Upcoming business events for the week of Oct. 23, 2022 and beyond

Monday, Oct. 24

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Citizen Response to Active Threats and Personal Safety

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this training session, which is open to all businesses, civic organizations, school personnel and faith communities. The training will be conducted by law enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Christiansburg Police Department and Virginia Tech Police Department.

Where: Blacksburg Police Department, Community Room, 200 E. Clay St., Blacksburg

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free for chamber members; $10 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/ or call 540-382-3020

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com

Online MBA Information Session

This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Science on Tap: Innovation is our Future

Science on Tap (New River Valley) is a monthly event with science-inspired speakers, performers and more. RBTC Associate Director Taylor Spellman will join the October event. Come learn about the local scientists, researchers and startups that are changing the landscape of our technology ecosystem, plus, hear how multi-organizational collaborations surrounding biotechnology are putting our region on the map.

Where: Rising Silo Brewery, 2351 Glade Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 540-443-9232

7th Annual Women’s Night Out

The Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce welcomes Waynette Anderson as our special guest speaker. Her topic will be Grit & Grace: Achieving Your Vision in The Face of Adversity. Learn how to keep the focus on the vision while building bridges, empowering you to lead your organization into a strong future. Plus we’ll have raffles and door prizes, delicious hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine (cash bar), and vendor booths for pre-holiday shopping!

Where: The Virginian at Westlake, 9945 Brooks Mill Road, Burnt Chimney

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $60 per person

Contact: SML Regional Chamber, 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Thursday, Oct. 27

Floyd Chamber Annual Spooktacular Gala

The Spooktacular is a special Business After Hours event designed to showcase multiple chamber members within a fun, social gathering for the public. This event will include refreshments, music, and a special guest appearance by the Mystic Witches. Folks are encouraged to come in costume. The event will be in the multi-purpose shelter behind Citizens Coop.

Where: Citizens Coop, 220 Webbs Mill Road N., Floyd

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 540-745-4407

Live at 5 – Magnolia Mountain Realty

Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce for an evening of fun, food and relationship building with chamber members!

Where: 1333 Longwood Ave., Bedford

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

SML Business Summit

Featuring a roundtable discussion with your SML-area board of supervisors members from Franklin and Bedford County, Lori Smith and Edgar Tuck This is an informal opportunity to share thoughts and concerns with your supervisors.

Where: SML YMCA, 293 Firstwatch Drive, Moneta

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Oct. 29

2022 Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Don’t let the fun fool you – this is a chance to showcase your business or organization! After a day of other activities, kids trick-or-treat along the carved-pumpkin-lit trails in the park. Businesses are invited to set up a trick-or-treat stop with decorations and candy for the kids to enjoy. Each booth must bring its own tent, table and chairs, plus enough candy for 2,500 children. (Pulaski County Parks and Rec will provide back-up supplies.) Special vendor parking is provided, and staff will be present to show participants their spot. If you can’t create a booth, you can still donate candy. Events such as this create community pride and are a great opportunity for businesses to be a part of!

Where: Randolph Park, 5100 Alexander Road, Dublin

When: 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: No fee

Contact: Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, www.pulaskivachamber.org

Monday, Oct. 31

Application Deadline: $10,000 Grant Opportunity

Dominion Energy invites nonprofit arts organizations across Virginia to apply for a 2023 Dominion Energy ArtStars award! Awards of $10,000 apiece are awarded in five regions across the state to arts and cultural programs that enliven communities through theater, art, music and other creative outlets. Apply online only.

Where: Apply at https://www.dominionenergy.com/our-company/customers-and-community/charitable-foundation/virginia-artstars

When: Application deadline Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Virginia Commission for the Arts, www.arts.virginia.gov

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Business Community Input Session

Franklin County businesses are invited to a Business Community Input Session where we would like to hear your input on your current and projected workforce needs. This will be an open house format that will allow for local business leaders to provide their input on workforce training needs throughout Franklin County.

Where: The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Beth Simms, Franklin County Director of Economic Development, Beth.Simms@franklincountyva.gov

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Join us for this Purpose Workshop: Joy & Strengths with Anna Hall. Together, we’ll discover, define and learn how to activate joy in daily life. Joy fuels your sense of purpose, and supports resilience and well-being. We’ll also explore a building block of purpose – your natural strengths. In preparation for our workshop, please complete the Strengths Survey from our website, www.rbtc.tech/event/wotech-lunch-learn-3/, at least one day prior to the workshop. Then download your free report and have it available for our workshop. (All survey results are confidential and deidentified by the Via Character Institute. There are no right or wrong answers. Please do not answer questions in the mindset of “I should” or “I used to” or “I aspire to…” Answer as you are today. NOTE: Do not purchase the in-depth report. The basic survey report is free to download.)

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-443-9232

WoTech Power Hour

Power Hour is designed to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. This social event is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community. It’s a safe space to share your experiences, meet others in similar roles, and expand your reach in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community. All job levels are welcome.

Where: TEK Systems, 510 South Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for RBTC members; $7 nonmembers

Contact: 540-443-9232

Thursday, Nov. 3

BOCO TALKS: Finding Meaning in Method

The BOCOTALKS series this month is presented by JD Sutphin, owner and creative director-CEO of Big Lick Entertainment. JD will present on the importance of finding meaning for the method. He will provide understanding about how providing the WHY for a business is a mindset that leads to vertical integration. Passion will lead to the next success. BOCO TALKS feature a video presentation that we encourage participants to watch prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be posted on the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel the week before Nov. 3. JD will lead a discussion on this important topic at the event. Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. We are offering a free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door!

Where: The Kyle House, 101 E. Main St., Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $20 future members

Friday, Nov. 4

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

New times: Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Morgan Canterbury from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She will have information about the 2022 FEHBP Open Season.

Where: Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Tuesday, Nov. 8

LeadHERship : CARP Design Principles: Essentials for Effective Visuals

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. For the Nov. 8 luncheon, Regina Cook, Administrative Officer for Training Solutions, Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training, will speak on “CARP Design Principles.” Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Buy Local Business Showcase

Connect with Montgomery County businesses at the 2022 Chamber Buy Local Business Showcase! More than two dozen vendors will be on hand. Business After Hours is being held in conjunction with this event so come for the Showcase, stay for the mixer! We’ll have prize giveaways throughout the day, so be sure to stop by. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3:45 to 7 p.m. (Business After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Tech & Toast

Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council at the signature Tech and Toast. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with networking before programming begins. Our topic this week is The Human Element in Digital Transformation. Our speaker is Patience O’Brien, Chief Transformation Officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, a strategist and innovator at heart who brings decades of successful experience in corporate and nonprofit settings leading major initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 RBTC members, $22 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Nov. 12

Christmas Holiday Market

A great opportunity to explore local businesses this holiday season. Join us for fun, food, and shopping with a variety of vendors! Munsey’s Smoke Shack will be on-site. Promoted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 (2 and under free)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame

Make plans to join Junior Achievement for the “Biggest Night in Business!” as the region’s business community honors the newest inductees into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame: Sandra Davis, formerly of BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Sponsorships available. All proceeds from the event will empower students with Junior Achievement programs that address financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Register at https://swva.ja.org under the Events tab.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $160 per individual ticket; other ticket packages and sponsorship levels available

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, Nov. 17

70th Anniversary Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Join us as we take a look at where it all started and where we are going. Businesses and organizations that make up the chamber will be recognized for their contributions to our community at this event.

Where: Omni Place, 7331-B Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Friday, Nov. 18

Clean Valley Council’s 23rd Annual Earth Summit

This event is designed to give 180 high school students, as well as first- and second-year college students, the chance to explore career options in fields related to biodiversity, conservation and sustainability. Students will network with professionals working toward a more sustainable future and will enjoy a genuine conference experience including networking activities and interactive workshops with hands-on educational experiences. Register at the website: https://www.cleanvalley.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Registration Deadline: 31st Annual Legislative Meeting & Breakfast

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors for this popular annual event. The program takes place Nov. 30 and will include a delicious hot breakfast and networking followed by a moderated panel, where our region’s General Assembly delegation will share their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly Session. Free and open to members and future members. Breakfast is included. We encourage you to register early as space is limited and capacity limits may be reached.

Where: Register on the website; event is at Salem Civic Center

When: Registration closes Nov. 23; event is Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://roanokechamber.org, under the Events tab

