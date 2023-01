Upcoming business events for the week of Jan. 8, 2023 and beyond

ONGOING

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business

Program and Competition The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

Where: Online

When: Applications open through January

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Legal Basics 101 The law and legal structures are a vital part of effectively forming and maintaining your small business at all phases of the entrepreneurial life cycle. In this workshop we will discuss: the rule of law and why it matters; how the law directly impacts small businesses; how to build a strong legal foundation; and the specific legal structures and laws that small businesses often encounter. Presented by Archie Alston II, including time for Q&A.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Wednesday, Jan. 11 Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

Topic TBA.

Where: Charles Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave. (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

(Virtual) Franklin

County Connects This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, Jan. 12 Eggs & Issues: Athletic Sponsorship/NIL

Register by Jan. 10 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with representatives from Virginia Tech and Radford University athletic departments. We also hope to have representatives from The Hokie Way, Triumph NIL and Commonwealth NIL on the panel. Our moderator will be Ann Castle with Blacksburg Partnership. Program starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited, so advance reservations are required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (register by Jan. 10 at noon)

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Monday, Jan. 16 2023 Capital Reception

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to join the VA West Business and Legislative Coalition for their 2023 Capital Reception with members of the region’s legislative delegation. This is an opportunity to meet with elected leaders and promote your business interests. Invited guests include delegates and senators from throughout the greater Roanoke Valley, as well as the New River Valley, the Shenandoah Valley, Southside and more. The evening includes networking, drinks and light appetizers.

Where: Omni Richmond Hotel, Magnolia Room & Wine Bar, 100 S. 12th St., Richmond

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $49 per person

Contact: Register at the chamber website, roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, Jan. 18 Webinar: What Will Marketing Look Like in the Future?

Taylor Winchester, a digital media, event planner and musician, will lead this session exploring what marketing trends will look like in the future. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Beer & Biotech: Why are we searching for every single cell?

The ability to sort cells from complex biological samples is critical for understanding disease initiation, progression and treatment. To move toward truly personalized medicine will require precision cell recovery. Learn more from our speakers, Alex Hyler, Ph.D., vice president and chief scientific officer, and Steve Turner, chief executive officer, for CytoRecovery, a dynamic startup working to commercialize new cell separation and recovery technologies. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Translational Biology, Medicine & Health Winter

Research Symposium Come network with Virginia Tech TBMH grad students and see poster presentations on their research. This is a great opportunity to meet students who may pursue non-academic careers in biotech or health care. Drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres provided.

Where: Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, 4 Riverside Circle, G101A/B, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

SBDC Workshop: Gov Con 101

Are you considering registering your business to be a government contractor? Do you think government contracting might be a good option to help grow your business? If so, join us! This session will help you understand whether government contracting is a good option for your business; if your business is ready to enter the government arena; the process of registering to be a government contractor; and certifications that might benefit your business as a government contractor.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Community Leadership Day: Live2Lead New River Valley

Live2Lead is an amazing leadership experience featuring the world’s number one leadership expert, John C. Maxwell, along with four other world-class speakers. Topics will include communication, diversity and more, including History in Leadership from presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. Sponsorships available.

Where: University Club of Virginia Tech, 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $150 per person

Thursday, Jan. 26 Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Meeting

of the Membership

For more than 130 years, Roanoke Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting has been one of the largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners and civic leaders across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Join us as we recognize outstanding community members, including outgoing chamber CEO Joyce Waugh; health care heroes; officers of the year; and teacher of the region. We will also recognize the contributions of chamber ambassadors, Total Resource Campaign teams and volunteers, and our outgoing board chair. The Annual Meeting is our signature event, offering ample networking time, delicious food, and critical updates about our roadmap for the future. Cocktails and networking start at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Reservations are required!

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $135/ticket; $1,000/table of eight

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Member Showcase

The chamber celebrates a new year and our new members with a mini-expo! You’ll have an opportunity to see the products and services available by our newest members while networking with area business professionals.

Where: The Bower Center, 305 N. Bridge St., Bedford

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

WoTech Power Hour Bring your thinking cap and get ready for a fun night of treats and drinks, socializing with new and familiar faces, and trivia with WoTech and the ladies of TORC Robotics. This event will be in person at TORC’s main office in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. We will also live-stream with the TORC Robotics office in Austin, Texas, and compete in a fun few rounds of trivia! Topics will include General trivia, pop culture, famous people, movies, tech trivia, and a final round of “Talk TORC to me.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing and treats; event begins at 6 p.m. Power Hour is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. All job levels are welcome.

Where: TORC Robotics, 405 Partnership Drive SE, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Friday, Jan. 27 Annual Meeting and Economic Outlook Update – Register

by Jan. 20! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is hosting our 90th Annual Meeting! The meeting includes an economic outlook update from representatives of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, City of Salem and Roanoke County Economic Development departments, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership. We will have a moderated panel and encourage you to come with questions (you may submit your economic development questions prior to the event to info@s-rcchamber.org). We are also excited to share the vision for our chamber and sincerely hope you will join us. Breakfast is included.

Where: Roanoke College

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. (registration is required by Jan. 20!)

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Joyce Waugh Retirement Celebration Happy Hour

Please join us to celebrate the retirement of Joyce Waugh, who served the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for 22 years, including 14 as president and CEO. Light appetizers will be provided, and a cash bar will be available. Brief remarks to be made around 3:30 p.m.

Where: Shenandoah Club, Roanoke

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, Feb. 1 WoTech Lunch & Learn Join Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Women in Technology “WoTech” village for a powerful session led by K92’s Monica Brooks. Monica will be sharing her journey as a woman in an underrepresented field, navigating those challenges, and the resilience it takes. Lunch will be provided.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for members; $7 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/lunch-learn/

Thursday, Feb. 2 2023 State of the

County Address Join us in-person as the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fourth Annual State of the County Address. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Please arrive at 7:15 a.m. for networking prior to the program at 8 a.m. Our speakers will be Richard Bailey, chairman of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, and Jonathan Russ, superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools. Light refreshments will be available. Registration is required for in-person attendance. We will also be offering a remote webinar session. Information to be posted on the chamber website at a later date. Sponsorships are available. Register at https://botetourtchamber.com.

Where: 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-566-8812

