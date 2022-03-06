Upcoming business events for the week of March 6, 2022

Wednesday, March 9

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, March 10

Eventacular: Businesses, Towns and Events Partnering for Profit

Local events are a mainstay of towns across the country, especially now as we coax our customers through the path of the pandemic and try to re-accustom them to enjoying their downtowns as community gathering places and shopping destinations. Business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, event planners, town and county personnel, tourism office and chamber of commerce staff are all encouraged to attend this virtual workshop! Join our presenter, Marc Willson, Virginia SBDC, Small Town & Merchant Program, to learn how everyone can benefit from the extra exposure to new and current customers before, during and after events. Pre-registration is required.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Link to register — https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Eggs & Issues: How Broadband is Expanding to Serve Our Community

Register by noon March 8! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Gentry Locke Labor & Employment Symposium: Don’t Leave HR to Luck!

Topics include: The New Virginia Employment Law Landscape; Gaslighting in the Workplace; Implicit Bias and its Effect on Company Culture, Recruitment and Retention; Workplace Investigations and Reducing Liability Risk; FMLA & ADA, DOL, EEOC and NLRB; Cybersecurity; and more! Continuing education credits available. Register at www.gentrylocke.com/hr2022.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $250

Contact: Kathleen Lordan, glrm@gentrylocke.com

Tuesday, March 15

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Innovation

You don’t want to miss this distinguished panel discussion about the technology and medical advancements helping drive our region forward! Presenters will be Amy White, dean of the School of STEM at Virginia Western Community College; Troy Keyser, director of innovation for Carilion Clinic; and Dr. Hal Irvin, Ph.D., associate vice president for health sciences and technology outreach at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Erin Burcham, president of Verge and executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, will moderate. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals. Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend, however only members can present. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, March 16

American Business Women’s Association Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by March 14! Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring guest speaker Janay Reece, reporter on WDBJ7’s Mornin’ Show. Come learn ways to promote your business so you get noticed.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Beer & Biotech: The Future of Biotech in the Region

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery. For this installment, John Newby, chief executive officer of Virginia Bio, will share his vision for the future of biotechnology.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke (back room)

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Tuesday, March 22

SBDC Ag Day 2022: Expected Market Trends for Farmers’ Markets, Farm Stores, and Local Food

Our speaker will be Rose Jeter, Agricultural Technology Program, Virginia Tech. Topics include: what is a market analysis and why do I need one; how to find market size, potential and trends; and an overview of current trends in local and regional food systems. This session is geared toward owners of small business who are producers, growers, farmers market managers and vendors, manufacturers and retailers in the agriculture industry. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

SBDC Ag Day 2022 : Are you Market Ready? Tips and Best Practices for Producers to Sell to Consumers at Farmers’ Markets

Our speaker will be Dr. Theresa Nartea, associate professor and Extension specialist, Marketing & Agribusiness. This session is geared toward helping participants: increase their knowledge of effective, attractive and safe product display at a farmers market; increase awareness of consumer preferences in purchasing direct to consumer; increase confidence in creating a farmers market display that enhances product value to the end consumer. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, March 23

Preparing for IRONMAN 2022: Tips and Tools for Small Businesses to Capitalize for Increased Sales

The Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge is coming to the region June 3-5. Is your business ready? Join the SBDC for a virtual workshop that will provide tips and tools for your business to capitalize on increased activity before and during race weekend. We will be joined by special guests from The IRONMAN Group and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email with the Zoom login will be sent.

Where: Online

When: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register by going to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Thursday, March 24

Understanding Intellectual Property and the Patent Process

Protecting your product and maintaining a competitive advantage is the basis for patent law. The goals of this workshop are to help current small business owners in all industries understand the different types of intellectual property (IP); identify the IP assets of their business; and determine the next steps to protect their IP. Our speaker will be Timothy J. Bechen, Of Counsel, Intellectual Property Practice, Woods Rogers. Pre-registration is required. A confirmation email with the Zoom login will be sent.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register by going to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/

Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series: Driving Down Emissions

This month’s speaker will be Andrea Garland, director of RIDE Solutions, who will talk about a report by Transportation For America and Smart Growth America that explores how our land-use and transportation decisions are inextricably connected, and proposes strategies to reduce emissions while building a more equitable society. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information available at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Humble Hustle (community room), 601 11th St. NW, Suite 102

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

BOCO YP Networking Event

The Botetourt Young Professionals Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. We strive to bring together young professionals so we may learn, grow and reach our full potentials as future leaders in our area, as well as give back to our community through acts of service. Individuals of all professions and ages are welcome to attend our events and activities. More info at https://botetourtchamber.com/.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; Dutch treat

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

