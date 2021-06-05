Upcoming business events for the week of June 6, 2021

TUESDAY, JUNE 8
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
Meet new executive director Khari Ryder.
Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
EMERGING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND HOW TO LEVERAGE THEM
Speaker Karen Freberg, associate professor in strategic communications at the University of Louisville.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
MEDICARE WORKSHOP
Presented by Lynn Atkinson, a licensed independent agent. Discuss when to enroll in Medicare, your plan options, eligibility and the four main parts of Medicare.
Where: Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Lynn Atkinson for required RSVP, 685-3817
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: THE BENEFITS OF YOGA
Abby Reed, a yoga instructor with Hustle Haven, will join us for lunch and a discussion about yoga’s mental and physical benefits.
Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Clay Eure, director of client success for Eure Consulting, will speak on the topic of “Deeper than DISC.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-june-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Jessica Stollings-Holder will talk about “The Generational Advantage.”
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
JOB FAIR
Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring businesses in the area that are actively hiring.
Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
