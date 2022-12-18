Upcoming business events for the week of Dec. 18, 2022 and beyond

ONGOING

Parade of Trees

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join us for the first ever Parade of Trees! Each tree is donated and decorated by a local Vinton business. Santa will be on hand Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial (front lawn)

When: Daily, through Jan. 2, 2023

Cost: Free

3rd Annual First

Bank Tinsel Trail

Experience the magic of beautifully decorated trees, specially designed by local businesses and organizations. The decorated trees will remain up through the month of December. Tours are self-guided, or contact the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce for a private tour in partnership with the Botetourt County Historical Museum.

Where: Downtown Fincastle

Where: Daily, through December

Cost: Free

Hometown

Gingerbread Trail

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Page Turner Studios to design and build gingerbread cottages for the Hometown Gingerbread Trail. Go to https://s-rcchamber.org, and click on the event under the Events drop-down menu for location information. Our trail has grown from a single life-size gingerbread cottage to over a dozen life-size photo booth villages that will be popping up from one end of Roanoke County, through the City of Salem, and on to the other end of the county. To reap the benefits of your travels along our trail and cash in on discounts, prizes, gifts and much more offered by our members, use our interactive map for your phone, or our “Gingerbread Passports” for the littles. Turn in your trail passport to the Chamber Village or office no later than 10 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. We will hold a special event at the Village of Blue Eagle Credit Union, 2809 W. Main St., Salem, to draw the name of one lucky trail traveler who will receive $500 cash!

Where: Various locations

When: Daily, through December

Cost: Free to tour

Contact: 540-387-0267

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

Where: Online

When: Applications open through Jan. 2023

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Webinar: Developing a New Business and Expansion Plan

Did you know business planning makes newly formed businesses 60% more likely to succeed? Or that companies with a business plan grow 30% faster than a company without a plan? The same goes when expanding your business: you must plan. For every business and every stage, business planning creates success. Gary McGeough, a seasoned business owner and counselor, will lead this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Jan. 6-8

23rd Annual Virginia Biological Farming Conference

The 23rd annual Virginia Biological Farming Conference is Virginia’s premier organic and sustainable agricultural conference. The conference brings together farmers, gardeners, eaters, educators and advocates of biological and organic farming and gardening. The three-day conference includes: keynote speakers; full- and half-day pre-conference intensive workshops; more than 50 sessions and workshops, presentations and panel discussions; more than 40 tradeshow exhibitors, locally sourced farm meals and book signings; and a youth program. The conference also features a silent auction and networking opportunities, including regional networking meetings, and the Taste of Virginia Expo & Social.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: Daily, Jan. 6-8

Cost: $250 VABF members, $310 nonmembers; see registration page for additional rates (lodging priced separately)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Jan. 12

Eggs& Issues: Athletic Sponsorship/NIL

Register by Jan. 10 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with representatives from Virginia Tech and Radford University athletic departments. We also hope to have representatives from The Hokie Way, Triumph NIL and Commonwealth NIL on the panel. Our moderator will be Ann Castle with Blacksburg Partnership. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: Register by noon Jan. 10; program is Jan. 12, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Monday, Jan. 16

2023 Capital Reception

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to join the VA West Business and Legislative Coalition for their 2023 Capital Reception with members of the region’s legislative delegation. This is an opportunity to meet with elected leaders and promote your business interests. Invited guests include delegates and senators from throughout the greater Roanoke Valley, as well as the New River Valley, the Shenandoah Valley, Southside and more. The evening includes networking, drinks and light appetizers.

Where: Omni Richmond Hotel, Magnolia Room & Wine Bar, 100 S. 12th St., Richmond

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $49 per person

Contact: Register at the chamber website, roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, Jan 18

Beer & Biotech: Why are we searching for every single cell?

The ability to sort cells from complex biological samples is critical for understanding disease initiation, progression and treatment. To move toward truly personalized medicine will require precision cell recovery. Learn more from our speakers, Alex Hyler, Ph.D., vice president and chief scientific officer, and Steve Turner, chief executive officer, for CytoRecovery, a dynamic startup working to commercialize new cell separation and recovery technologies. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

SBDC Workshop: Gov Con 101

Are you considering registering your business to be a government contractor? Do you think government contracting might be a good option to help grow your business? If so, join us! This session will be help you understand whether government contracting is a good option for your business; if your business is ready to enter the government arena; the process of registering to be a government contractor; and certifications that might benefit your business as a government contractor.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

