Upcoming business events for the week of Feb. 27, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, March 1

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend, however only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Friday, March 4

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Cindy Markham from the VirginiaNavigator, who will share information on using the VirginiaNavigator website, which offers a guide to disability, aging and veterans’ services in the commonwealth. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Wednesday, March 9

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, March 10

State of the Town Address

RSVP by March 3! Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program, including address by Mayor Brad Grose, begins at 8 a.m. Hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 343-1364 or angie@vintonchamber.com

Eventacular: Businesses, Towns and Events Partnering for Profit

Local events are a mainstay of towns across the country, especially now as we coax our customers through the path of the pandemic and try to re-accustom them to enjoying their downtowns as community gathering places and shopping destinations. Business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, event planners, town and county personnel, tourism office and chamber of commerce staff are all encouraged to attend this virtual workshop! Our presenter, Marc Willson, Virginia SBDC, Small Town & Merchant Program, will discuss how everyone can benefit from the extra exposure to new and current customers before, during and after events. Pre-registration is required.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Eggs & Issues: How Broadband is Expanding to Serve Our Community

Register by noon March 8! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Gentry Locke Labor & Employment Symposium: Don’t Leave HR to Luck

Topics include: The New Virginia Employment Law Landscape; Gaslighting in the Workplace; Implicit Bias and its Effect on Company Culture, Recruitment and Retention; Workplace Investigations and Reducing Liability Risk; FMLA & ADA, DOL, EEOC and NLRB; Cybersecurity; and more! Continuing education credits available. Register at www.gentrylocke.com/hr2022.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $250

Contact: Kathleen Lordan, glrm@gentrylocke.com

Tuesday, March 15

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Innovation

First in the series is this panel discussion about the technology and medical advancements helping drive our region forward! Presenters will be Amy White, dean of the School of STEM at Virginia Western Community College; Troy Keyser, director of innovation for Carilion Clinic; and Dr. Hal Irvin, Ph.D., associate vice president for health sciences and technology outreach at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Erin Burcham, president of Verge and executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, will moderate. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals. Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, March 16

Beer & Biotech: The Future of Biotech in the Region

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery. For this installment, John Newby, chief executive officer of Virginia Bio, will share his vision for the future of biotechnology and biotech commercialization in the region.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke (back room)

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events