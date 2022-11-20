Upcoming business events for the week of Nov. 20,2022 and beyond

ONGOING

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

When: Applications open through Jan. 2023

Where: Online

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Wednesday, Nov. 23 Registration Deadline (Nov.23): 31st Annual Legislative Meeting & Breakfast

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors for this popular annual event taking place Nov. 30. The program will include a delicious hot breakfast and networking followed by a moderated panel, where our region’s General Assembly delegation will share their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly Session. Free and open to members and future members. Breakfast is included. We encourage you to register early as space is limited and capacity limits may be reached.

Where: Register on the website; event is at Salem Civic Center

When: Registration closes Nov. 23; event is Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://roanokechamber.org, under the Events tab

Monday, Nov. 28 Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/. (Please note: No meeting in December.)

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Nov. 29 Preparing for Tax Season: Closing Out the Books and Preparing for 2023

2022 is quickly coming to a close — are your financial records in order? Join Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center as we learn from Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Director, IRS Registered Agent, about preparing for tax season and tips to close out your books for 2022 and prepare for 2023. All current small business owners are welcome.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot: the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Registration Deadline (Nov. 30): Radford Chamber of Commerce Holiday Display Contest This competition is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season, create a festive and beautiful business district, attract visitors and showcase your business, from east to west end. The RCC will promote participating businesses using select media channels before, during and after the contest. The chamber encourages locals to vote for their favorite storefronts; voting runs Dec. 10-21. Registration and complete details available on the website: radfordchamber.com/holidaydisplaycontest.

Where: Your location

When: Register by Nov. 30; contest continues through Dec. 21

Cost: None specified

Thursday, Dec. 1 Montgomery County Chamber Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner

Since the formation of the chamber, the Annual Meeting is a great way to celebrate our successes during the year. This year Board Chair Mark Woolwine will have much to celebrate with his program of work. We also use this event to celebrate the success of our members. Join us for an amazing night! Register on our website at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:15 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Not available

Contact: 540-382-3020

CyberSecurity “Defense Against the Dark Arts” Workshop

Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology council (in person or online) to see some of the most cutting-edge cyber-attacks today, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from these real-world, black-hat hacker attacks! The RBTC is teaming up with hacking pentest experts from RISE and the Virginia Cyber Range to put on this expert panel-led demonstration of executing and defending against various hacker exploits. Come to participate, or just watch. Food, beverages, power and wifi (for playing along) are provided. Just RSVP, and BYO laptop and power supply.

Where: VWCC Computer Lab, 3099 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 6 LeadHERship : Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva

For the final installment of our 10-month LeadHERship Series, Jessica Creasy, president of Iris Marketing Services, will be our speaker on the topic of “Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva.” Developed for women across all industries, the series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. Registration required! Go to https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: South County Library, Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Dec. 7 Inspiring Pulaski

County Women

RSVP by Friday, Dec. 2! Our guest speaker will be Town of Dublin Council member Edith Hampton. This event qualifies as a Business Education Series credit. The event is hosted by the Town of Dublin. RSVP by contacting the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at info@pulaskivachamber.org or 540-674-1991.

Where: Municipal Building, 101 Dublin Park Road (second floor), Dublin

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org, 540-674-1991

State of the County Address Registration is now open for the annual State of the County Address, presented by Appalachian Power. The theme is “A Vision for Tomorrow.” Board of Supervisors Chair Paul M. Mahoney will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Topics covered include education, innovation and economic development projects around Roanoke County. To register, go to the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website at https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $29 members, $49 future members

Contact: 540-983-0700

Thursday, Dec. 8 RBTC’s Tech the Halls & Demo Day

For the second year in a row, RAMP and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will co-host Tech the Halls & Demo Day in one spectacular holiday bash! RBTC’s much-anticipated mixer will feature exciting, rapid-fire pitches from RAMP’s Fall 2022 Cohort, along with festive entertainment, holiday treats, and delicious food and drink. Open to the public. Please RSVP.

Where: Virginia Tech’s East End Zone suite, overlooking Worsham Field

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 13 2022 ConnectHER Conference The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting our second annual ConnectHER Conference. Don’t miss this chance to connect with and learn from influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This conference is for all women: working, retired, mothers, young women, business owners and more. In addition to wonderful speakers, this year’s conference will include instructor-led gentle chair yoga, plus a women’s self-defense class. Breakfast and lunch will be served, plus, we’ll wrap the day up with a happy hour! Early registration is required as seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out!

Where: Brandon Oaks, 3804 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $85 chamber members, $110 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Align Before 9 Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Wednesday, Dec. 14 (Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community.

Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business.

Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

