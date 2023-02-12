ONGOING

Registration Open: City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

Leadership College is a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents. Through an interactive, practical and engaging series of discussions and activities, residents will get a better understanding of how city government works, how to access city services, and how the city is working toward achieving its long-range vision. Participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend all nine sessions. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building

When: March 16 through May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, 540-853-1643, antwyne.calloway@roanokeva.gov

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Association of Fundraising Professionals Talk: Strategic Planning and Development: A Powerful Combination

Featuring Kathy Stockburger of Kathy Stockburger Consulting. Strategic planning is one of a nonprofit board’s most important responsibilities. Making sure the resources needed to achieve those strategic priorities is essential. When these two processes work together, the board can chart a direction it considers mission-based, attainable, agile and supported. Development, the backbone of the organization, drives the budget, which provides the footing for high-quality programs, services, staff and facilities. While the processes and goals of strategic planning and development differ, they overlap in important ways. Those organizations effectively linking strategic, operational and financial goals are poised to thrive and have maximum impact. Networking and breakfast at 8 a.m.; meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Email for registration information.

Where: Club Friendship (in Friendship’s Residents’ Center), 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Wednesday, Feb. 15

American Business Women’s Association February Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Feb. 13! Local Storyteller Joelle Shenk will be our guest speaker. She will guide us on ways to leave our mark through stories and imagination. This will be an interactive session where we will explore the beauty of individual stories, and how our imagination transforms us. (Christine Eilert is the speaker sponsor for this meeting.)

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $16

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech

Join us in welcoming Dr. Damon Kuehl from Carilion Clinic’s Department of Emergency Medicine and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. His focus in research and clinical innovation includes broad interests in practice variation and how physicians make decisions, health care costs, and traumatic brain injury with a specific interest in improving accuracy of diagnosis and prognosis in TBI. He recently started a large project with the VT Helmet Lab to develop new technology to improve understanding and detection of falls in older adults. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Feb. 16

“Off the Clock”

New year, new branding. Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Thursday Overtime” is now “Off the Clock”! Other than a name change (and a slight time adjustment), everything else is just like you remember. Whether you’re a longtime member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy some delicious beverages. Special thanks to our sponsor, Tech Squared.

Where: Brady’s Distillery, 711 Pocahontas Ave. NE, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages are on individual tabs

Contact: business@roanokechamber.org, 540-983-0700, ext. 100

Friday, Feb. 17

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series

Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Committee for the first event in a series of business breakfasts. This first breakfast’s theme is “Breakfast with our Congressmen.” Join us for a casual meet-and-greet with Rep. Ben Cline and Rep. Morgan Griffith. Please register in advance.

Where: WDBJ Community Room, Hershberger Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: Amanda Livingston, 540-387-0267, director@s-rcchamber.org

Tuesday, Feb. 21

NRVHBA Members Breakfast Register no later than Feb. 15! Guest speaker Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, assistant vice president of forecasting and analysis with the National Association of Home Builders, will be joining us for this seminar where you will hear valuable insights into national economic trends in the home building industry. Program begins at 8 a.m. Don’t miss out on this chance to hear from the expert!

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Thursday, Feb. 23

Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Change Negative Thinking into Positive — How to Eliminate your Imposter Syndrome

Registration is now open! The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting, to kick off our 2023 Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series! Anne will discuss how leaders in all walks of life tend to focus on self-limiting thoughts and the noise surrounding us in our business and personal lives. When we dwell on those thoughts, we are limiting our potential. Find more details and register at roanokechamber.org.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 for chamber members and future members

Contact: business@roanokechamber.org, 540-983-0700, ext. 100

Lunch with Leaders: Projections & Preparedness

Reservations required! Join our special guest Jennifer Sobotka Elias from Radford University’s Department of Economics, who will discuss economic projections for 2023 and steps to take to prepare your business. Lunch will be catered by the PCHS Culinary Arts Department.

Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers

Business After Hours

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce resumes one of our favorite networking events! Join us and meet up with old and new friends. Hosted by CBIZ. No fee to attend; however, registrations are appreciated.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-387-0267

CVABC Coffee Talk

Looking to make new connections? Join The Central Virginia Business Coalition for our monthly networking event! This is where small business owners can get together, meet and greet, share business cards, and grow. Please RSVP on our Facebook page.

Where: RND Coffee, 101 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Monday, Feb. 27

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Feb. 28

I’m-a-Preneur: Managing your Cash Flow Like a Pro

Cash flow management can make or break a business. Cash flow management involves monitoring, analyzing and optimizing cash receipts and expenses. Learn how to leverage cash flow as a financial planning tool and start making better business decisions today! This workshop is designed for small business owners.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

RAMP Pitch & Polish

Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register by going to www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Wednesday, March 1

Networking & Conversation

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for this networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. This casual drop-in style event is limited to 50 attendees due to capacity limits.

Where: Field House at Varsity Park (by River’s Edge Sports Complex), 112 Edinburgh St. SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Noon Knowledge Webinar: Challenges in the Labor Market

Our speaker will be Rex Carter. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, March 2

Eggs& Issues: Housing and Towns

Register by Feb. 28 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring panelists Matthew T. Hanratty, assistant to the Town Manager, Town of Blacksburg; and Jim Drader, NRV executive director, Habitat for Humanity. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Feb. 28 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Align Before 9

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Wednesday, March 8

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, March 9

Women’s Leadership Conference — New Normal, New You: Balanced Body, Brain & Brand

Register by March 2! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Janelle Anderson, four-time bestselling author, professional certified coach, Master Energy Leadership Index practitioner and COR.E Dynamics specialist for this year’s conference. Janelle has transitioned through several different careers including office manager, GED instructor, teacher, business owner, entrepreneur, confidence coach, author and speaker. She thrives within her own personal growth, learning how to navigate obstacles, and belief in her dreams. Her ability in sharing her story is a way to inspire women to realize they are not alone, as well as realization that everything is within their reach. In addition to Janelle’s keynote, there will be a variety of breakout sessions, a moderated panel discussion and a networking reception.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (followed by reception until 6 p.m.)

Cost: $120 chamber members, $150 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.montgomerycc.org:

Tech and Toast

Kick off the 2023 Tech and Toast Series with MELD Manufacturing, a regional advanced manufacturing company leading the industry. Keynote, Dr. Chase Cox VP, MELD Manufacturing, will share the exciting news about MELD’s future initiatives, including the news of a brand-new spinout company, highlight cutting edge products, global accomplishments and the company’s record growth in the region.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.