ONGOING

Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”

The chamber is excited to officially open our ”40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 Under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.

Where: Nominate online

When: Deadline May 12

Cost: Free

May 7-11

Roanoke Star Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.

Where: Bid by phone or email

When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11

Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments

Tuesday, May 9

Speaker: “The Art of Persuasion”

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Blue Ridge Chapter is pleased to announce our May featured speaker: Greg Brock, founder and CEO of award-winning digital studio Firefli. Networking and breakfast (coffee, delicious homemade pastries and more!) begin at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Please register.

Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents’ Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series

This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served. Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.

Where: Location TBD

When: Noon

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, May 10

Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Thursday, May 11

ERC Recovery Startup Business Credit: Do you qualify for the up to $100,000 credit?

Join the Roanoke Regional SBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Recovery Startup Business Credit. This presentation will take you through the entire application process and attendees will have access to a recorded version to assist in the preparation of the forms. Our presenter is Tom Tanner, RRSBDC regional lead advisor and IRS credentialed enrolled agent.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Networking on the Green

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 23rd Annual Networking on the Green at Thorn Spring Golf Course! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.

Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski

When: Noon tee time

Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or $450 per team all-inclusive package

Contact: 540-674-1991

Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational

Classic Golf Outing

Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest

When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $400 team of four

Friday, May 12

Marketing on a Budget

Participants will learn free and low-cost ways to market their business and increase sales. Topics will include getting the most out of social media, using email marketing effectively, free resources to make your business look great and more. Our presenter is Hope Gayles, associate director, communications and outreach and public information officer at Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Tuesday, May 16

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series

“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for a casual meet and greet with state Sen. David Suetterlein and state Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, May 17

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning

Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, May 18

RBTC TechNite

RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after-party with music, treats and a take-home gift.

Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers

Contact: rbtc.tech/technite

Saturday, May 20

BSides 2023

Looking to take your cybersecurity skills to the next level? Register for BSides Roanoke, where regional IT security leaders will share their insights and experience in several talks. Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/bsides-2023/.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Public Paper Shredding Event

Shred your old tax papers, personal documents and more! No more than three boxes. Come to the rear parking lot, across from the Fire Department.

Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St., Vinton

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-983-0607

Monday, May 22

9th Annual Radford Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Birdies, bogeys and business! Contests and extras! Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Still accepting swag bag donations and sponsorships.

Where: Pete Dye River Course, 8400 River Course Drive, Radford

When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $400 team of four

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Wednesday, May 24

Lunch with Leaders: Impact of Housing on Business

Join our panelists for a discussion about the impact of housing on local businesses and our workforce and the measures being taken to improve housing in Pulaski. Lunch is included in price. Reservations are required.

Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers

Beer & Biotech: Adventures of an Engineer in a Pharma Company

We’re excited to welcome Dr. Victor Iannello! Chorda Pharma is developing and commercializing non-opioid analgesics to treat the growing incidence of chronic pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, sports injuries and other ailments. Dr. Iannello will discuss how he got involved with Chorda, some of the challenges and successes they’ve faced in taking their first product to market, and how they are building long-term value for investors. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, June 1

Eggs & Issues: Education

Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion, including Angela Joynor, vice president, economic development and corporate education, Radford University; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, dean of student services, New River Community College; and moderator Sharon G. Scott, Ph.D., president, Fully-Engaged. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House

Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently offered at the center. Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Connect on the New

Counseling Connect is collaborating with Nesselrod on the New for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses. Join us for a relaxed gathering, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us. Catering by Zeppoli’s Italian restaurant.

Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy, Radford

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445

Friday, June 2

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament

We are excited to bring you a day on the course, filled with great company and delicious food. There will be contest-winning hole prizes and door prizes. Sponsorships available.

Where: Blue Hills Golf Club, 2002 Blue Hills Drive NE, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: $400 per team

Monday, June 5

Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park

For the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park we will be introduced to the players on the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles team! Sponsorships available. Chamber members and the public are welcome.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Tuesday, June 6

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Meeting of the Membership

What’s your vision for Botetourt County? Join us at this meeting where we share our vision and hear about your ideas! Sponsorships available.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 members, $60 future members

Align Before 9

Hosted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Villas at Oakwood Clubhouse, 102 Acorn Run Drive, Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.