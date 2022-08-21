Upcoming business events for the week of Aug. 21, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, Aug. 23

All You Need to Know About the SBDC to Grow, Build, or Expand Your Business

Presented by Virginia SBDC Inclusivity Ambassador Dr. Hope Murphy, this 45-minute informal information session will help you get the most out of SBDC resources, programs and networks. As the largest small business support program in the country, the SBDC offers the services that small business owners need to succeed, such as free small business counseling, access to business data and information, cybersecurity training, specialty programs and more. After this session, you will know what is available, how to access it, and how to make the most of your free counseling sessions with the SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Thursday, Aug. 25 State of the City Address Please join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual State of the City Address to members of the business community. Mayor Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look ahead at upcoming city initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program starts at 8 a.m. Register in advance at the website: https://business.roanokechamber.org/events/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 chamber members, $37 future members

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Minority Business Accelerator This session will focus on cybersecurity training. Learn tips on protecting your network information and liability. We will hear from a range of local businesses with expertise, including: Paul Wellons, CEO/Senior Technician, AesirTech Consulting; Jeff Wynn, President and Chief Technology Officer, New River Computing; and Bobby N. Turnage Jr. (CIPP/US), Attorney, Sands Anderson PC. Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org. A Zoom option will be offered, with links sent prior to the session.

Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free to chamber members and nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Knowledge at Noon: Nonprofit Strategies After a Challenging Period As the local soup kitchen Daily Bread celebrates its 40th year, they are serving more families than ever before – currently 15,000 meals a month! Did you know they are helping Bedford residents at Raintree Village and Salem Court, and are also helping to establish Little Free Pantries in our area? Learn about their transformation through the pandemic, as well as the opportunities and challenges ahead. Register at https://business.bedfordareachamber.com/events/.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 (includes lunch)

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Tech on Tap Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council community to learn more about Game Changer Week (Sept. 12-15) which brings together industry disruptors in Roanoke and Blacksburg through a variety of events, including workshops, sessions by special guests, happy hours, startup mentoring, open house tours and so much more. Come find out more about the event, why you won’t want to miss it, and how to get involved. Tech on Tap is the only series of events purely focused on networking within the regional technology community. It offers guests a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy a cold drink and network with peers. Register at https://www.rbtc.tech.

Where: Eastern Divide Brewing, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Individual tabs

Contact: 540-443-9232

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Aug. 27 Brews & Bubbles Fundraiser Join the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation for an evening of fun and festivity presented by ValleyStar Credit Union. This one-of-a-kind event features a VIP tasting led by Luca Paschina of Barboursville Vineyards (for VIP ticket holders, at 6 p.m.), local craft beverages provided by Blue Ridge Beverage, delicious food supplied by Center Stage Catering, live music performed by The Dundies Band, a photo booth, and a silent and live auction. The silent auction features gift cards to your favorite local shops and restaurants, artwork, wine, jewelry, tickets to RSO, MMT and Salem Red Sox games, and more. Highlights of the live auction include a vacation home getaway in Mexico and a David Yurman ring. John Carlin will serve as master of ceremonies. Proceeds support the foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships, establish a career center and develop new educational programming. Cocktail attire. For tickets, go to https://brewsandbubbles.ticketspice.com/brewsandbubbles.

Where: The Glen on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

When: 6 p.m. VIP start; 7 to 10 p.m. general event hours

Cost: $125 general; $150 VIP

Contact: Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, 540-767-6292, Kaitlyn.vanbuskirk@education.edu

Floyd Rubber Duck Race The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event that benefits the Floyd Visitor Center. Duck drop at 1:30 p.m. at the bridge at the intersection of Slusher Store Road and Thunderstruck Road; the end of the race is just past the intersection of Thunderstruck and Sowers Road. Purchasing a numbered duck (or ducks) makes you eligible for a prize. You do not need to be present to win. The day also includes kids’ activities, a hot dog or hamburger meal ($5), and music. Kayaks, canoes, SUPs and tubes available for rental on-site. Duck tickets can be purchased at the chamber of commerce website (online sales end at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26); at the Chamber/Visitor Center office; or from Chamber board members and staff. Duck tickets will be available on-site from about noon up to 1:15 p.m. on race day. In case of inclement weather that makes the river hazardous for the rubber duck race, the event will be postponed.

Where: On the Water in Floyd, 2049 Thunderstruck Road, Floyd

When: Noon to 2 p.m.

Cost: $5 per duck; free general admission

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Growing Into Business Leaders

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Regina Cook, administrative officer for training solutions at Virginia Western Community College. Regina will be discussing how women can grow into business leaders by embracing change, taking risks and showing strength during times of adversity.

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $55 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

ABC Laws & Regulations Training The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will host Special Agent Tracy Smith, VA ABC agent with the Bureau of Law Enforcement assigned to Montgomery County, as well as local law enforcement representatives, to provide the Responsible Sellers & Servers: Virginia’s Program. Come learn about changes to ABC laws and regulations that took effect as of July 1. This training is vital for licensed retailers, restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, etc. Ask questions, explore how to spot fake IDs, and gain the tools and knowledge needed to be successful and compliant. This session will be offered both in person and via Zoom. Please register ahead of time at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Chamber office, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members and nonmembers

Contact: Steve Baffuto, president@montgomerycc.org

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://ramprb.com

