industry who is currently using QuickBooks online is encouraged to attend. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/qbpayroll

Thursday, April 7

Success through e-Commerce

Please pre-register! Join the SBDC for this webinar if you’re interested in pivoting more of your efforts to online sales. Our speaker will be Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC. This session will cover the variety of websites available, how to upgrade your website to accommodate online sales, e-commerce platforms and how to select the best one, how to set up your online storefront, and more. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Monday, April 11

Job Fair

This event will welcome candidates looking for work and career opportunities across a variety of sectors. Businesses interested in registering a booth can do so on the website: https://botetourtchamber.com.

Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, Shenandoah Ave. 115, Daleville

When: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for attendees

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com , 540-566-8812

Tuesday, April 12

Career & Resource Fair

Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free job fair. A variety of employers from both the public and private sectors will be eager to hire for immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Hosted by the Franklin Center/VA Career Works.

Where: The Franklin Center/VCW, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kathy Hodges, 540-483-0179, kathy.hodges@franklincountyva.gov

Patent and Trademark Series: Patent Basics

Please register! We will explore the different types of patents; define the difference and use of both provisional patent applications and non-provisional patent applications; and discuss the process of patent prosecution, the role of the U.S. patent examiner and what to expect when working with the USPTO. Information regarding a number of patent prosecution programs and initiatives available to applicants will also be provided. This webinar presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration, please be on the lookout for it.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.virginiasbdc.org under Training

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Transportation

Limited tickets remain, so register early! A panel of experts will discuss regional transportation, including I-81 improvements, efforts to boost air travel and more. Speakers include Virginia Del. Terry Austin (19th District); Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council; and Mike Stewart, executive director at Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. Our moderator will be Mimi Coles, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Permatile Concrete Products Company. This series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, April 13

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, April 14

Farm Bill Public Meeting

The Natural Resources Conservation Service, in compliance with the Agriculture Act of 2018 (Farm Bill), announces a public notice of a Local Working Group meeting to review natural resource priorities from Fiscal Year 2022 in preparation for Fiscal Year 2023. The program is open to all interested individuals and groups concerned with the conservation of natural resources and associated programs and provisions of the Agriculture Act of 2018. The meeting facilities are handicapped accessible. Reasonable accommodation requests, including sign language interpreters, should be made at least one week prior to the event date. For those unable to attend, you may contact District Conservationist Derek Hancock to request an agenda and supplemental documents so that you may provide feedback at a later date.

Where: Bonsack Service Center, 36 Executive Circle, Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Derek Hancock, NRCS District Conservationist, derek.hancock@usda.gov or (540) 795-3647

Post-Legislative Update

Register no later than Tuesday, April 12, at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this annual update on the recently completed session of the General Assembly. Our speakers will be state representatives. Seating is limited so reserve early.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2386 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Open House

Come see the new Fincastle location! Light refreshments available all day. No registration needed, and the public is welcome.

Where: 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com , 540-566-8812

Blocksburg Summit 2022

Blocksburg Summit 2022 will bring blockchain thought leaders from around the world to the Virginia Tech community to engage in conversations at the intersection of technology, research, regulation, policy and economics in commercial enterprises, government and education. Register to secure your spot.

Where: Online

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/

Friday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Fee includes cart, lunch and goody bag, along with a great day of golf! Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for the top three teams. Proceeds benefit local charities. Deadline to register is April 15. Sponsorship opportunities available (deadline April 8); contact Charlene Jones at 540-874-7002 or smlgirlrealtor@gmail.com.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Friday, April. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $80 per golfer, $300 per team

Contact: Carolyn Gordon, 540-797-8375, winupcg@gmail.com

Wednesday, April 20

Beer & Biotech: The Future of Biotech in the Region

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke (back room)

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

WoTech Forum: Morning Jolt with WoTech

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every month to help us make connections in this time of continued social distancing. We’ll have casual conversations covering various topics that are important to us. We’ll also have a virtual “board” where you can post jobs, mentor requests and suggestions. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Wednesday, April 27

Art Works for Virginia Webinar: Tools for Expanding Creative Spaces and Placemaking in Your Community

Hear from ARTSFAIRFAX about their new “Creative Spaces Toolkit,” a roadmap to interim activation of vacant buildings and spaces, specifically designed to create a collaboration between the arts sector, property owners and government officials. Then hear from Kate Pittman, executive director of ViBe Creative District, on the range of initiatives that have made Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront District a national model for a destination/tourism experience. For more details and registration for each session, go to www.arts.virginia.gov/programs_artworks.html.

Where: Online

When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 804-225-3132

Thursday, April 28

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: info@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Saturday, April 30

SML Lions Golf Tournament

Tee it up when the SML Lions Charitable Corporation holds its Spring Swing Golf Tournament at Copper Cove! Registration and lunch start at noon, with captain’s choice tee off at 1 p.m. Teams of four will be capped at 20. Individual golfers will be accommodated as space allows. Call to sign up, or for more information.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Lunch and registration at noon; 1 p.m. tee off

Cost: $75 per golfer

Contact: Rod Savage, 540-855-0910

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.