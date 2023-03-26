ONGOING

Employer Registration Open: RCPS Works Job Fair

Employers interested in participating must register by Monday, April 3. Employers who need candidates for short-term or long-term employment, or who have apprenticeships or internships available, are invited to register for the second annual RCPS Works Job Fair hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools. To date, more than 50 companies have registered to attend. Industries represented include construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more.

Where: Berglund Special Events Center

When: Event is Thursday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: For more information, or to register, visit rcps.info/rcpsworks

Applications Open: Vinton Dogwood Festival

The 68th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival will be held Saturday, April 29. Organizers are accepting applications for vendors, parade entries and sponsors. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors, and the annual parade. For more information, or to sign up to participate in any category, go to vintondogwoodfest.com.

Where: Downtown Vinton

When: Registration ongoing

Cost: Varies by participation

Contact: Chasity Barbour, 540-983-0645, ext. 5

Monday, March 27

Registration Deadline: Vinton State of the Town Address

Please RSVP by Monday, March 27! Join the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce for this annual event that gives residents, area businesses and dignitaries an update on issues and projects in the Town of Vinton. The event takes place this year on Thursday, April 6. Mayor Bradley E. Grose will deliver the keynote. Breakfast will be served.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton

When: Event is Thursday, April 6, 7:30 a.m.; register by March 27

Cost: $15 chamber members, $20 nonmembers

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting Our mission is coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The 10-member board of directors meets on the fourth Monday of each month. Meetings are open to the public.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, March 28

Legislative Wrap-Up

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Wrap-Up includes a moderated Q&A session with each of the invited legislators from our region. Join us to learn more about major issues discussed in Richmond over this year’s 45-day session of the General Assembly. Sign-in and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m. Register at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website, roanokechamber.org, on the event page.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $40 chamber members, $70 future members

Contact: 540-983-0700

Wednesday, March 29

SBDC Workshop: Understanding Employment Regulations

It is more important than ever to stay in compliance with Virginia and federal labor regulations! Speaker Randy Sparks Jr. will cover topics such as: What information can I request in an application or during an interview? Are my workers employees or independent contractors? What documentation must I keep and for how long? Can I make my employees sign non-compete and non-disclosure agreements? And more.

Where: Online

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $30

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Beer & Biotech: Incubator Life: Exploring the Elements a Startup Should Look For

Join Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council in welcoming Sally Allain, head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS @ Washington, D.C., and interim head, JLABS North East. Allain will share her insights on the different features and value available at a health care and life sciences incubator. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

U.S. Postal Service

Job Fairs

Last in a series of USPS job fairs to fill immediate openings for full-time and part-time positions. USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information and answer questions. The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Where: Virginia Career Works, 3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2, Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, March 30

Employment Law Checkup: A Fast-Paced Update on Recent Changes

in Virginia Law

Hosted by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Presenter Jim Cowan is the chairman of CowanPerry PC, a corporate law firm with offices in Blacksburg and Roanoke. CowanPerry specializes in representing businesses and their owners on corporate, tax, employment, immigration, intellectual property and commercial real estate matters. During this event he will be presenting a “law checkup” designed for business owners that will go over the top 10 mistakes business owners should avoid.

Where: Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St. NE, Suite B, Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members

Contact: Register at https://montgomerychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/10301

April 1-2

NRV Home Expo

The NRV Home Builders Association has put all your home care needs into one convenient location. Special events include a silent auction, LEGO home building contest and “Careers in Construction Corner.” Tickets are valid for the whole weekend. Visit us at https://www.nrvhomeexpo.com/.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

When: Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission $7 at the door, $5 early bird online (under 18 free when accompanied by paying adult)

Wednesday, April 5

Business Over Breakfast

Join the Radford Chamber of Commerce the first Wednesday of each month for breakfast, networking and an educational speaker. Enjoy a different local venue and guest speaker each month. Not a member? Check out this event to see what the chamber is all about!

Where: TBA

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Communication Techniques to Promote Your Brand

Creating a brand is an effective strategy to reach out to your customers. But it is certainly not child’s play. Brand communication plays a crucial role and there are certain strategies and tactics that can be used in creating a persistent brand name. Join Alex Veatch with Letterpress Communication and share techniques and resources to include in your marketing strategy. Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, April 6

10th Annual Bedford

Job Fair The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is shaking it up a little for this year’s job fair! Workforce development workshops hosted by local professionals will be offered to job seekers and employers, and graduating students from the three Bedford County high schools will be in attendance. There will also be giveaways and free head shots! Free printing is available at the Forest Public Library for those who need to print resumes, cover letters, portfolios, etc.

Where: Forest Public Library

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-586-9401

Friday, April 7

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Doug Hudgins, an RN with Anthem BC/BS, who will talk about “Sugar Detox.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Wednesday, April 12

The RFP: Who? What? When? Many bid requests are written by different people, with different knowledge and interests, with no two bid requests exactly the same. To be successful in your bid submission you should follow the organizational priority set by those who manage the evaluation process. This training will outline the bid request structure for major competitive and negotiated procurements to simplify proposal preparation and evaluation for offerors, contractors and contract administrators. Our speaker will be Markino Ross, managing member of AIA Consulting LLC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, April 13

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Open House

Come visit us and learn about what the chamber is doing this year!

Where: Chamber office, 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: Noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Saturday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of SML Charity Golf Tournament

Register by April 15! Tournament is Friday, April 28. Sign-in starts at noon, with shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fees include cart, golf, lunch and goody bag. Join us for a day on the links! For sponsorship opportunities please contact Charlene Jones at 540-874-7002 or smlgirlrealtor@gmail.com.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Event is Friday, April 28, noon to 6 p.m.; register by April 15

Cost: $95 per player, $360 per team

Tuesday, April 18

2023 Legislative Wrap-Up

Join us to connect with Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members and regional legislators for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up breakfast. Legislators will give their thoughts on the 2023 General Assembly session and the impacts it will have on our community. A Q&A session will be moderated by Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works and will include topics such as economic development, workforce and more. Early-bird registration rates of $15 BACC members, $25 general admission apply until April 4. Go to bedfordareachamber.com/events.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 BACC members, $35 general admission

LeadHERship Series: Rent Your Title, Own Your Brand

Jennifer Huffman is a Virginia businesswoman who serves as vice president and solutions banking relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank. Jennifer leads a financial wellness program that delivers workplace financial solutions to help employees build financial confidence. Her relentless commitment is to help businesses implement workplace financial benefits to support their employees, no matter where they are in their financial journey. This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: HopeTree Family Services, Johnny Nash Training Room, 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Thursday, April 20

April Legislative Update Luncheon

Register by April 18 at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for a panel discussion with members of the Virginia General Assembly. Our moderator will be former House of Delegates member Nick Rush. A thank you to our event sponsors: LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, Mitchell Law Firm and Virginia Tech. Space is limited so register soon at bit.ly/april23update or on the chamber website, www.montgomerycc.org, on the event page.

Where: Blacksburg Country Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

TSA Recruiting Event

The Transportation Security Administration is seeking to hire women and men to work at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. TSA officials will be on-site at the Williamson Road Library to help accelerate the hiring process. There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. (Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields.) New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and are paid while undergoing training. Applicants will attend an information session to learn more about the job; start the hiring process; take a computer-based test to evaluate English proficiency and on-screen object recognition aptitude; and participate in an interview. After the event, applicants will need to undergo a medical evaluation, drug test and pre-hire background check. Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance of attending the event to speed up the hiring process by establishing a profile on www.usajobs.com. Bring smartphone and passwords to access email and USAJobs account, as well as two forms of valid federal or state government-issued ID.

Where: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Road NW, Roanoke

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

April 21-22

Boxlore Women’s Leadership Retreat

From the time we are young, we are socially conditioned to put parts of our lives into defined “boxes”: education, relationships, career, etc. In business, this may translate into us following the status quo, being risk-averse, being afraid of failure, and so on. This retreat is for women leaders to gain a clear awareness of the “boxes” we create, and leave with ideas on how to become “unboxed” in our personal and professional lives. Register at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council website, www.rbtc.tech/event/boxlore-the-art-of-getting-unboxed/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: Starts Friday at 9 a.m.; concludes Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cost: $375-$550

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.