Upcoming business events for the week of Oct. 9, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Fall Career & Resource Fair

Come speak with and learn about dozens of local businesses with open positions and find the right fit for you! Bring plenty of copies of your resume and apply for multiple positions at once!

Where: The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

LeadHERship : Turning Negative Thinking into Positive: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series runs through December with a new topic each month. The Oct. 11 luncheon features Anne Millehan, Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Terrace at Harrowgate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Submission Deadline Today: Preservation Awards

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation is seeking nominations for the 2022 George A. Kegley Preservation Awards that will be announced at the RVPF general membership meeting in November. (Date and time of meeting TBA.) Nominations should include: the project or person being nominated (contact info, name, address, phone number, email address); nominator information (name, email address, phone number); nomination category (adaptive reuse, restoration, rehabilitation, advocacy, stewardship, heritage education, lifetime achievement, other); a summary statement (250 words or less); and any additional background info.

Where: Email submissions to Alison Blanton, alisonsblanton@gmail.com

When: Deadline Oct. 12

Cost: None

Franklin County SMLRRC Connects Please join us as we hear Nancy Bell as she shares nonprofit organizational structure advice.

Where: The Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-721-1203

Friday, Oct. 14 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

Join us for a Monte Carlo-themed event! Guests will enjoy a full plated dinner with a cash bar. (The main course can be selected at registration.) Enjoy high-spirited gambling in a casino setting. We will also be hosting our annual silent auction to support our scholarship programs. Guests may elect to extend their visit with an overnight stay at the hotel (special rooms blocked for dinner attendees; use the link on the chamber website and code 101422BOT for best pricing). Proper Monte Carlo attire suggested, including a black tie, shiny cufflinks and tailored suits for men, sparkling gowns and beautiful jewelry for women. Imagination encouraged!

Where: Natural Bridge Hotel

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 chamber members, $95 future members

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Classic Golf Tournament

Please join the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce for our first Fall Classic Golf Tournament at beautiful Mariners Landing Country Club! This new event will be an amazing way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the region’s finest golf courses.

Where: Mariner’s Landing Country Club, 2052 Lake Retreat Road, Huddleston

When: TBA (afternoon shotgun start)

Cost: $100 individual players, $350 foursome; sponsorships available starting at $150

Wednesday, Oct. 19 American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Oct. 17! Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Building Websites 101 Worried about how to grow your business through a better online presence? This seminar will provide you with a simple framework on where to start and how to improve your site over time. At the end of this session you will know: how to properly plan your website project; how to get started designing an elegant website that matches up with your business; how to iterate your website to an increasingly important part of your business. Our presenter is Brian Bassett of Simple Thread. Sponsored by Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: To register and find more workshops, visit https://roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, Oct. 20 Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration & Awards

Our Small Business Celebration is shaping up to be our best networking event of the year. We’ll crown the region’s Best New Small Business, and attendees will get a chance to vote for their 2022 People’s Choice Award. Our friends at the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center will crown their Roanoke Region Veteran of the Year, and we are unveiling our first-ever Inspiration Award winner. After the scripted program, attendees will spend the evening networking, exploring countless interactive booths set up by local businesses, and tasting a sampling from their favorite local restaurants. Tickets are on sale now. Seating is limited so register early!

Where: Berglund Special Events Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person for chamber members, $110 per person for future members

Contact: Registration and information at https://roanokechamber.org

Salem Economic Development Strategic Planning Session

A general overview of economic development followed by a brainstorming session to identify priorities for the City of Salem. Once a list of priorities is collected, attendees will vote on those they feel are most important. We would like to have a minimum of 10 individuals participate but there is no max on attendees and the more the merrier. Based on the number of participants we would break out into different work groups to collect ideas. Topics covered include real estate, workforce, infrastructure, marketing and more. Continental breakfast will be served. Free to attend, but registration is appreciated. Coordinated by the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room

When: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Monday, Oct. 24 Labor & Employment Seminar Series: HR & Legal Are Stronger Together

Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black is hosting this program for HR professionals, executives, in-house counsel and managers. We’re bringing you an in-depth overview of the most pressing issues facing employers: federal and state legal updates; workplace violence; worker organization; online harassment; and the challenges surrounding FMLA, ADA and workers’ compensation. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Hotel Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $325 per person

Contact: Registration and information available at wrvblaw.com/HRseminar

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Oct. 25 Citizen Response to Active Threats and Personal Safety

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this training session, which is open to all businesses, civic organizations, school personnel and faith communities. The training will be conducted by law enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksburg Police Department, Christiansburg Police Department and Virginia Tech Police Department.

Where: Blacksburg Police Department, Community Room, 200 E. Clay St., Blacksburg

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free for chamber members; $10 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/ or call 540-382-3020

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online MBA Information Session This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

