Exhibitor Registration: 10th Annual

Bedford Job Fair

Deadline Monday, March 27! The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is shaking it up a little for this year’s job fair. Workforce development workshops hosted by local professionals will be offered to job seekers and employers, and graduating students from the three Bedford County high schools will be in attendance. There will also be giveaways and free head shots. Free printing is available at the Forest Public Library for those who need to print resumes, cover letters, portfolios, etc. Register at bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Forest Public Library

When: Event is Thursday, April 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Not available

Contact: 540-586-9401

Employer Registration: RCPS Works Job Fair

Deadline Monday, April 3! Employers who need candidates for short-term or long-term employment, or who have apprenticeships or internships available, are invited to register for the second annual RCPS Works Job Fair, hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools. To date, more than 50 companies have registered to attend. Industries represented include construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center

When: Event is Thursday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not available

Contact: For more information, or to register, visit rcps.info/rcpsworks

Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration ongoing

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Tuesday, March 21

BOCO TALKS: Broadband and Botetourt – What does the future look like?

Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion featuring speakers with knowledge about broadband development in Botetourt County. BOCOTALKS feature a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event (registered attendees will be emailed a link). Our panelists will be available at the event for open discussion and to answer any questions. Appetizers by Nick of Thyme Bakery & Catering are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required to attend the in-person event – go to botetourtchamber.com/events and click on the event page.

Where: The Reserve at Daleville, 25 Daleville Lane, Daleville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812

Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Employer Training Day

This event is for employers who want to hire veterans but aren’t sure how, as well as small businesses who want to improve their understanding of the talents veterans can bring to their organization. Learn how to become an official V3-Certified company, how your company may qualify for up to $10,000 in V3 grants, and more. Lunch will be provided. Register at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website, roanokechamber.org, on the event page.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Meagan LoBuglio, meaganlobuglio@dvs.virginia.gov

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other.

For this installment, business coach Kathy Baske Young will be presenting “Forget Balance, Find Joy!” and what that means to her. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served.

Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: WDBJ Community Room, 2807 Hershberger Road, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Pulaski Young Professionals

Where: Salty Stash Distillery, 4655 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.