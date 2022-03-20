UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 20, 2022

Tuesday, March 22

Seminar Series: LinkedIn

The Radford Chamber of Commerce invites all who are interested to join us for this seminar on professional networking, focused on building career and relationships through LinkedIn. Doors open for registration at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Long Way Brewing, 501 Second St., Radford

When: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members; $10 nonmembers

Contact: 540-639-2202

SBDC Ag Day 2022: Expected Market Trends for Farmers’ Markets, Farm Stores and Local Food

Pre-registration is required! Our speaker will be Rose Jeter, Agricultural Technology Program, Virginia Tech. Topics include: what is a market analysis and why do I need one; how to find market size, potential and trends; and an overview of current trends in local and regional food systems. This session is geared toward owners of small business who are producers, growers, farmers market managers and vendors, manufacturers and retailers in the agriculture industry. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

SBDC Ag Day 2022 : Are you Market Ready? Tips and Best Practices for Producers to Sell to Consumers at Farmers’ Markets

Pre-registration is required! Our speaker will be Dr. Theresa Nartea, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist—Marketing & Agribusiness. This session is geared toward helping participants increase their knowledge of effective, attractive and safe product display at a farmers market; increase awareness of consumer preferences in purchasing direct to consumer; increase confidence in creating a farmers market display that enhances product value to the end consumer. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, March 23

Preparing for IRONMAN 2022: Tips and Tools for Small Businesses to Capitalize for Increased Sales

Pre-registration is required! The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge is coming to the region June 3-5. Is your business ready? Join the SBDC for a virtual workshop that will provide tips and tools for your business to capitalize on increased activity before and during race weekend. We will be joined by special guests from The IRONMAN Group and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register by going to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Thursday, March 24

CyberSecurity Forum: Roundtable Discussion

Join us as we learn more about log4j and what you can do to secure your organization’s systems and networks. This will be an in-person round-table discussion (with food and drinks), followed by a hands-on workshop breakout on the Cyber Range (BYOLaptop). This workshop will give you a step-by-step lab to scan for, detect and exploit this serious vulnerability, just as a black hat would on your network. Then we’ll discuss patching, prevention and mitigation strategies to keep your organization safe going forward.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/

Understanding Intellectual Property and the Patent Process

Pre-registration is required! Protecting your product and maintaining a competitive advantage is the basis for patent law. The goals of this workshop are to help current small business owners in all industries understand the different types of intellectual property (IP); identify the IP assets of their business; and determine the next steps to protect their IP. Our speaker will be Timothy J. Bechen, Of Counsel, Intellectual Property Practice, Woods Rogers. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register by going to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society: Driving Down Emissions

This month’s speaker will be Andrea Garland, director of Ride Solutions, who will talk about a report by Transportation For America and Smart Growth America that explores how our land-use and transportation decisions are inextricably connected, and proposes strategies to reduce emissions while building a more equitable society. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Humble Hustle (community room), 601 11th St. NW, Suite 102

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

BOCO YP Networking Event

The Botetourt Young Professionals Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. We strive to bring together young professionals so we may learn, grow and reach our full potentials as future leaders in our area, as well as give back to our community through acts of service. Individuals of all professions and ages are welcome to attend our events and activities. More info at https://botetourtchamber.com/.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; Dutch treat

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Tuesday, March 29

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell,

Wednesday, March 30

Tech & Toast

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s Tech & Toast events are held throughout the year and typically alternate between Blacksburg and Roanoke locations to encourage regional participation. Each event includes a speaker or panel and valuable networking with business and technology leaders from across the region.

Where: Blacksburg (location TBA)

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/

Friday, April 1

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. Speaker and topic will be announced at a later date. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant (meeting room), 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Tuesday, April 5

QuickBooks Series: How to Process Payroll in QuickBooks Online

Pre-registration is required! Join the SBDC for this virtual workshop presented by Tom Tanner, regional lead advisor and QuickBooks pro. Learn how to create your company settings, how to set up electronic payments to the state and the IRS, how to run regular and special payroll and more. Any current small business owner in any industry who is currently using QuickBooks online is encouraged to attend. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/qbpayroll

Thursday, April 7

Success through e-Commerce

Please pre-register! Join the SBDC for this webinar if you’re interested in pivoting more of your efforts to online sales. Our speaker will be Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC. This session will cover the variety of websites available, how to upgrade your website to accommodate online sales, e-commerce platforms and how to select the best one, how to set up your online storefront and more. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Tuesday, April 12

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Transportation

Limited tickets remain, so register early! A panel of experts will discuss regional transportation, including I-81 improvements, efforts to boost air travel and more. Speakers include Virginia Del. Terry Austin (19th District); Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council; and Mike Stewart, executive director at Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. Moderator will be Mimi Coles, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Permatile Concrete Products Company. This series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, April 13

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, April 14

Post-Legislative Update

Register no later than Tuesday, April 12, at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this annual update on the just-completed session of the General Assembly. Our speakers will be state representatives. Seating is limited to reserve early.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2386 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Blocksburg Summit 2022

Register to secure your spot! Blocksburg Summit 2022 will bring blockchain thought leaders from around the world to the Virginia Tech community to engage in conversations at the intersection of technology, research, regulation, policy and economics in commercial enterprises, government and education.

Where: Online

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/

Friday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Deadline to register is April 15! Fee includes cart, lunch and goody bag, along with a great day of golf! Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for the top three teams. Proceeds benefit local charities. Sponsorship opportunities available (deadline April 8); contact Charlene Jones at 540-874-7002 or smlgirlrealtor@gmail.com.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Friday, April. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $80 per golfer, $300 per team

Contact: Carolyn Gordon, 540-797-8375, winupcg@gmail.com

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.