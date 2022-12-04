Upcoming business events for the week of Dec. 4, 2022 and beyond

ONGOING

Parade of Trees

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join us for the first ever Parade of Trees! Each tree is donated and decorated by a local Vinton business. Santa will be on hand Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m; Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 to 11 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 to 11 a.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 22, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where: Vinton War Memorial (front lawn)

When: Daily, through Jan. 2, 2023

Cost: Free

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

When: Applications open through Jan. 2023

Where: Online

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Tuesday, Dec. 6

LeadHERship : Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva

For the final installment of our 10-month LeadHERship Series, Jessica Creasy, president of Iris Marketing Services, will be our speaker on the topic of “Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva.” Developed for women across all industries, the series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. Registration required! Go to https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: South County Library, Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold its December meeting in Room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540.767.6007

Online MBA Information Session

This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rebecca McGill, mba@vt.edu, 703-538-8397

Thursday, Dec. 8

RBTC’s Tech the Halls & Demo Day

For the second year in a row, RAMP and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will co-host Tech the Halls & Demo Day in one spectacular holiday bash! RBTC’s much-anticipated mixer will feature exciting, rapid-fire pitches from RAMP’s Fall 2022 Cohort, along with festive entertainment, holiday treats, and delicious food and drink. Open to the public. Please RSVP.

Where: Virginia Tech’s East End Zone suite, overlooking Worsham Field

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 13

2022 ConnectHER Conference The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting our second annual ConnectHER Conference. Don’t miss this chance to connect with and learn from influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This conference is for all women: working, retired, mothers, young women, business owners and more. In addition to wonderful speakers, this year’s conference will include instructor-led gentle chair yoga, plus a women’s self-defense class. Breakfast and lunch will be served, plus, we’ll wrap the day up with a happy hour! Early registration is required as seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out!

Where: Brandon Oaks, 3804 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $85 chamber members, $110 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

SBDC Workshop: New Year, New Brand

Join Business Advisor and Branding Expert Jawansa Hall as he reviews some basic steps to refreshing your brand for the New Year.

A fresh new look can help your small business gain new customers and expand your reach. We will take a look at the five most important considerations as you are thinking about building a brand identity and strategy.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Align Before 9

Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

