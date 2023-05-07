ONGOING
Nominations Open: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40”
The chamber is excited to officially open our ”40 Under 40” nominations for outstanding professionals in the New River Valley who are making a significant impact in their workplace and the community. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Those selected will be recognized at our Leadership: Best Places to Work & 40 Under 40 Luncheon. If you’d like to make a nomination, go to https://freeonlinesurveys.com/s/Qa5Z6GQS.
Where: Nominate online
When: Deadline May 12
Cost: Free
Contact: Marissa Smith, 540-382-3020, m.smith@montgomerycc.org
May 7-11
Roanoke Star Auction
The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, with the support of the City of Roanoke, is “auctioning” the iconic Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain. The auction winner, in addition to bragging rights, will be honored with a custom plaque installed at the base of the Star for a full year. They will also receive media publicity at the Star dedication event. Leading bids will be posted and updated on the Kiwanis website and bidders may submit higher bids throughout the process. Funds from the winning bidder must be received by May 12. All proceeds will be used to support deserving local charitable organizations.
Where: Bid by phone or email
When: 9 a.m. May 7 until 6 p.m. May 11
Cost: Bidding starts at $1,000, then $100 increments
Contact: roanokekiwanis@gmail.com, 540-761-6751
Tuesday, May 9
Speaker: “The Art of Persuasion”
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Blue Ridge Chapter is pleased to announce our May featured speaker: Greg Brock, founder and CEO of award-winning digital studio Firefli. Networking and breakfast (coffee, delicious homemade pastries and more!) begin at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Please register.
Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents’ Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: afpva@hotmail.com
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce LeadHERship Series
This amazing series emphasizing the unique gifts and strengths of women and providing tools for empowerment and success is back! The goal of this program is to create a community of leaders across all industries who will provide ongoing community and support to each other. Our topic this month is “Leverage Your Circle of Influence,” led by Anne Millehan, founder of Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Sponsorships are available. Lunch will be served. Space is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly.
Where: Location TBD
When: Noon
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org
Wednesday, May 10
Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
The “Quitclaim Deed Scam” is on the rise. Learn what it is, how it’s done and how to protect yourself from being a victim. Space is limited, so register early! Go to our Facebook page (/vintonchamber) to find an Eventbrite link.
Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
Thursday, May 11
ERC Recovery Startup Business Credit: Do you qualify for the up to $100,000 credit?
Join the Roanoke Regional SBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Recovery Startup Business Credit. This presentation will take you through the entire application process and attendees will have access to a recorded version to assist in the preparation of the forms. Our presenter is Tom Tanner, RRSBDC regional lead advisor and IRS credentialed enrolled agent.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $15
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Networking on the Green
The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce welcomes you to the 23rd Annual Networking on the Green at Thorn Spring Golf Course! Team price includes lunch, networking, prizes and golf! Get out and enjoy beautiful Pulaski County, network with business collogues, and see who will take home the traveling trophy. Not a golfer? You can still join us for lunch and network with other businesses — $15 to attend networking lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Sponsorships available. Visit www.pulaskivachamber.org for more details and to register.
Where: Thorn Spring Golf Course, 4360 Country Club Drive, Pulaski
When: Noon tee time
Cost: $80 per player, $310 per team of four or $450 per team all-inclusive package
Contact: 540-674-1991
Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce 14th Annual Educational
Classic Golf Outing
Here is a prime opportunity to be recognized as a business that supports the community! Proceeds benefit the education initiatives of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, including internship programs, leadership trainings and job fairs. The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. During the tournament, there will be several opportunities to win prizes through games and drawings. Meet new people and have fun while supporting our youth’s education experience! Several sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Where: London Downs Golf Course, 1614 New London Road, Forest
When: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: Kayla, marketing@baccva.org, bedfordareachamber.com
Friday, May 12
Marketing on a Budget
Participants will learn free and low-cost ways to market their business and increase sales. Topics will include getting the most out of social media, using email marketing effectively, free resources to make your business look great and more. Our presenter is Hope Gayles, associate director, communications and outreach and public information officer at Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.
Where: Via Zoom
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Tuesday, May 16
Business Advocacy Breakfast Series
“Breakfast with our State Legislators” — Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for a casual meet and greet with state Sen. David Suetterlein and state Del. Joe McNamara. Sponsorships available. Register on the website: www.s-rcchamber.org/.
Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5200 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267
Wednesday, May 17
Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Succession Planning
Whitney Pennington with Pennington Law Firm will lead this discussion, covering such topics as why everyone needs a will (especially those with business assets and debts), how an operating agreement can ease the transition when a business owner passes away, and more. VCC’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.
Where: Via Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-260-3126
Thursday, May 18
RBTC TechNite
RBTC celebrates the best in the technology and innovation space at this annual event. This year’s awards ceremony will be a theater-style seated program in the ballroom followed by a celebratory after-party with music, treats and a take-home gift.
Where: German Club Manor, 711 Southgate Drive, Blacksburg
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $115 RBTC members, $135 nonmembers
Contact: rbtc.tech/technite
Saturday, May 20
BSides 2023
Looking to take your cybersecurity skills to the next level? Register for BSides Roanoke, where regional IT security leaders will share their insights and experience in several talks. Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/bsides-2023/.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Public Paper Shredding Event
Shred your old tax papers, personal documents and more! No more than three boxes. Come to the rear parking lot, across from the Fire Department.
Where: Vinton Municipal Building, 311 S. Pollard St., Vinton
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-983-0607
Monday, May 22
9th Annual Radford Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
Birdies, bogeys and business! Contests and extras! Registration and lunch begin at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Still accepting swag bag donations and sponsorships.
Where: Pete Dye River Course, 8400 River Course Drive, Radford
When: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $400 team of four
Contact: 540-639-2202, info@radfordchamber.com
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322
Wednesday, May 24
Lunch with Leaders: Impact of Housing on Business
Join our panelists for a discussion about the impact of housing on local businesses and our workforce and the measures being taken to improve housing in Pulaski. Lunch is included in price. Reservations are required.
Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers
Contact: Shannon Ainsley, 540-674-1991, info@pulaskivachamber.org
Beer & Biotech: Adventures of an Engineer in a Pharma Company
We’re excited to welcome Dr. Victor Iannello! Chorda Pharma is developing and commercializing non-opioid analgesics to treat the growing incidence of chronic pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, sports injuries and other ailments. Dr. Iannello will discuss how he got involved with Chorda, some of the challenges and successes they’ve faced in taking their first product to market, and how they are building long-term value for investors. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events
Thursday, June 1
Eggs & Issues: Education
Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion, including Angela Joynor, vice president, economic development and corporate education, Radford University; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, dean of student services, New River Community College; and moderator Sharon G. Scott, Ph.D., president, Fully-Engaged. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: 540-382-3020
Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House
Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently offered at the center. Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Carla Jackson, carla.jackson@education.edu, 540-767-6010
Connect on the New
Counseling Connect is collaborating with Nesselrod on the New for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses. Join us for a relaxed gathering, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us. Catering by Zeppoli’s Italian restaurant.
Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy, Radford
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445
Friday, June 2
Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament
We are excited to bring you a day on the course, filled with great company and delicious food. There will be contest-winning hole prizes and door prizes. Sponsorships available.
Where: Blue Hills Golf Club, 2002 Blue Hills Drive NE, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m.
Cost: $400 per team
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
Monday, June 5
Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park
For the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park we will be introduced to the players on the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles team! Sponsorships available. Chamber members and the public are welcome.
Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $15 per person
Contact: 540-674-1991, info@pulaskichamber.org
Tuesday, June 6
Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Meeting of the Membership
What’s your vision for Botetourt County? Join us at this meeting where we share our vision and hear about your ideas! Sponsorships available.
Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45 members, $60 future members
Contact: Jennifer Vance, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812
Align Before 9
Hosted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.
Where: Villas at Oakwood Clubhouse, 102 Acorn Run Drive, Bedford
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: 540-586-9401, bacc@baccva.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
