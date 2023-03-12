ONGOING

Exhibitor Registration: 10th Annual

Bedford Job Fair

Registration for exhibitors is now open, with Early Bird discounts through March 13. The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is shaking it up a little for this year’s job fair! Workforce development workshops hosted by local professionals will be offered to job seekers and employers, and graduating students from the three Bedford County high schools will be in attendance. There will also be giveaways and free head shots! Free printing is available at the Forest Public Library for those who need to print resumes, cover letters, portfolios, etc.

Where: Forest Public Library

When: Event is Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Not available

Contact: 540-586-9401

Call for Nominations: RVPF Endangered Sites

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation invites members of the community to submit nominations for this year’s Endangered Sites list. If you are aware of a historic site that may be in imminent danger of being lost due to deferred maintenance, demolition or incompatible development, please let us know by completing a nomination form and submitting it to the foundation. The intent is not to shame or punish the current owners but to bring attention to these sites and encourage their preservation and stewardship. The form can be found on the website, https://roanokepreservation.org. Include a photo with your nomination. Selected submissions will be announced in May, which is Preservation Month.

When: Deadline March 20

Cost: Free

Employer Registration Open: RCPS Works Job Fair

Employers who need candidates for short-term or long-term employment, or who have apprenticeships or internships available, are invited to register for the second annual RCPS Works Job Fair hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools. To date, more than 50 companies have registered to attend. Industries represented include construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more. Employers interested in participating must register by Monday, April 3.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center

When: Event is Thursday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: For more information, or to register, visit rcps.info/rcpsworks

Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration open, ongoing

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Monday, March 13

Radford University Education & Leadership Programs (Master’s/Doctoral) Info Session

Radford University is pleased to offer Zoom information sessions for educators interested in learning about graduate programs in the School of Teacher Education and Leadership.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at montgomerycc.org at the calendar listing

Tuesday, March 14

Radford University School Counselor Master’s Program

Info Session

RU invites you to attend an upcoming virtual information session to learn about becoming a school counselor.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register to attend: https://tinyurl.com/RUschoolcounsel

AFP Virginia Blue Ridge Chapter Meeting

Our featured speaker for March will be Kimberly Blair, vice president of advancement at Roanoke College, whose topic will be “Transformational Gifts: What it Takes for Cultivation and Stewardship.” Networking and breakfast (includes coffee, homemade pastries and more!) begins at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Email for instructions on how to register.

Where: Club Friendship, Friendship’s Residents’ Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Wednesday, March 15

American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network March Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by March 13! Local #1 bestselling author and marketing specialist Debbie Seagle will be our guest speaker. She will share with us on the topic of “Not Your Textbook Marketing Strategy.” Jennifer Majdanik is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $16

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Dr. Jennifer S. Wayne from the Virginia Tech Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics. VT BEAM focuses on improving the human condition and the communities we serve through our unique intersection of biomedical engineering, mechanics and science. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, March 16

An Evening with Dr. Melissa Furman — “The Future Landscape of Labor and Talent”

The Business Council of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Region welcomes Dr. Melissa Furman, MS, DBA for a special evening of networking and discussion. This interactive session will provide an overview of the workforce landscape and provide strategies for recruiting, retaining and engaging talent to help your organization become an “employer of choice.” Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m., networking at 7:30 p.m. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided.

Where: Jefferson Center, Fitzpatrick Hall, 541 Luck Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Business After Hours

Come see what host Beans & Rice has going on, enjoy food and drink, and network with the business community. Event catered by The Olive Crumble.

Where: Beans & Rice, 246 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Friday, March 17

Business Awards Breakfast

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards Breakfast is our most celebrated event, where we honor our local heroes, community members, and winners of our small and large business, regional business and nonprofit organizations of the year. A full breakfast will be served. Sponsorships are available. This event tends to sell out. Register at https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Tuesday, March 21

BOCO TALKS: Broadband and Botetourt – What does the future look like?

Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion featuring speakers with knowledge about broadband development in Botetourt County. BOCOTALKS feature a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event (registered attendees will be emailed a link). Our panelists will be available at the event for open discussion and to answer any questions. Appetizers by Nick of Thyme Bakery & Catering are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required to attend the in-person event – go to botetourtchamber.com/events and click on the event page.

Where: Reserve at Daleville, 25 Daleville Lane, Daleville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

Contact: Jennife Vance, 540-566-8812

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Employer Training Day

This event will serve employers who want to hire veterans but aren’t sure how, as well as small businesses who want to improve their understanding of the talents veterans can bring to their organization. Learn how to become an official V3-Certified company, how your company may qualify for up to $10,000 in V3 grants, and more. Lunch will be provided. Register at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website, roanokechamber.org, on the event page.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. For this installment, business coach Kathy Baske Young will be presenting “Forget Balance, Find Joy!” and what that means to her. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served! Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: WDBJ Community Room, 2807 Hershberger Road, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, March 22

Inspiring Pulaski County Women

Join us for the first Inspiring Pulaski County Women of the year! Catherine Birley, executive director of American Retirement Homes and Americare Plus, will be our guest speaker.

Where: Americare Plus, 1184 E. Main St, Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5 per person

U.S. Postal Service Job Fairs

USPS is hosting a series of job fairs in March to fill immediate openings for full-time and part-time positions. To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site each day to provide detailed information and answer questions about the open positions. The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. The final job fair in the series will be held March 29.

Where: Virginia Career Works, 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Business After Hours

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce resumes one of our favorite networking events! Join us and meet up with old and new friends. No fee to attend; however, registrations are appreciated.

Where: West Salem Diner, 10 W. Main St., Salem

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Register at https://s-rcchamber.org/

Thursday, March 23

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce Live @ 5

This networking event is a great opportunity to meet chamber members, ambassadors, board and community members. Refreshments will be provided.

Where: Claytor Nature Center, 1844 Woods Road, Bedford

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Homegrown Security Tools – A Panel & Audience Discussion

Do you have a favorite security script or open-source security tool you’ve integrated in a unique way on your own network or systems? Join the convo or come to hear new ideas, tips and tricks. Local food and craft beverages provided upon arrival. Moderated by Thomas “Tweeks” Weeks, lead engineer, Virginia Cyber Range. Interested in presenting? Contact Tweeks ahead of time. Or if you’re more comfortable showing up and sharing from the audience, that’s cool too!

Where: 1901 Group, 1331 Research Center Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Leadership Roanoke Valley Open House

The nomination, application and selection process for the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2023—2024 is opening soon! Come learn about the program from past and present participants and advisors.

Where: Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 24 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission (drinks and food on individual tabs)

“Off the Clock”

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Thursday Overtime” is now “Off the Clock”! Whether you’re a longtime member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy some delicious beverages. Special thanks to our sponsor, Tech Squared.

Where: Olde Salem Brewing Company, 315 Market St. SE, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend; food and beverages are on individual tabs

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Friday, March 24

Gentry Locke Employment Law Symposium — Early Registration Deadline March 24

Register today for the Gentry Locke Employment Law Symposium: Be the HR Hero! Topics Include: Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, Protecting Trade Secrets, Cannabis, Workplace Violence, FMLA & ADA, EEOC & NLRB Initiatives, and New Employment Laws.

Where: Hotel Roanoke

When: Event is Tuesday, May 9

Cost: $250 by March 24, $275 thereafter

Contact: Register at gentrylocke.com/hr2023

Saturday, March 25

Salem VA Health Care System Job Fair

This job fair provides an opportunity for qualified applicants to speak with managerial staff and HR professionals regarding open positions at the Salem VA facility, and in some cases leave with tentative job offers. The fair will target specialties such as Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Nursing Assistants, Medical Support Assistants, Medical Technologists, Pharmacy Technicians, Housekeepers, Social Workers, Psychologists, Police Officers and more. Applicants should plan on spending a few hours at the facility for potential interviews and other onboarding paperwork. Applicants should also bring at least two printed copies of their resume, and two forms of ID (driver’s license and Social Security card or birth certificate). Parking will be available and sign-posted nearby the main entrance. Come to the main area of the hospital lobby in Bldg. 143.

Where: Salem VAMC, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Monday, March 27

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member Board of Directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, March 28

Legislative Wrap-Up

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Wrap-Up includes a moderated Q&A session with each of the invited legislators from our region. Join us to learn more about major issues discussed in Richmond over this year’s 45-day session of the General Assembly. Sign-in and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m. Register at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website, roanokechamber.org, on the event page.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $40 chamber members, $70 future members

Contact: 540-983-0700

Thursday, March 30

Employment Law Check-Up: A Fast-Paced Update on Recent Changes in Virginia Law

Hosted by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Presenter Jim Cowan is the chairman of CowanPerry PC, a corporate law firm with offices in Blacksburg and Roanoke. CowanPerry specializes in representing businesses and their owners on corporate, tax, employment, immigration, intellectual property and commercial real estate matters. During this event he will be presenting a “Law Check-Up” designed for business owners that will go over the top 10 mistakes business owners should avoid.

Where: Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St. NE, Suite B, Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members

Contact: Register at https://montgomerychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10301

Thursday, April 13

Botetourt Chamber Open House

Come visit us and learn about what the Chamber is doing this year!

Where: Chamber office, 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.