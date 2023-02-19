ONGOING

Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration open, ongoing

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Registration Open: City of Roanoke Leadership College

Leadership College is a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents. Through an interactive, practical and engaging series of discussions and activities, residents will get a better understanding of how city government works, how to access city services, and how the city is working toward achieving its long-range vision. Participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend all nine sessions. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building

When: March 16 through May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, 540- 853-1643, antwyne.calloway@roanokeva.gov

Feb. 21-22

38th Annual By Design Conference

There has never been greater innovation and ingenuity in the senior living industry than there is today, with new potential to expand services and further enhance the lives of older adults. Themed “Untapped Potential: Exploring New Horizons,” this conference will provide ideas to help leaders advance missions of service, guide innovation, and consider all possibilities to fulfill current needs, as well as effectively plan for the generations to come. Multiple speakers and break-out sessions. Presented by SFCS, architecture, engineering and interior design firm nationally recognized as senior living experts. Fee includes welcome reception Monday, Feb. 20, meal breaks, and other conference activities.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Roanoke

When: Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon

Cost: $975

Contact: Register at www.sfcs.com

Thursday, Feb. 23

Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Change Negative Thinking into Positive — How to Eliminate Your Imposter Syndrome

Registration now open! The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting, to kick off our 2023 Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series! Anne will discuss how leaders in all walks of life tend to focus on self-limiting thoughts and the noise surrounding us in our business and personal lives. When we dwell on those thoughts, we are limiting our potential. Find more details and register at roanokechamber.org.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 for chamber members and future members

Lunch with Leaders: Projections & Preparedness

Reservations required! Join our special guest Jennifer Sobotka Elias from Radford University’s Department of Economics, who will discuss economic projections for 2023 and steps to take to prepare your business. Lunch will be catered by the PCHS Culinary Arts Department.

Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers

Business After Hours

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce resumes one of our favorite networking events! Join us and meet up with old and new friends. Hosted by CBIZ. No fee to attend; however, registrations are appreciated. Register at https://s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: 540-387-0267

CVABC Coffee Talk

Looking to make new connections? Join The Central Virginia Business Coalition for our monthly networking event! This is where small business owners can get together, meet and greet, share business cards, and grow. Please RSVP on our Facebook page.

Where: RND Coffee, 101 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Friday, Feb. 24

Radford University Carilion Open House

Join us to learn more about graduate programs offered at Radford University Carilion: Doctor of Physical Therapy, Doctor of Health Sciences, Physician Assistant, Master of Healthcare Administration, Master of Occupational Therapy and more. Registration required: https://radford.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9AHxlNtoSXbt4cS.

Where: Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Monday, Feb. 27

“Roanoke Valley Saves Week” Kick-Off Event

As part of America Saves Week 2023 (Feb. 27–March 3), the City of Roanoke is encouraging the community to take a moment to focus on the importance of learning how to save money in an effort to better prepare for the unexpected and build financial confidence. For the related Roanoke Valley Saves Week, Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering area residents resources and support with educational tools, free programs and financial incentives. Additional events include: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. — SMART Financial Goals, Importance of Banking, and Basics of Credit; Wednesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. — Borrowing Basics; Friday, March 3, noon — Saving for Retirement and Future Planning. Please register for sessions no later than 5 p.m. on the day before the event at: www.uwrv.org/bank-on-roanoke-valley.

Where: Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center, EnVision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke

When: Noon

Cost: None specified

Contact: Brandon Meginley, City of Roanoke Department of Economic Development, 540-853-1120, brandon.meginley@roanokeva.gov

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/ .

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Feb. 28

I’m-a-Preneur: Managing Your Cash Flow Like a Pro

Cash flow management can make or break a business. Cash flow management involves monitoring, analyzing and optimizing cash receipts and expenses. Learn how to leverage cash flow as a financial planning tool and start making better business decisions today! This workshop is designed for small business owners.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

LIVE2LEAD

Live2Lead is a world-class leadership experience packed into a half-day format, full of rich and inspirational content, key takeaways and easy-to-implement action plans. Grow your own leadership as you connect with other influencers in your local community. Expand your network with relationships that produce tangible results! Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Central Virginia Community College—Bedford Location

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $79 per person

Contact: 540-586-9401

RAMP Pitch & Polish

Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register by going to www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Wednesday, March 1

Networking & Conversation

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for this networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. This casual drop-in style event is limited to 50 attendees due to capacity limits.

Where: Field House at Varsity Park (by River’s Edge Sports Complex), 112 Edinburgh St. SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Noon Knowledge Webinar: Challenges in the Labor Market

Our speaker will be Rex Carter. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Check out this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: TBA

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, March 2

Eggs & Issues: Housing and Towns

Register by Feb. 28 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring panelists Matthew T. Hanratty, assistant to the Town Manager, Town of Blacksburg; and Jim Drader, NRV executive director, Habitat for Humanity. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Feb. 28 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Align Before 9

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Friday, March 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Professor Michael Bentley who will talk about “Green Burials.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Wednesday, March 8

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, March 9

Women’s Leadership Conference — New Normal, New You: Balanced Body, Brain & Brand

Register by March 2! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Janelle Anderson, four-time bestselling author, professional certified coach, Master Energy Leadership Index practitioner and COR.E Dynamics specialist for this year’s conference. Janelle has transitioned through several different careers including office manager, GED instructor, teacher, business owner, entrepreneur, confidence coach, author and speaker. She thrives within her own personal growth, learning how to navigate obstacles and believe in her dreams. Her ability in sharing her story is a way to inspire women to realize they are not alone, as well as realization that everything is within their reach. In addition to Janelle’s keynote, there will be a variety of breakout sessions, a moderated panel discussion and a networking reception.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center. 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (followed by reception until 6 p.m.)

Cost: $120 chamber members, $150 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.montgomerycc.org:

Tech and Toast

Kick off the 2023 Tech and Toast Series with MELD Manufacturing, a regional advanced manufacturing company leading the industry. Keynote, Dr. Chase Cox VP, MELD Manufacturing, will share the exciting news about MELD’s future initiatives, include the news of a brand new spin-out company, highlight cutting-edge products, global accomplishments and the company’s record growth in the region.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Monday, March 13

Radford University Education & Leadership Programs (Master’s/Doctoral) Info Session

Radford University is pleased to offer Zoom information sessions for educators interested in learning about graduate programs in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at montgomerycc.org at the calendar listing

Tuesday, March 14

Radford University School Counselor Master’s Program Info Session

RU invites you to attend an upcoming virtual information session to learn about becoming a school counselor.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register to attend: https://tinyurl.com/RUschoolcounsel

Thursday, March 16

An Evening with Dr. Melissa Furman — “The Future Landscape of Labor and Talent”

The Business Council of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Region welcomes Dr. Melissa Furman, MS, DBA for a special evening of networking and discussion. This interactive session will provide an overview of the workforce landscape and provide strategies for recruiting, retaining and engaging talent to help your organization become an “employer of choice.” Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m., networking at 7:30 p.m. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fitzpatrick Hall, 541 Luck Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Business After Hours

Come see what hosts Beans & Rice have going on, enjoy food and drink, and network with the business community. Event catered by The Olive Crumble.

Where: Beans & Rice, 246 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Friday, March 17

Business Awards Breakfast

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards Breakfast is our most celebrated event, where we honor our local heroes, community members, and winners of our small and large business, regional business and nonprofit organizations of the year. A full breakfast will be served. Sponsorships are available now. This event tends to sell out. Register at https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $45 nonmembers

Tuesday, March 21

Seminar: Essential Ingredients for Long-Term Investing

RSVP by March 7! Mutual funds, variable annuities and unit investment trusts (UITs) are offered by prospectus. You should consider the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information. Hosted by Santana Kinlaw, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

Where: Westlake Library, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP to Nicky at 540-721-6142

