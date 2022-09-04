Upcoming business events for the week of Sept. 4, 2022 and beyond

Wednesday, Sept. 7

VT’s Small, Women-owned and/or Minority-owned (SWaM) Vendor Fair

This annual event sponsored by the Virginia Tech Procurement Department/Supplier Opportunity is going back in-person in 2022! Vendor check-in is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration covers two representatives and includes electric hookup, skirted table, two chairs, parking, Wi-Fi access, and complimentary coffee and beverages. Each vendor will receive two lunches, and can register for up to two additional lunches at $20 each. Only 100 lunch spots will be available. Registered vendors will receive an information packet via e-mail prior to the event. In previous years we were sold out, so please register early! To register, go to Virginia Tech Continuing & Professional Education at https://register.cpe.vt.edu/, click on Programs, Search Programs, and enter the program number 100298.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Contact: 540-231-5182 or cpeinfo@vt.edu

Online MBA

Information Session

This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rebecca McGill, mba@vt.edu, 703-538-8397

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: The Importance of Cyber-Security and IT Continuity Attendees will learn why cyber-security is so important in today’s modern technology world and how they can be protected from data-breaches, ransomware attacks and other cyber-threats. Zack Harless, chief executive officer with TriCities IT, will lead this session. He will go over common baseline practices that can help prevent cyber-attacks and business downtime caused from technical issues. Free training materials will be provided for the attendees and their staff to help stay better protected from common cyber-threats. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, Sept. 8 Bedford Area Chamber Annual Gala

During this event, we will announce our 2022 Excellence in Business Awards winners in the categories of Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Agri-Business of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Rising Star.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $70 chamber members, table of eight $545; $85 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Networking Lunch Join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce for a networking lunch sponsored by Servpro. Registration required.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, South Roanoke Street 18, Fincastle

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 chamber members, $15 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Tuesday, Sept. 13 LeadHERship: Innovative Workplace Communication: Impacts of Digitization

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. The Sept. 13 luncheon features Anne Millehan, Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Align Before 9 Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Sept. 13-15 Game Changer Week! This multi-day event takes place in Roanoke and Blacksburg, and will include everything from panel discussions on specific technologies to workshops for college students to happy hours.

All the sessions and information are hosted by companies that are part of the regional innovation ecosystem and are designed to help you take something back to your workplace.

For a list of activities, go to https://www.vtcrc.com/about/marketing/gamechanger.

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.