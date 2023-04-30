ONGOING
Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”
The chamber is excited to officially open our ”40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 Under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.
Where: Nominate online
When: Deadline May 12
Cost: Free
Contact: Marissa Smith, 540-382-3020, m.smith@montgomerycc.org
People are also reading…
Tuesday, May 2
2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast (rescheduled from April 18) Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.
Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission
Contact: Foster Garrett, marketing@baccva.org
WoTech Lunch & Learn
Join the WoTech village for a TED Talk-style event where we will host three female speakers from different backgrounds, including technology, athletics and academia. Each speaker will share their unique journey as a female leader in their own lane in an exciting and energizing 10-minute, rapid-fire talk. Enjoy lunch in great company as each speaker shares their talk peppered with career tips they’ve picked up along the way. Lunch will be provided. Free, on-site parking is available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Register at www.rbtc.tech.
Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Thursday, May 4
Eggs & Issues: Law Enforcement
Reservations required by Tuesday, May 2, at noon! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes our panelists for this discussion: Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster, and Mac Babb from Virginia Tech Police. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space in limited! Register and pay online or contact r.lucas@montgomerycc.org.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: r.lucas@montgomerycc.org
Friday, May 5
NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)
Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Military Wife: From Nebraska Farm Girl to World Traveler.” All are welcome.
Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)
When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase
Our Annual Business Showcase and Regional Apprenticeship Recognition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community, while networking with other chamber members and meeting new customers and clients. The day includes a mixer from 4 to 5 p.m., showcase from 5 to 5:45 p.m., recognition program from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and the ballgame at 7:05 p.m. Register your booth on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org,
Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo
The annual SML Business Expo brings together more than 100 area businesses each spring to showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life. Free and open to the public, the Expo is your opportunity to engage with business professionals eager to answer any and all questions. A number of clubs and civic organizations will also be present.
Where: EastLake Community Church Gym, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com
Saturday, May 6
28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day
This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All proceeds raised go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and service projects. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Plus, each year the club sells more than 100 items for the auction. Buy tickets online or from any Kiwanis member.
Where: Berglund Center, Roanoke
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Tickets $7 advance, $10 on-site, under 5 free
Contact: www.roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/
May 7-11
Roanoke Star Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.
Where: Bid by phone or email
When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11
Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments
Contact: roanokekiwanis@gmail.com, 540-761-6751
Tuesday, May 9
Speaker: “The Art of Persuasion”
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Blue Ridge Chapter is pleased to announce our May featured speaker: Greg Brock, founder and CEO of award-winning digital studio Firefli. Networking and breakfast (includes coffee, delicious homemade pastries, and more!) begin at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Please register.
Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents’ Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: afpva@hotmail.com
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series
This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served. Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.
Where: Location TBD
When: Noon
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org
Wednesday, May 10
Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.
Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
Thursday, May 11
ERC Recovery Startup Business Credit: Do you qualify for the up to $100,000 credit?
Join the Roanoke Regional SBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Recovery Startup Business Credit. This presentation will take you through the entire application process and attendees will have access to a recorded version to assist in the preparation of the forms. Our presenter is Tom Tanner, RRSBDC regional lead advisor and IRS credentialed enrolled agent.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Networking on the Green
The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to this 23rd annual event! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.
Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski
When: Noon tee time
Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or $450 per team all-inclusive package
Contact: 540-674-1991
Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational Classic Golf Outing
Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest
When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: Kayla, marketing@baccva.org, bedfordareachamber.com
Tuesday, May 16
Business Advocacy Breakfast Series
“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for a casual meet and greet with state Sen. David Suetterlein and state Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.
Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267
Wednesday, May 17
Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning
Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.
Where: Via Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-260-3126
Thursday, May 18
RBTC TechNite
RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after party with music, treats and a take-home gift.
Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers
Contact: rbtc.tech/technite
Saturday, May 20
BSides 2023
Looking to take your cybersecurity skills to the next level? Register for BSides Roanoke, where regional IT security leaders will share their insights and experience in several talks. Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/bsides-2023/.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Monday, May 22
9th Annual Radford Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Birdies, bogeys and business! Contests and extras! Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Still accepting swag bag donations and sponsorships.
Where: Pete Dye River Course, 8400 River Course Drive, Radford
When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: 540-639-2202, info@radfordchamber.com
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322
Wednesday, May 24
Lunch with Leaders: Impact of Housing on Business
Join our panelists for a discussion about the impact of housing on local businesses and our workforce and the measures being taken to improve housing in Pulaski. Lunch is included in price. Reservations are required.
Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers
Contact: Shannon Ainsley, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org
Beer & Biotech: Adventures of an Engineer in a Pharma Company
We’re excited to welcome Dr. Victor Iannello! Chorda Pharma is developing and commercializing non-opioid analgesics to treat the growing incidence of chronic pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, sports injuries and other ailments. Dr. Iannello will discuss how he got involved with Chorda, some of the challenges and successes they’ve faced in taking their first product to market, and how they are building long-term value for investors. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events
Thursday, June 1
Eggs & Issues: Education
Register in advance! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion, including Angela Joynor, vice president, economic development and corporate education, Radford University; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, dean of student services, New River Community College; and moderator Sharon G. Scott, Ph.D., president, Fully-Engaged. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: 540-382-3020
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.