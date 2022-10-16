Upcoming business events for the week of Oct. 16, 2022 and beyond

Wednesday, Oct. 19

American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Monday, Oct. 17! Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Building Websites 101 Worried about how to grow your business through a better online presence? This seminar will provide you with a simple framework on where to start and how to improve your site over time. At the end of this session you will know: how to properly plan your website project; how to get started designing an elegant website that matches up with your business; how to iterate your website to an increasingly important part of your business. Our presenter is Brian Bassett of Simple Thread. Sponsored by Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: To register and find more workshops, visit https://roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech Join us to learn more about a company making waves in this region: Qentoros, a member of the current RAMP cohort, developing a biologic therapeutic to treat a variety of infectious and/or inflammatory conditions in animals and humans. Dr. Jessica Gilbertie will be speaking on how they plan to leverage promising data from the veterinary space to translate their powerful technology to the human market. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Oct. 20 Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration & Awards

Our Small Business Celebration is shaping up to be our best networking event of the year. We’ll crown the region’s Best New Small Business, and attendees will get a chance to vote for their 2022 People’s Choice Award. Our friends at the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center will crown their Roanoke Region Veteran of the Year, and we are unveiling our first-ever Inspiration Award winner. After the scripted program, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring countless interactive booths set up by local businesses, and tasting a sampling from their favorite local restaurants. Tickets are on sale now. Seating is limited so register early!

Where: Berglund Special Events Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person for chamber members, $110 per person for future members

Contact: Registration and information at https://roanokechamber.org

Salem Economic Development Strategic Planning Session

A general overview of economic development followed by a brainstorming session to identify priorities for the City of Salem. Once a list of priorities is collected, attendees will vote on those they feel are most important. We would like to have a minimum of 10 individuals participate but there is no max on attendees and the more the merrier. Based on the number of participants we would break out into different work groups to collect ideas. Topics covered include real estate, workforce, infrastructure, marketing and more. Continental breakfast will be served. Free to attend, but registration is appreciated. Coordinated by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room

When: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org

Monday, Oct. 24 Labor & Employment Seminar Series: HR & Legal Are

Stronger Together

Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black is hosting this program for HR professionals, executives, in-house counsel and managers. We’re bringing you an in-depth overview of the most pressing issues facing employers: federal and state legal updates; workplace violence; worker organization; online harassment; and the challenges surrounding FMLA, ADA and workers’ compensation. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Hotel Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $325 per person

Contact: Registration and information available at wrvblaw.com/HRseminar

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Citizen Response to Active Threats and Personal Safety

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this training session, which is open to all businesses, civic organizations, school personnel and faith communities. The training will be conducted by law enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Christiansburg Police Department and Virginia Tech Police Department.

Where: Blacksburg Police Department, Community Room, 200 E. Clay St., Blacksburg

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free for chamber members; $10 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/ or call 540-382-3020

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online MBA Information Session This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rebecca McGill, mba@vt.edu, 703-538-8397

Oct. 25-26 2022 AUVSI Ridge & Valley Conference: Partnerships For Autonomy

Advance registration required! The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International seeks to advance unmanned systems technology and to raise awareness of the region as a center of technical expertise. Join us as we discuss the latest advances in unmanned systems and the partnerships that make them possible. Featured speakers will be Dr. Jaret C. Riddick, Principal Director for Autonomy, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; and David Tyler, VP Production & Manufacturing, Microlink Devices. Lodging available. Lunch provided. The morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26, will focus on the Student Symposium & Industry Exhibition at the VT Drone Park.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; reception follows

Cost: $245; students $45

Contact: Registration and additional information at https://www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Science on Tap: Innovation is our Future

Science on Tap (New River Valley) is a monthly event with science-inspired speakers, performers and more. RBTC Associate Director Taylor Spellman will join the October event. Come learn about the local scientists, researchers and startups that are changing the landscape of our technology ecosystem, plus, hear how multi-organizational collaborations surrounding biotechnology are putting our region on the map.

Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glad Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 540-443-9232

7th Annual Women’s Night Out The Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomes Waynette Anderson as our special guest speaker. Her topic will be Grit & Grace: Achieving Your Vision in The Face of Adversity. Learn how to keep the focus on the vision while building bridges, empowering you to lead your organization into a strong future. Plus we’ll have raffles and door prizes, delicious hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine (cash bar), and vendor booths for pre-holiday shopping!

Where: The Virginian at Westlake, 9945 Brooks Mill Road, Burnt Chimney

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $60 per person

Contact: SML Regional Chamber, 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Thursday, Oct. 27 Live at 5 – Magnolia

Mountain Realty Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce for an evening of fun, food and relationship building with chamber members!

Where: 1333 Longwood Ave., Bedford

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

SML Business Summit Featuring a roundtable discussion with your SML-area board of supervisors members from Franklin and Bedford County, Lori Smith and Edgar Tuck This is an informal opportunity to share thoughts and concerns with your supervisors.

Where: SML YMCA, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Oct. 29 2022 Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Don’t let the fun fool you – this is a chance to showcase your business or organization! After a day of other activities, kids trick-or-treat along the carved-pumpkin-lit trails in the park. Businesses are invited to set up a trick-or-treat stop with decorations and candy for the kids to enjoy. Each booth must bring its own tent, table and chairs, plus enough candy for 2,500 children. (Pulaski County Parks and Rec will provide back-up supplies.) Special vendor parking is provided, and staff will be present to show participants their spot. If you can’t create a booth, you can still donate candy. Events such as this create community pride and are a great opportunity for businesses to be a part of!

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

When: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: No fee

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, www.pulaskivachamber.org

Wednesday, Nov. 2 Business Community

Input Session Franklin County businesses are invited to this session where we would like to hear your input on your current and projected workforce needs. This will be an open house format that will allow for local business leaders to provide their input on workforce training needs throughout Franklin County.

Where: The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Avenue, Rocky Mount

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Beth Simms, Franklin County Director of Economic Development, Beth.Simms@franklincountyva.gov

Thursday, Nov. 3 BOCO TALKS: Finding Meaning in Method

The BOCOTALKS series this month is presented by JD Sutphin, owner and creative director/CEO of Big Lick Entertainment. JD will present on the importance of finding meaning for the method. He will provide understanding about how providing the WHY for a business is a mindset that leads to vertical integration. Passion will lead to the next success. BOCO TALKS feature a video presentation that we encourage participants to watch prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be posted on the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel the week before Nov. 3. Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. We are offering a free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door!

Where: The Kyle House, 101 E. Main St., Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Buy Local Business Showcase

Connect with Montgomery County businesses at the 2022 Chamber Buy Local Business Showcase! More than two dozen vendors will be on hand. Business After Hours is being held in conjunction with this event so come for the Showcase, stay for the mixer! We’ll have prize giveaways throughout the day, so be sure to stop by. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3:45 to 7 p.m. (Business After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Tech & Toast

Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council at the signature Tech & Toast. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with networking before programming begins.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 RBTC members, $22 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Nov. 12

Christmas Holiday Market

A great opportunity to explore local businesses this holiday season. Join us for fun, food and shopping with a variety of vendors! Munsey’s Smoke Shack will be on site. Promoted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 (2 and under free)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame

Make plans to join Junior Achievement for the “Biggest Night in Business” as the region’s business community honors the newest inductees into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame: Sandra Davis, formerly of BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Sponsorships available. All proceeds from the event will empower students with JA programs that address financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Register at https://swva.ja.org under the Events tab.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $160 per individual ticket; other ticket packages and sponsorship levels available

Contact: Katherin Elam, katherin@jaswva.org

Thursday, Nov. 17

70th anniversary Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting

Join us as we take a look at where it all started and where we are going. Businesses and organizations that make up the chamber will be recognized for their contributions to our community at this event.

Where: Omni Place, 7331-B Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org

