ONGOING

Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration open, ongoing

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Registration Open: City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

Leadership College is a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents. Through an interactive, practical and engaging series of discussions and activities, residents will get a better understanding of how city government works, how to access city services, and how the city is working toward achieving its long-range vision. Participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend all nine sessions. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building

When: March 16 through May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, 540- 853-1643, antwyne.calloway@roanokeva.gov

Monday, Feb. 27

“Roanoke Valley Saves Week” Kick-Off Event

As part of America Saves Week 2023 (Feb. 27–March 3), the City of Roanoke is encouraging the community to take a moment to focus on the importance of learning how to save money in an effort to better prepare for the unexpected and build financial confidence. In concert with this special emphasis, during Roanoke Valley Saves Week, Bank On Roanoke Valley will be offering area residents resources and support with educational tools, free programs and financial incentives. Additional events include: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. — SMART Financial Goals, Importance of Banking, and Basics of Credit; Wednesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. — Borrowing Basics; Friday, March 3, noon — Saving for Retirement and Future Planning. Please register for sessions no later than 5 p.m. on the day before the event at: www.uwrv.org/bank-on-roanoke-valley.

Where: Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center, EnVision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke

When: Noon

Cost: None specified

Contact: Brandon Meginley, City of Roanoke Department of Economic Development, 540-853-1120, brandon.meginley@roanokeva.gov

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Feb. 28

I’m-a-Preneur: Managing Your Cash Flow Like a Pro Cash flow management can make or break a business. Cash flow management involves monitoring, analyzing and optimizing cash receipts and expenses. Learn how to leverage cash flow as a financial planning tool and start making better business decisions today! This workshop is designed for small business owners.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

LIVE2LEAD

Live2Lead is a world-class leadership experience packed into a half-day format, full of rich and inspirational content, key takeaways and easy-to-implement action plans. Grow your own leadership as you connect with other influencers in your local community. Expand your network with relationships that produce tangible results! Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Central Virginia Community College—Bedford Location

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $79 per person

Contact: 540-586-9401

RAMP Pitch & Polish

Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register by going to www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Wednesday, March 1

Networking & Conversation

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for this networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. This casual drop-in style event is limited to 50 attendees due to capacity limits. Please register at roanokechamber.org.

Where: Field House at Varsity Park (by River’s Edge Sports Complex), 112 Edinburgh St. SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Noon Knowledge Webinar: Challenges in the

Labor Market

Our speaker will be Rex Carter. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Check out this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: TBA

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, March 2

Eggs & Issues: Housing

and Towns

Register by Feb. 28 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring panelists Matthew T. Hanratty, assistant to the Town Manager, Town of Blacksburg; and Jim Drader, NRV executive director, Habitat for Humanity. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Feb. 28 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Align Before 9

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a networking event with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Friday, March 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Professor Michael Bentley who will talk about “Green Burials.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

March 3-5

Storytelling Mastery for Coaches & Experts

Storytelling isn’t just for books, movies and social gatherings. It’s actually the best sales strategy you can use as a coach or expert. Find complete details on the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce website (www.montgomerycc.org/events/calendar/). Upgrade to VIP ($97) to receive bonus content. Register at https://bit.ly/masterystorytelling.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 8 p.m. each day

Cost: Free

Contact: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 540-382-3020

Wednesday, March 8

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, March 9

Women’s Leadership Conference — New Normal, New You: Balanced Body, Brain & Brand

Register by March 2! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Janelle Anderson, four-time bestselling author, professional certified coach, Master Energy Leadership Index practitioner and COR.E Dynamics specialist for this year’s conference. Janelle has transitioned through several different careers including office manager, GED instructor, teacher, business owner, entrepreneur, confidence coach, author and speaker. She thrives within her own personal growth, learning how to navigate obstacles and believe in her dreams. Her ability in sharing her story is a way to inspire women to realize they are not alone, as well as realization that everything is within their reach. In addition to Janelle’s keynote, there will be a variety of breakout sessions, a moderated panel discussion and a networking reception.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center. 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (followed by reception until 6 p.m.)

Cost: $120 chamber members, $150 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.montgomerycc.org:

Tech and Toast

Kick off the 2023 Tech and Toast Series with MELD Manufacturing, a regional advanced manufacturing company leading the industry. Keynote Dr. Chase Cox, VP, MELD Manufacturing, will share the exciting news about MELD’s future initiatives, include the news of a brand new spin-out company, highlight cutting-edge products, global accomplishments and the company’s record growth in the region.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Blacks in Technology Mixer

Support the formation of the newest chapter of Blacks in Technology at our first in-person chapter mixer. Blacks in Technology is a tech-focused community and media organization dedicated to increasing the representation and participation of Black people in the technology industry. This networking mixer is a salute to the women in tech and will celebrate the new Henrietta Lacks statue on Freedom Plaza. Mark your calendars and connect with other tech professionals advancing the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community.

Where: The Collective, 601 11th St. NW, Roanoke

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/blacks-in-technology-mixer/

Monday, March 13

Radford University Education & Leadership Programs (Master’s/Doctoral) Info Session

Radford University is pleased to offer Zoom information sessions for educators interested in learning about graduate programs in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at montgomerycc.org at the calendar listing

Tuesday, March 14

Radford University School Counselor Master’s Program Info Session

RU invites you to attend an upcoming virtual information session to learn about becoming a school counselor.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register to attend: https://tinyurl.com/RUschoolcounsel

Wednesday, March 15

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Dr. Jennifer S. Wayne from the Virginia Tech Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics. VT BEAM focuses on improving the human condition and the communities we serve through our unique intersection of biomedical engineering, mechanics and science. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, March 16

An Evening with Dr. Melissa Furman — “The Future Landscape of Labor and Talent”

The Business Council of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Region welcomes Dr. Melissa Furman, MS, DBA for a special evening of networking and discussion. This interactive session will provide an overview of the workforce landscape and provide strategies for recruiting, retaining and engaging talent to help your organization become an “employer of choice.” Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m., networking at 7:30 p.m. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fitzpatrick Hall, 541 Luck Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Business After Hours

Come see what hosts Beans & Rice have going on, enjoy food and drink, and network with the business community. Event catered by The Olive Crumble.

Where: Beans & Rice, 246 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Friday, March 17

Business Awards Breakfast

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards Breakfast is our most celebrated event, where we honor our local heroes, community members, and winners of our small and large business, regional business and nonprofit organizations of the year. A full breakfast will be served. Sponsorships are available. This event tends to sell out. Register at https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $45 nonmembers

Tuesday, March 21

Seminar: Essential Ingredients for Long-Term Investing

RSVP by March 7! Mutual funds, variable annuities and unit investment trusts (UITs) are offered by prospectus. You should consider the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information. Hosted by Santana Kinlaw, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

Where: Westlake Library, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP to Nicky at 540-721-6142

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. For this installment, business coach Kathy Baske Young will be presenting “Forget Balance, Find Joy!” and what that means to her. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served! Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: WDBJ Community Room, 2807 Hershberger Road, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, March 22

Inspiring Pulaski County Women

Join us for the first Inspiring Pulaski County Women of the year! Catherine Birley, executive director of American Retirement Homes and Americare Plus will be our guest speaker.

Where: Americare Plus, 1184 E. Main St., Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5 per person

Business After Hours

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce resumes one of our favorite networking events! Join us and meet up with old and new friends. No fee to attend; however, registrations are appreciated!

Where: West Salem Diner, 10 W. Main St., Salem

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Register at https://s-rcchamber.org/

Thursday, March 23

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Live @ 5

This networking event is a great opportunity to meet chamber members, ambassadors, board and community members. Refreshments will be provided.

Where: Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Homegrown Security Tools – A Panel & Audience Discussion

Do you have a favorite security script or open-source security tool you’ve integrated in a unique way on your own network or systems? Join the convo or come to hear new ideas, tips and tricks. Local food and craft beverages provided upon arrival. Moderated by Thomas “Tweeks” Weeks, lead engineer, Virginia Cyber Range. Interested in presenting? Contact Tweeks ahead of time. Or if you’re more comfortable showing up and sharing from the audience, that’s cool too!

Where: 1901 Group, 1331 Research Center Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

“Off the Clock”

New year, new branding. Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Thursday Overtime” is now “Off the Clock.” Other than a name change (and a slight time adjustment), everything else is just like you remember! Whether you’re a longtime member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy some delicious beverages. Special thanks to our sponsor, Tech Squared.

Where: Olde Salem Brewing Company, 315 Market St. SE, Roanoke [Note: this is their downtown Roanoke location]

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages are on individual tabs

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.