Upcoming business events for the week of Oct. 2, 2022 and beyond

Thursday, Oct. 6

Eggs & Issues: New River Valley Passenger Rail

Register by Oct. 4 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts: Raymond D. Smoot Jr., Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Michael McLaughlin, COO, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority; Sandy Davis, co-chair, New River Valley Passenger Rail; Kevin Byrd, executive director, New River Valley Regional Commission. Moderated by Ann Cassell, president, The Blacksburg Partnership. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Business Advocacy

Breakfast Series Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for our October business breakfast: Threat Assessment in the Workplace. Our speaker will be Joe Mills, director/chief of campus safety at Roanoke College. If you plan to attend, please register at https://s-rcchamber.org/ by going to the calendar and clicking on the event.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:45 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org

Pulaski Young Professionals We are excited to announce a new program for our local young professionals! Earlier this year, we launched the Empower and Engage program, which created a professional network of established and emerging professionals. To further engage members of this group and other area young professionals, Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, Pulaski County Small Business Solutions and Pulaski on Main have joined together to form a new Young Professionals organization. We hope that this group will evolve to become a valuable asset to Pulaski County — and a benefit to you! Come enjoy drinks, appetizers and networking!

Where: 28 W. Main St., Pulaski

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person; Empower and Engage participants free

Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Friday, Oct. 7 National Active and Retired Federal Employees

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. Our speaker will be Debbie Fisk, VFN State Legislative Chair. Her subject will be the 2023 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem (off Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Tuesday, Oct. 11 LeadHERship : Turning Negative Thinking into Positive: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series runs through December with a new topic each month. The Oct. 11 luncheon features Anne Millehan, Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Terrace at Harrowgate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Oct. 12 (Virtual) Franklin

County Connects This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Friday, Oct. 14

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

Join us for a Monte Carlo-themed event! Guests will enjoy a full plated dinner with a cash bar. (The main course can be selected at registration.) Enjoy high-spirited gambling in a casino setting. We will also be hosting our annual silent auction to support our scholarship programs.

Guests may elect to extend their visit with an overnight stay at the hotel (special rooms blocked for dinner attendees; use the link on the chamber website and code 101422BOT for best pricing). Proper Monte Carlo attire suggested, including a black tie, shiny cufflinks and tailored suits for men and sparkling gowns and beautiful jewelry for women. Imagination encouraged!

Where: Natural Bridge Hotel

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 chamber members, $95 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic Golf Tournament

Please join the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce for our first Fall Classic Golf Tournament at beautiful Mariners Landing Country Club! This new event will be an amazing way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the region’s finest golf courses.

Where: Mariner’s Landing Country Club, 2052 Lake Retreat Road, Huddleston

Time: TBA (afternoon shotgun start)

Cost: $100 individual players, $350 foursome; Sponsorships available starting at $150

Contact: Erin Stanley, 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Wednesday, Oct. 19 Building Websites 101 Worried about how to grow your business through a better online presence? This seminar will provide you with a simple framework on where to start and how to improve your site over time.

At the end of this session you will know: how to properly plan your website project; how to get started designing an elegant website that matches up with your business; how to iterate your website to an increasingly important part of your business.

Our presenter is Brian Bassett of Simple Thread. Sponsored by Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: To register and find more workshops, visit https://roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can.

Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.