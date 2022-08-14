Upcoming business events for the week of Aug. 14, 2022 and beyond

Sunday, Aug. 14

RAMP Fall Cohort Application Deadline

Is your tech startup ready to accelerate? In our Fall Cohort you’ll embark on a 12-week program featuring: one-on-one expert mentoring as well as access to content mentors covering the world of business knowledge; free office space with high-speed internet access; access to angel and VC investors through our Demo Day presentations; $20,000 in equity-free funding; free membership in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Shenandoah Club; and three additional years of ongoing support. Complete an application at https://ramprb.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

American Business Women’s Association August Luncheon Meeting (RSVP by Aug. 15)

Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring our installation of new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Please RSVP by Monday, Aug. 15.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech Guest speaker will be Dr. Jarred Heffron, senior scientist at Novozymes. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Aug. 18 Knowledge at Noon: Making Meaningful Meetings: A Back Door to Burnout Prevention

This workshop is designed to have an impact at both the individual and organizational level. Participants will learn to design meetings with impact, create movement on their organization’s goals, meaningful engagement for staff, and margin on everyone’s calendars. Please bring a recent copy of your meeting minutes. You’ll have the opportunity to “audit” the meeting and find opportunities to re-think how you approach it. Guest speaker Amanda Stanley, most recently president and CEO of DePaul Community Resources, recently launched a new business, The Artisan Leader, where she provides coaching, consulting and teaching to organizations to help them design their tomorrows with care. Register at https://business.bedfordareachamber.com/events/.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 (includes lunch)

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Botetourt Young Professionals Join the Botetourt Young Professionals for this monthly networking meeting (held the third Thursday of every month). A 10% discount will be given to all who attend. We will feature speakers at the beginning and then have fun networking and getting to know one another. No registration needed. Please register at https://botetourtchamber.com, or contact Brittany Bostic (bmsanford07@gmail.com) if you have any questions.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies by tab

Contact: Jennifer Vance, organizer, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday Overtime Whether you’re a longtime chamber member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections and enjoy some delicious craft beers. Sponsored by Tech Squared.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Individual tabs

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Tuesday, Aug. 23 All You Need to Know About the SBDC to Grow, Build or Expand Your Business Presented by Virginia SBDC Inclusivity Ambassador Dr. Hope Murphy, this 45-minute informal information session will help you get the most out of SBDC resources, programs and networks. As the largest small business support program in the country, the SBDC offers the services that small business owners need to succeed, such as free small business counseling, access to business data and information, cybersecurity training, specialty programs and more. After this session, you will know what is available, how to access it, and how to make the most of your free counseling sessions with the SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Thursday, Aug. 25 State of the City Address Please join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual State of the City Address to members of the business community. Mayor Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look ahead at upcoming city initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program starts at 8 a.m. Register in advance at the website: https://business.roanokechamber.org/events/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 chamber members, $37 future members

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

