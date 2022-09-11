Upcoming business events for the week of Sept. 11, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, Sept. 13

LeadHERship: Innovative Workplace Communication: Impacts of Digitization

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. The Sept. 13 luncheon features Anne Millehan, Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Align Before 9 Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Sept. 13-15 Game Changer Week! This multi-day event takes place in Roanoke and Blacksburg, and will include everything from panel discussions on specific technologies to workshops for college students to happy hours. All the sessions and information are hosted by companies that are part of the regional innovation ecosystem and are designed to help you take something back to your workplace. For a list of activities, go to https://www.vtcrc.com/about/marketing/gamechanger.

Wednesday, Sept.14 Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn: Medicare 101

Do you have questions about Medicare? Are you confused about your Medicare options? This Lunch & Learn will give you the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about Medicare from licensed Medicare advisors. We will be covering all the basics of Medicare, Social Security scams, and additional resources available to you. We can also offer appointments to individuals for Medicare reviews at no cost to you. Knowing the ins-and-outs of Medicare will allow you to make the best educated decisions for your health care needs and offer you peace of mind.

Where: Charles Hill Senior Building, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Angie Chewning, angie@vintonchamber.com

(Virtual) Franklin

County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Sept. 15 Multi-Employer Job Fair

Hosted by Radford, Virginia Employment Commission, a proud partner of Virginia Career Works. Participating employers include Care Advantage Inc., City of Radford, City of Radford Police Department, Food City, Grucci, Helpful Solution Home Care, Kollmorgen, National Bank of Blacksburg, New River Valley Community Services, New River Valley Regional Jail, Price-Williams Realty Inc., Radford Transit, Radford University Dining Services. Other resources at the event include Good Care, Veteran’s Representative, Dislocated Worker and YouthBuild.

Where: Bissett Park, Radford

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-831-5980

Botetourt Young Professionals Join the Botetourt Young Professionals for this monthly networking meeting (held the third Thursday of every month). A 10% discount will be given to all who attend. We will feature speakers at the beginning and then have fun networking and getting to know one another. No registration needed. This month’s speaker is Rob Lough, executive director of Botetourt Family YMCA. Contact Brittany Bostic (bmsanford07@gmail.com) if you have any questions.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, South Roanoke Street 18, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies by tab

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Saturday, Sept. 17 Kiwanis Bocce Ball Tournament The public is welcome to join the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke for a morning of music, food and fun! No experience necessary. Price includes five games, lunch and beverage. Advance registration required. Learn more at https://www.roanokekiwanisclub.org.

Where: Roanoke Catholic and Valley AFC Soccer Complex, 1555 13th St. SE

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $75/team of two

Monday, Sept. 19 Montgomery County Chamber Golf Classic

Morning flight at 8 a.m., afternoon flight at 1 p.m., plus all the features of a great day of golf: lunch, beverage cart, Mulligans, T-busters, golf-related swag and VIP access all day (until 5:30 p.m.). Registration is from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Awards will be announced that evening via social media. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenna at membership@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Blacksburg County Club, 1064 Clubhouse Road, Blacksburg

When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $400 per team

Contact: RSVP to Rachel Lucas at programs@montgomerycc.org

Tuesday, Sept. 20 Business Smart Start Please pre-register! Businesses that start with a solid foundation of research, planning and setup are up to 89% more likely to remain open three years later. Upon completion of Smart Start, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with an advisor to make your plans a reality. Our speaker is Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Lead and Vet Biz Coordinator, Roanoke Regional SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 per company for up to four members

Contact: To sign up, go to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/

Wednesday, Sept. 21 Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can.

Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice.

Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

