Upcoming business events for the week of Sept. 18, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Webinar: 4 Key Marketing Strategies to Attract More Customers

In this workshop you’ll learn our top four strategies that impact your Google ranking, including the importance of having your business show up in local search results and how you can leverage online reviews to attract more customers. We’ll also show you ways you can use different types of paid ad strategies to get in front of more of your targeted customers. Lastly, we’ll touch on using social media to build your brand and create a more personalized experience for your followers. Find webinar link at the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Mike Cook, mcook@revlocal.com

Business Smart Start Please pre-register! Businesses that start with a solid foundation of research, planning and setup are up to 89% more likely to remain open three years later. Upon completion of Smart Start, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with an advisor to make your plans a reality. Our speaker is Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Lead and Vet Biz Coordinator, Roanoke Regional SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 per company for up to four members

Contact: To sign up, go to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/

Wednesday, Sept. 21

American Business Women’s Association September Luncheon Meeting RSVP by Sept. 19! Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring guest speaker Cassidy Jones, the business development manager and lead designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg. She will share with us how she is using the Enneagram as a tool for building compassion for self and for others, in order to create healthier households, workplaces and communities, and will help us to understand the value of the Enneagram, especially for personal and interpersonal growth.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech: Get to Know the Tiny Cargo Company

Dr. Rob Gourdie and Dr. Spencer Marsh will talk about their path of innovation and future steps for their company — a TechNite award winner and RAMP alumni company. They are doing some pretty cool things! Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Sept. 22 Lunch with Leaders Join the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce for the second Lunch with Leaders. Our panelists will discuss the marketing tools and strategies they have used to excel in the local business community. Registration required! Call 540-674-1991 or go to members.pulaskivachamber.org/events.

Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, New River Room, 6580 Valley Center Drive, Fairlawn

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers

Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Young Professionals Group

Chamber member Jane Johnson, R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers, will be our speaker. If you’re serious about your career and want to meet people who share your drive, you will find your community in the chamber’s YP Group! If you plan to attend, please register at https://s-rcchamber.org/ by going to the calendar and clicking on the event.

Where: Mac and Bob’s Restaurant, 316 E. Main St., Salem

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Sept. 24 Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation’s 3rd Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl & Scavenger Hunt

Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation is partnering for the first time with the Blue Ridge Chapter of the American Institute of Architects to bring back our annual “Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl” this fall. Participants proceed at their own pace and in their own order after checking in at the Hotel Roanoke to pick up their pub crawl T-shirt and sign a liability waiver. Only participants wearing their T-shirts will qualify for food and drink specials at each establishment on the crawl. Compete for prizes by completing your Trivia on Tap answer sheet featuring questions about people and places important to Roanoke’s past; no purchases required (but no cell phone surfing for answers allowed!). Turn in your answer sheet at Olde Salem Brewing for tabulation. The pub crawl is a fun way to learn more about Roanoke’s historic landscape while helping both organizations raise money to further their missions of preserving the valley’s most important architectural and cultural icons. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/pints-for-preservation-pub-crawl-tickets-402633135547. Or contact Whitney Leeson to pay by check.

Where: Begins at Hotel Roanoke’s Lobby Bar and ends at Olde Salem Brewing Company

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Cost: $30 each or $100 for a team of four

Tickets: Whitney Leeson, wleeson@roanoke.edu

Monday, Sept. 26 Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/ .

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Virtual Meeting: Virginia Statewide Rail Plan 2022

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has collaborated with communities across the commonwealth to create a long-term rail plan for Virginia and we want to share it with you. Join this virtual public meeting and share your thoughts. Please register in advance at https://drpt.virginia.gov/work-were-doing/virginia-statewide-rail-plan.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

