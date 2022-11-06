Upcoming business events for the week of Nov. 6, 2022 and beyond

Monday, Nov. 7

How to Become an In-Demand Brand

In this session, we are going to show you the elements needed in your marketing and messaging to create a demand for your offer with messaging that connects and converts. Learn the messaging ecosystem and the six types of content to establish you as an expert. Understand the “3 Cs” of expert energy and how to use that in your brand. Define the best way for you to market your business to be in alignment with your brand so you can show up authentically. Presented by Amy Hager.

Where: Virtual

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find more workshops at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Tuesday, Nov. 8

LeadHERship : CARP Design Principles: Essentials for Effective Visuals

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. For the Nov. 8 luncheon, Regina Cook, administrative officer for training solutions, Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training, will speak on “CARP Design Principles.” Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Buy Local Business Showcase Connect with Montgomery County businesses at the 2022 Chamber Buy Local Business Showcase! More than two dozen vendors will be on hand. Business After Hours is being held in conjunction with this event so come for the Showcase, stay for the mixer! We’ll have prize giveaways throughout the day, so be sure to stop by. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3:45 to 7 p.m. (Business After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Tech & Toast Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council at the signature Tech and Toast. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with networking before programming begins. Our topic this week is “The Human Element in Digital Transformation.” Our speaker is Patience O’Brien, chief transformation officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, a strategist and innovator at heart who brings decades of successful experience in corporate and nonprofit settings leading major initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 RBTC members, $22 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Nov. 10

Ladies Who Launch

Arts and cultural organizations contribute greatly to the quality of life in our region. They also play an important role in STEAM education. Join our panelists as they discuss the importance of art in STEAM education in our region. Our speakers will be Ruth Waalkes, associate provost for the arts and executive director of the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech; Cindy Petersen, executive director at the Taubman Museum of Art; and Ginger Poole Avis, producing artistic director at Mill Mountain Theater. Taylor Spellman, associate director of RBTC, will serve as moderator. Come learn how these arts leaders are not only entertaining our community, but how their programs enhance learning for people of all ages.

Where: Shenandoah Club, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/event/ladies-who-launch/; for info call 540-443-9232

RAMP – Meet the Cohort

At this event, we will hear from RAMP Director Lisa Garcia as she introduces our newest companies, as well as a speaker from our Meet the Cohort sponsor, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. Our speakers will talk briefly at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t attend, go to www.rbtc.tech/event/ramp-meet-the-cohort/ to see a list of this fall’s group.

Where: Shenandoah Club, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Saturday, Nov. 12

Christmas Holiday Market

A great opportunity to explore local businesses this holiday season. Join us for fun, food, and shopping with a variety of vendors! Munsey’s Smoke Shack will be on site. Promoted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 (2 and under free)

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Women of the Chamber Networking Social

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a new event in our Women of the Chamber Series! We’ll take the work out of networking by providing appetizers and drinks. You can focus on expanding your network, sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and offering advice to other women in business. If you know someone who might be interested in attending or someone who wants to learn more about the chamber, bring them along! Cost of admission includes appetizers, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket to win prizes.

Where: The French Farmhouse, 9 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $22 chamber members and future members

RVPF Annual Meeting and Kegley Preservation Awards

Join the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation for this yearly event where we announce our awards for outstanding preservation efforts in the region. Presentations begin at 6 p.m.

Where: Historic Fire Station No. 1, 13 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame

Make plans to join Junior Achievement for the “Biggest Night in Business” as the region’s business community honors the newest inductees into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame: Sandra Davis, formerly of BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Sponsorships available. All proceeds from the event will empower students with Junior Achievement programs that address financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Register at https://swva.ja.org under the events tab.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $160 per individual ticket; other ticket packages and sponsorship levels available

Contact: Katherin Elam, katherin@jaswva.org

Beer & Biotech Join us this month for a presentation from VTC Ventures, which invests in early-stage life sciences and high growth technology companies. Our speaker will be James Ramey, managing director and fund manager at Middleland Capital, where he manages the VTC Ventures. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between.

There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/