Upcoming business events for the week of Feb. 20, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Noon Knowledge:

Video Development – How to Develop and Push Video Out

The Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Abingdon and Virginia Community Capital. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us as we offer practical, inspiring, and interactive webinars. This session will be presented by The Leverage Group. Learn more at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, Feb. 24 Networking Luncheon Series: Women of the Chamber

With guest speak Dr. Alice Kassens, professor of economics at Roanoke College.

Where: Roanoke College Colket Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 members, $55 future members

BOCO YP Networking Event The Botetourt Young Professionals Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. We strive to bring together young professionals, so we may learn, grow and reach our full potentials as future leaders in our area, as well as give back to our community through acts of service. Individuals of all professions and ages are welcome to attend our events and activities.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; Dutch treat

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Presentation: Monitoring

Our Waterways with the Roanoke River Project

The second in Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society lecture series welcomes Rachel Pence, facilitator for Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Clean Valley Council office, Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road, Roanoke

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Monday, Feb. 28

Small Business Workshop: Small Business Funding

Register no later than noon on Friday, Feb. 25! In 2022, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is expanding our scope to better serve our local business community. For the purpose of this workshop, “small business” will be defined as a local, privately owned corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship that has less than 25 employees. This virtual workshop is open to all, members and non-members alike. We encourage anyone who may benefit from this information to join us! Space is limited and reservations are required.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free for both members and nonmembers

Tuesday, March 1

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and Future Members may attend, however only Members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Friday, March 4

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Cindy Markham from the VirginiaNavigator, who will share information on using the VirginiaNavigator website. The website offers a guide to disability, aging and veterans’ services in Virginia. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Wednesday, March 9

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive Chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting id and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, March 10

Eventacular: Businesses, Towns and Events Partnering for Profit

Local events are a mainstay of towns across the country, especially now as we coax our customers through the path of the pandemic and try to re-accustom them to enjoying their downtowns as community gathering places and shopping destinations. Business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, event planners, town and county personnel, tourism office and chamber of commerce staff are all encouraged to attend this virtual workshop! Our presenter, Marc Willson, Virginia SBDC, Small Town & Merchant Program, to learn how everyone can benefit from the extra exposure to new and current customers before, during and after events. Pre-registration is required.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Link to register — https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Eggs& Issues: How Broadband is Expanding to Serve Our Community

Register by noon March 8! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacskburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

State of the Town Address

RSVP by March 3! Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program, including address by Mayor Brad Grose, begins at 8 a.m. Hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 540-343-1364 or angie@vintonchamber.com

Gentry Locke Labor & Employment Symposium: Don’t Leave HR to Luck!

Topics include: The New Virginia Employment Law Landscape; Gaslighting in the Workplace; Implicit Bias and its Effect on Company Culture, Recruitment and Retention; Workplace Investigations and Reducing Liability Risk; FMLA & ADA, DOL, EEOC and NLRB; Cybersecurity, and more! Continuing education credits available. Register at: www.gentrylocke.com/hr2022.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $220 until Monday, Feb. 14; $250 thereafter

Contact: Kathleen Lordan, glrm@gentrylocke.com

Wednesday, March 23

Preparing for IRONMAN 2022: Tips and Tools for Small Businesses to Capitalize for Increased Sales

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge is coming to the region June 3-5. Is your business ready? Join the SBDC for a virtual workshop that will provide tips and tools for your business to capitalize on increased activity before and during race weekend. We will be joined by special guests from The IRONMAN Group, and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Pre-registration is required.

Where: Online

When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Link to register — https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.