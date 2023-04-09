ONGOING

Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”

The chamber is excited to officially open our ”40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 under 40 Luncheon.

Where: Submit nominations at https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS

When: Deadline May 12

Cost: Free

Wednesday, April 12

The RFP: Who? What? When? Many bid requests are written by different people, with different knowledge and interests, with no two bid requests exactly the same. To be successful in your bid submission you should follow the organizational priority set by those who manage the evaluation process. This training will outline the bid request structure for major competitive and negotiated procurements to simplify proposal preparation and evaluation for offerors, contractors and contract administrators. Our speaker will be Markino Ross, managing member of AIA Consulting LLC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Thursday, April 13

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Open House

Come visit us and learn about what the chamber is doing this year!

Where: Chamber office, 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

RAMP Meet the Cohort

At this event, we will hear from RAMP Director Lisa Garcia as she introduces our newest companies as well as RBTC and our Meet the Cohort Sponsor, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. Our speakers will talk briefly at 5:45 p.m.

Where: Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

Friday, April 14

Blacks in

Technology Mixer

Join Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council for a happy hour mixer as we officially launch the latest Blacks In Technology chapter. The event is happening during the Virginia Tech Black Alumni Reunion. It will also feature special guest Dennis Schultz, executive director of The Blacks in Technology Foundation, who also happens to be a Hokie! Refreshments provided. Please RSVP at www.rbtc.tech/event/bit-chapter-launch-mixer/.

Where: Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Concept Room, 1880 Pratt Drive, Suite 2018, Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Saturday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of SML Charity Golf Tournament

Register by April 15! Tournament is Friday, April 28. Sign-in begins at noon, with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fees include cart, golf, lunch and goody bag. Join us for a day on the links! For sponsorship opportunities please contact Charlene Jones at 540-874-7002 or smlgirlrealtor@gmail.com.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Friday, April 28, noon to 6 p.m.; register by April 15

Cost: $95 per player, $360 per team

Tuesday, April 18

2023 Legislative Wrap-Up

Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Register at bedfordareachamber.com/events.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission

LeadHERship Series: Rent Your Title, Own Your Brand

Jennifer Huffman is a Virginia businesswoman who serves as vice president and solutions banking relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank. Jennifer leads a financial wellness program that delivers workplace financial solutions to help employees build financial confidence. Her relentless commitment is to help businesses implement workplace financial benefits to support their employees, no matter where they are in their financial journey. This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served.

Where: HopeTree Family Services, Johnny Nash Training Room, 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, April 19

American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network April Luncheon Meeting RSVP by April 17! Join us for networking fun at our April meeting! We will engage in interactive ice breakers to get to know each other better. We have lots of new members in recent months and would love to become more acquainted with each and everyone. Paige Godwin is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $16

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com, or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

New River Valley

Job Fair Expo

New River Community College is the site for this job fair featuring more than 40 area employers. Positions are available for all skill levels, from entry to advanced.

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: NRCC, 117 Edwards Hall, 5251 College Drive, Dublin

Cost: None specified

Thursday, April 20

TSA Recruiting Event

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is seeking to hire women and men to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. TSA officials will be on-site at the Williamson Road Library to help accelerate the hiring process. There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. However, applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and are paid while undergoing training. Applicants will attend an information session to learn more about the job; start the hiring process; take a computer-based test to evaluate English proficiency and on-screen object recognition aptitude; and participate in an interview. After the event, applicants will need to undergo a medical evaluation, drug test and pre-hire background check. Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance to speed up the hiring process by establishing a profile on www.usajobs.com. Applicants should also bring their smartphone and passwords to access their email and their online USAJobs account. Applicants should also bring two forms of valid federal or state government-issued ID.

Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road NW, Roanoke

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

RCPS Works Job Fair

Hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools. More than 50 companies have registered to attend, representing industries such as construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more. RCPS Works was created in 2022 to help employers across the Roanoke Valley connect with hardworking RCPS students for summer employment and beyond.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: For more information, or to register, visit rcps.info/rcpsworks

April 21-22

Boxlore Women’s Leadership Retreat

From the time we are young, we are socially conditioned to put parts of our lives into defined “boxes”: education, relationships, career, etc. In business, this may translate into us following the status quo, being risk-averse, being afraid of failure, and so on. This retreat is for women leaders to gain a clear awareness of the “boxes” we create, and leave with ideas on how to become “unboxed” in our personal and professional lives. Register at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council website, www.rbtc.tech/event/boxlore-the-art-of-getting-unboxed/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: Starts Friday at 9 a.m.; concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $375-$550

Monday, April 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 25

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Blacksburg (location TBD)

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, April 26

Wytheville-Wythe-Bland Chamber of Commerce Administrative Professional’s Day Luncheon

Register by April 21! Come enjoy this networking opportunity, door prizes, a fantastic lunch and an excerpt from Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre’s current show, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” This year we will be collecting donations for the Wytheville Women’s Club Personal Care Stations (go to https://www.threeriversmedia.net/2023/03/22/wwc-donations/ for info on acceptable items; travel or small sizes are best). Please email if you need an invoice to pay by check. Reservations can be made through the WWB Chamber only. Online payments can be made at: https://wwb-chamber-of-commerce.square.site/.

Where: Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $48 chamber members, $54 nonmembers

Thursday, April 27

Bedford Live @ 5

Get a jumpstart on your weekend by joining the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a Live @ Five networking event! Bring your business cards and get ready to exchange contact information and initiate new business relationships while catching a Lynchburg Hillcats game! Space is limited. Please RSVP!

Where: Lynchburg Hillcats Stadium

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Tuesday, May 2

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join the WoTech village for a TED Talk-style event where we will host three female speakers from different backgrounds including technology, athletics and academia. Each speaker will share their unique journey as a female leader in their own lane in an exciting and energizing 10-minute, rapid-fire talk. Enjoy lunch in great company as each speaker shares their talk peppered with career tips they’ve picked up along the way. Lunch will be provided. Free, on-site parking is available. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Register at www.rbtc.tech.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Thursday, May 4

Eggs & Issues: Law Enforcement

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes our panelists for this discussion: Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin, Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson, Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster, and Mac Babb from Virginia Tech Police. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space in limited and reservations are required by no later than Tuesday, May 2, at noon.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: Register and pay online or contact r.lucas@montgomerycc.org

Friday, May 5

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase

Our Annual Business Showcase and Regional Apprenticeship Recognition is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community, while networking with other chamber members and meeting new customers and clients. The day includes a mixer from 4 to 5 p.m., showcase from 5 to 5:45 p.m., recognition program from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and the ballgame at 7:05 p.m. Register your booth on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase

Details TBA.

Where: EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-721-1203

Saturday, May 6

28th Annual Kiwanis Pancake & Auction Day

This annual event is the major fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke. All proceeds go back into the community in the form of grants, scholarships and service projects. All-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, syrup and toppings, cold and hot drinks. Plus, each year the club sells more than 100 items for the auction. Buy tickets online or from any Kiwanis member.

Where: Berglund Center, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $7 advance, $10 on-site, under 5 free

Wednesday, May 10

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Thursday, May 11

Networking on the Green

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 23rd Annual Networking on the Green at Thorn Spring Golf Course! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.

Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski

When: Noon tee time

Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or 450 per team all-inclusive package

Contact: 540-674-1991

