Upcoming business events for the week of Oct. 30, 2022 and beyond

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Business Community Input Session

Franklin County businesses are invited to a Business Community Input Session where we would like to hear your input on your current and projected workforce needs. This will be an open house format that will allow for local business leaders to provide their input on workforce training needs throughout Franklin County.

Where: The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Beth Simms, Franklin County Director of Economic Development, Beth.Simms@franklincountyva.gov

WoTech Lunch & Learn Join us for this Purpose Workshop: Joy & Strengths with Anna Hall. Together, we’ll discover, define and learn how to activate joy in daily life. Joy fuels your sense of purpose, and supports resilience and well-being. We’ll also explore a building block of purpose – your natural strengths. In preparation for our workshop, please complete the Strengths Survey from our website, www.rbtc.tech/event/wotech-lunch-learn-3/, at least one day prior to the workshop. Then download your free report and have it available for our workshop. (All survey results are confidential and deidentified by the Via Character Institute. There are no right or wrong answers. Please do not answer questions in the mindset of “I should” or “I used to” or “I aspire to…” Answer as you are today. NOTE: Do not purchase the in-depth report. The basic survey report is free to download.)

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-443-9232

WoTech Power Hour Power Hour is designed to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. This social event is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community. It’s a safe space to share your experiences, meet others in similar roles, and expand your reach in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community. All job levels are welcome.

Where: TEK Systems, 510 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for RBTC members; $7 nonmembers

Contact: 540-443-9232

Thursday, Nov. 3 BOCO TALKS: Finding Meaning in Method

The BOCOTALKS series this month is presented by JD Sutphin, owner and creative director-CEO of Big Lick Entertainment. JD will present on the importance of finding meaning for the method. He will provide understanding about how providing the WHY for a business is a mindset that leads to vertical integration. Passion will lead to the next success. BOCO TALKS feature a video presentation that we encourage participants to watch prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be posted on the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel the week before Nov. 3. JD will lead a discussion on this important topic at the event. Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. We are offering a free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door!

Where: The Kyle House, 101 E. Main St., Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $20 future members

Friday, Nov. 4 NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

New times: Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be Morgan Canterbury from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She will have information about the 2022 FEHBP Open Season.

Where: Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Monday, Nov. 7 How to Become an In-Demand Brand In this session, we will show you the elements needed in your marketing to create demand with messaging that connects and converts. Learn the “messaging ecosystem” and the six types of content to establish you as an expert. Understand the 3Cs of “expert energy” and how to use that in your brand. Define the best way for you to market your business to be in alignment with your brand so you can show up authentically. Presented by Amy Hager.

Where: Virtual

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find more workshops at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Tuesday, Nov. 8 LeadHERship: CARP Design Principles: Essentials for Effective Visuals

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. For the Nov. 8 luncheon, Regina Cook, Administrative Officer for Training Solutions, Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training, will speak on “CARP Design Principles.” Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, Nov. 9 Buy Local Business Showcase Connect with Montgomery County businesses at the 2022 Chamber Buy Local Business Showcase! More than two dozen vendors will be on hand. Business After Hours is being held in conjunction with this event so come for the Showcase, stay for the mixer! We’ll have prize giveaways throughout the day, so be sure to stop by. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 3:45 to 7 p.m. (Business After Hours starts at 5:30 p.m.)

Cost: Free

Tech & Toast Our topic this week is The Human Element in Digital Transformation, with speaker Patience O’Brien, chief transformation officer at Member One Federal Credit Union, a strategist and innovator at heart who brings decades of successful experience in corporate and nonprofit settings leading major initiatives. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, RBTC’s Tech & Toast has always been a favorite. Event rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with networking before the program begins.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 RBTC members, $22 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Nov. 10

RAMP – Meet the Cohort

At this event, we will hear from RAMP Director Lisa Garcia as she introduces our newest companies, as well as a speaker from our Meet the Cohort sponsor, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. Our speakers will talk briefly at 5:30 p.m. If you can’t attend, go to www.rbtc.tech/event/ramp-meet-the-cohort/ to see a list of this fall’s group.

Where: Shenandoah Club, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Saturday, Nov. 12

Christmas Holiday Market

A great opportunity to explore local businesses this holiday season. Join us for fun, food and shopping with a variety of vendors! Munsey’s Smoke Shack will be on site. Promoted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 (2 and under free)

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame

Make plans to join Junior Achievement for the “Biggest Night in Business!” as the region’s business community honors the newest inductees into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame: Sandra Davis, formerly of BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Sponsorships available. All proceeds from the event will empower students with Junior Achievement programs that address financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Register at https://swva.ja.org under the Events tab.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $160 per individual ticket; other ticket packages and sponsorship levels available

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge Lunch Series: How to Use Social Media to Promote Your Brand

Chad Thompson with Visit Abingdon, will lead this session focused on introducing various social media platforms and how best to use them to promote your brand. The Noon Knowledge series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital, and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Find more workshops at www.vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.vacommunitycapital.org/expertise-form/digital-events-and-webinars/

Thursday, Nov. 17

70th anniversary Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Join us as we take a look at where it all started and where we are going. Businesses and organizations that make up the chamber will be recognized for their contributions to our community at this event.

Where: Omni Place, 7331-B Lee Hwy., Fairlawn

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Friday, Nov. 18

Clean Valley Council’s 23rd Annual Earth Summit

This event is designed to give high school students, as well as first- and second-year college students, the chance to explore career options in fields related to biodiversity, conservation and sustainability. Students will network with professionals working toward a more sustainable future and will enjoy a genuine conference experience including networking activities and interactive workshops with hands-on educational experiences. Register at the website: https://www.cleanvalley.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Registration Deadline: 31st Annual Legislative Meeting & Breakfast

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors for this popular annual event. The program will include a delicious hot breakfast and networking followed by a moderated panel, where our region’s General Assembly delegation will share their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly Session. Free and open to members and future members. Breakfast is included. We encourage you to register early as space is limited and capacity limits may be reached.

Where: Register on the website; event is at Salem Civic Center

When: Registration closes Nov. 23; event is Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://roanokechamber.org, under the Events tab

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.