Upcoming business events for the week of Jan. 29, 2023 and beyond

ONGOING

Registration Open: RAMP Spring Cohort

Applications are open for the RAMP regional accelerator’s 2023 Spring Cohort focusing on Technology and Health & Life Science companies! We are currently accepting only Virginia companies based in the Southwest, Western and Central regions. Cohort companies must fully participate in the program and locate to the Roanoke region. The accepted companies can expect to be engaged in the program two full days a week for the entire 12-week program. If you are an entrepreneur interested in applying for the program, or taking on a role as a mentor, please contact us. See website for more details.

Where: Register at https://ramprb.com/2023/01/spring-2023-cohort-applications-now-open/

When: Deadline Feb. 12

Cost: Not available

Registration Open: City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023

Leadership College is a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents. Through an interactive, practical and engaging series of discussions and activities, residents will get a better understanding of how city government works, how to access city services, and how the city is working toward achieving its long-range vision. Participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke and commit to attend all nine sessions. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. To learn more or to register, visit the city’s website at https://www.roanokeva.gov/1194/Leadership-College.

Where: Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building

When: March 16 through May 11, 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Antwyne Calloway, Neighborhood Services Coordinator, 540- 853-1643, antwyne.calloway@roanokeva.gov

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Join us for this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: Sweet & Savory Donuts and Bagels,1026-A Clement St., Radford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://radfordchamber.com/events

Noon Knowledge Webinar: Toastmasters – The Importance of Public Speaking

Our speaker will be Sonia Vanhook. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Women in Technology “WoTech” village for a powerful session led by K92’s Monica Brooks. Monica will be sharing her journey as a woman in an underrepresented field, navigating those challenges, and the resilience it takes. Lunch will be provided.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for members; $7 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/lunch-learn/

Thursday, Feb. 2

2023 State of the

County Address

Join us in-person as the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fourth Annual State of the County Address. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Please arrive at 7:15 a.m. for networking prior to the program start at 8 a.m. Our speakers will be Richard Bailey, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, and Jonathan Russ, superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools. Light refreshments will be available. Registration is required for in-person attendance. We will also be offering a remote webinar session. Information to be posted on the chamber website. Register at https://botetourtchamber.com.

Where: 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-566-8812

Eggs & Issues: VEDP – Economic Development

Register by Jan. 31 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lindsay Akers, director of government relations at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership as our keynote speaker this month. Our panelists will include Brian T. Hamilton, director of economic development for Montgomery County; Samantha Livesay, director of business engagement for Onward New River Valley; and Kevin R. Byrd, executive director of the New River Valley Regional Commission. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. A special thank you to our sponsor Brown Edwards for investing in this program. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Jan. 31 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Friday, Feb. 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m., meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Shannon Abell, whose topic will be “Medicare and Social Security Updates.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Founders Series Session 1: Understanding Your Customers and Market

Is your business concept the right idea at the right time for your industry? In this workshop, we talk about industry knowledge, communication with target customers to optimize your product or service offering, and honing in on the ideal market(s).

Where: Online

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Wednesday, Feb. 8

(Virtual) Franklin

County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

