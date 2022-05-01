Upcoming business events for the week of May 1, 2022

Tuesday, May 3

Let’s Talk About Cybersecurity for Startups

Theft of digital information has become the most commonly reported fraud, surpassing physical theft. In this three-part series, Virginia SBDC cyber industry expert Quiana Gainey covers how to start protecting your business from cyber threats online. This first session covers cybersecurity considerations for startups. Gainey will be joined by William McBorrough, co-founder and chief security officer at Posture Inc. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients. virginiasbdc.org/

Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www. bedfordareachamber.com

Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

Thursday, May 5

Eggs & Issues: Partnering

to Serve Our Community

Register by noon on May 3! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s networking program, featuring “Breakfast with your Chiefs and Sheriff”: Sheriff Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Capt. Roe, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; and Chief Babb III, Virginia Tech Police Department. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce: Ag Lunch & Learn Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy a Mexican fiesta featuring food presented by our local farmers and restaurants, all produced locally! Special guest speaker is Mallory White. She will be presenting on the Botetourt Farmer’s Market: where it’s been, where it is and where it is going.

Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $12 members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Friday, MAY 6

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Our speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Combat Engineer: A World War II Memoir.” Gathering at 11 a.m., meeting at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Smith Mountain Lake

Business Expo

This Expo is an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with more than 100 Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals. Examples of industries scheduled to participate in the 18th annual event include medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. Several clubs and civic organizations also will be on hand. A number of exhibitors will also be highlighting job openings, enabling the Expo to serve as a mini job fair. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Free disposable masks will be available at the door. For more information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo.

Where: EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 540-721-1203

Saturday, May 7

27th Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

This year’s fundraiser is a drive-thru, but it’s still all you can eat, and for a good cause! Purchase tickets from a Kiwanian, or go to roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/. Please note: Auction bidding will be May 3-14. Find a link at the website.

Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person advance, $7 at the door; children 5 and under free

Contact: 540-761-6751

Tuesday, May 10

Optimal Operations Series: Standard Operating Procedures

Who does what, when, and how in your business? Join us to learn best practices for developing standard operating procedures so that your business can run, even when you’re not! Our speaker will be Amanda Forrester, regional director, Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Thursday, May 12

Mobile Vending: Tips, Tricks,

and Best Practices

Do you own a small business and are exploring ways to build awareness of your products, engage with potential customers, testing or launching a new product, or expanding? If you said yes, you might consider being a vendor at an event, market, show, convention, etc. (if you haven’t already). Becoming a mobile vendor can provide opportunities to grow and expand your business. Speakers will be Heather Jackson, Gussied Ups; Candace Monaghan, Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival; and Callie Altman, North Mountain Candle Company. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, May 17

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series:

The State of Manufacturing

Limited tickets remain! We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Victor Gray, executive director of the Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Skills Institute. Dr. Gray will be discussing recent regional trends in manufacturing with an eye toward the future. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@ roanokechamber.org

Meet Your Future Spring Workshop

Register before 11 p.m. on May 16! Join the Project Management Institute Southwest Virginia Chapter for a day of professional development. We’ll provide coffee and donuts in the morning. Bring your own lunch, or stop by somewhere close. We will have free professional headshots (appointment required), discuss possible mentorship possibilities, discuss how projects become products, and explore some project management software.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, STEM Building

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 (students free)

Contact: Full schedule and registration at https://pmi-swva.org

Wednesday, May 18

Leadership in Changing Times: A Conference for All & Best Places to Work Luncheon

Register by May 13! Designed for leaders and emerging leaders representing companies of all sizes in our community, the focus is to improve our company cultures to meet the demands of our customers and balance the needs of our talent pool. Additionally, our Best Places to Work program recognizes organizations that are changing and embracing new employment and leadership practices. Our speaker for 2022 is Jay Caughron, Ph.D., professor of organizational psychology for Radford University, and founder and CEO of Allied Consulting Network. Register at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Member rate not available; $99 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Thursday, May 19

TechNite 2022

The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program, and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Friday, May 20

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Showcase & Regional Apprenticeship Recognition

The Annual Showcase is the perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community while networking with other chamber members and meeting new clients. The event will also include the Regional Apprenticeship Recognition, highlighting the many businesses and students participating in the program, in addition to recognizing Teacher of the Year. Register for a booth and get your team tickets to the Salem Red Sox game! Register online at https://s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org or 540-387-0267

Thursday, May 26

Vinton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament is always a lot of fun! Buffet lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Putting contest at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee includes lunch, range balls prior to tournament, golf cart, beverage and snack cart and goodie bags. Prizes awarded to top three teams, plus closest to pin and longest drive. Door prizes, too! Mulligan Premier Packages available to every team. Sponsorships available as well. Call for information.

Where: Botetourt County Club

When: 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 per player or $300 per team

Contact: 540-343-1364

