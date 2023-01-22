Upcoming business events for the week of Jan. 22, 2023 and beyond

ONGOING

Registration Open: RAMP Spring Cohort

Applications are open for the RAMP regional accelerator’s 2023 Spring Cohort focusing on Technology and Health & Life Science companies! We are currently accepting only Virginia companies based in the Southwest, Western and Central regions. Cohort companies must fully participate in the program and locate to the Roanoke region. The accepted companies can expect to be engaged in the program two full days a week for the entire 12-week program. If you are an entrepreneur interested in applying for the program, or taking on a role as a mentor, please contact us. See website for more details.

Where: Register at https://ramprb.com/2023/01/spring-2023-cohort-applications-now-open/

When: Deadline Feb. 12

Cost: Not available

Registration Open: City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023 Leadership College is a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents. Through an interactive, practical and engaging series of discussions and activities, residents will get a better understanding of how city government works, how to access city services, and how the city is working toward achieving its long-range vision. Participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend all nine sessions. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building

When: March 16 through May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, 540-853-1643, antwyne.calloway@roanokeva.gov

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

Where: Online

When: Applications open through January

Cost: $25 application fee; see registration page for other rates

Monday, Jan. 23 Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center)

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Community Leadership Day: Live2Lead New

River Valley

Live2Lead is an amazing leadership experience featuring the world’s number one leadership expert, John C. Maxwell, along with four other world-class speakers. Topics will include communication, diversity and more, including History in Leadership from presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Where: University Club of Virginia Tech, 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $150 per person

Science on Tap NRV: Defending Against Hackers of the Quantum Future

Our next event will be about cybersecurity in a future with quantum computers, with guest expert Gretchen Matthews, professor of mathematics at Virginia Tech and director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Southwest Virginia. We’ll kick things off with some trivia (and we’ll make sure everyone knows what the heck a quantum computer is, too). Join us!

Where: Rising Silo Brewery, Glade Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

VWCC EnVision Center

Open House

Virginia Western Community College invites the public to tour its new outreach location at the Roanoke EnVision Center, at the site of the old Melrose Library. Virginia Western faculty and staff will be on hand to share information about short-term training for in-demand jobs; resources that help students outside of class (such as bus fares and a campus food pantry); applying for a Community College Access Program scholarship and other sources of financial aid; and more. Pizza will be available. Registration is required. Go to http://bit.ly/3FAAriJ .

Where: 2607 Salem Turnpike NW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Jan. 26 Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Meeting of the Membership

For more than 130 years, Roanoke Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting has been one of the largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners and civic leaders across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Join us as we recognize outstanding community members, including outgoing chamber CEO Joyce Waugh; health care heroes; officers of the year; and teacher of the region. We will also recognize the contributions of chamber ambassadors, Total Resource Campaign teams and volunteers, and our outgoing board chair. The Annual Meeting is our signature event, offering ample networking time, delicious food, and critical updates about our roadmap for the future. Cocktails and networking start at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Reservations are required!

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $135/ticket; $1,000/table of eight

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Member Showcase

The chamber celebrates a new year and our new members with a mini-expo! You’ll have an opportunity to see the products and services available by our newest members while networking with area business professionals.

Where: The Bower Center, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

The Greenest Building is the One That is Already Built

Join Clean Valley Council for the first presentation of the new year in their Star City Sustainability Series. CVC Director of Operations and Communications Deena Sasser will talk about sustainable and historically sensitive energy efficient improvements for historic buildings. We are located inside Heights Community Church. Enter building at Welcome Center Park at the rear of the lot.

Where: Welcome Center, 2014 Memorial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.cleanvalley.org

WoTech Power Hour

Bring your thinking cap and get ready for a fun night of treats and drinks, socializing with new and familiar faces, and trivia with WoTech and the ladies of TORC Robotics. This event will be in person at TORC’s main office in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. We will also live-stream with the TORC Robotics office in Austin, Texas, and compete in a fun few rounds of trivia! Topics will include: General trivia, pop culture, famous people, movies, tech trivia, and a final round of “Talk TORC to me.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing and treats; event begins at 6 p.m. Power Hour is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. All job levels are welcome.

Where: TORC Robotics, 405 Partnership Drive SE, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Friday, Jan. 27

Joyce Waugh Retirement Celebration Happy Hour

Please join us to celebrate the retirement of Joyce Waugh, who served the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for 22 years, including 14 as president and CEO. Light appetizers will be provided, and a cash bar will be available. Brief remarks to be made at around 3:30 p.m.

Where: Shenandoah Club, Roanoke

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month from for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Join us for this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels, 1026-A Clement St., Radford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://radfordchamber.com/events

Webinar: Toastmasters – The Importance of Public Speaking

Our speaker will be Sonia Vanhook. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Women in Technology “WoTech” village for a powerful session led by K92’s Monica Brooks. Monica will be sharing her journey as a woman in an underrepresented field, navigating those challenges, and the resilience it takes. Lunch will be provided.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for members; $7 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/lunch-learn/

Thursday, Feb. 2

2023 State of the County Address

Join us in-person as the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fourth Annual State of the County Address. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Please arrive at 7:15 a.m. for networking prior to the program start at 8 a.m. Our speakers will be Richard Bailey, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, and Jonathan Russ, superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools. Light refreshments will be available. Registration is required for in-person attendance. We will also be offering a remote webinar session. Information to be posted on the chamber website at a later date. Sponsorships are available. Register at https://botetourtchamber.com.

Where: 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-566-8812

Eggs & Issues: VEDP – Economic Development

Register by Jan. 31 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lindsay Akers, director of government relations at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership as our keynote speaker this month. Our panelists will include Brian T. Hamilton, director of economic development for Montgomery County; Samantha Livesay, director of business engagement for Onward New River Valley; and Kevin R. Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. A special thank you to our sponsor, Brown Edwards, for investing in this program. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Jan. 31 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Friday, Feb. 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m., meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Shannon Abell, whose topic will be “Medicare and Social Security Updates.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (VA Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, Feb, 9

Online MBA Information Session

Join us to learn how a Virginia Tech MBA can enhance your professional growth and advance your career goals. This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option – a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. Login information will be sent to you upon submission of the registration form. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this spring; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-21.html.

Where: Virtual

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Feb. 16

“Off the Clock”

New year, new branding — Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Thursday Overtime” is now “Off the Clock”! Other than a name change (and a slight time adjustment), everything else is just like you remember. Whether you’re a longtime member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy some delicious beverages. Special thanks to our sponsor, Tech Squared.

Where: Brady’s Distillery, 711 Pocahontas Ave. NE, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages are on individual tabs

