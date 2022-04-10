UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, April 11

Job Fair

This event welcomes candidates looking for work and career opportunities across a variety of sectors.

Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, Shenandoah Ave. 115, Daleville

When: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812

Tuesday, April 12

Patent and Trademark Series: Patent Basics

Please register! We will explore the different types of patents; define the difference and use of both provisional patent applications and non-provisional patent applications; and discuss the process of patent prosecution, the role of the U.S. patent examiner and what to expect when working with the USPTO. Information regarding a number of patent prosecution programs and initiatives available to applicants will also be provided. This webinar is presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.virginiasbdc.org under Training

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Transportation

Limited tickets remain! A panel of experts will discuss regional transportation, including I-81 improvements, efforts to boost air travel and more. Speakers include Virginia Del. Terry Austin (19th District); Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council; and Mike Stewart, executive director at Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. Our moderator will be Mimi Coles, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Permatile Concrete Products. This series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, April 13

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-721-1203

Thursday, April 14

Natural Resources Working Group Meeting

The Natural Resources Conservation Service, in compliance with the Agriculture Act of 2018 (Farm Bill), announces public notice of a local working group meeting to review natural resource priorities from Fiscal Year 2022 in preparation for Fiscal Year 2023. The program is open to all interested individuals and groups concerned with the conservation of natural resources and associated programs and provisions of the Farm Bill. The meeting facilities are handicapped accessible. For those unable to attend, you may contact District Conservationist Derek Hancock to request an agenda and supplemental documents so that you may provide feedback at a later date.

Where: Bonsack Service Center, 36 Executive Circle, Roanoke

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Derek Hancock, NRCS District Conservationist, derek.hancock@usda.gov or 540-795-3647

Post-Legislative Update

Register no later than Tuesday, April 12, at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this annual update on the recently completed session of the General Assembly. Our speakers will be state representatives. Seating is limited so reserve early.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2386 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Open House

Come see the new Fincastle location! Light refreshments available all day. No registration needed, and the public is welcome.

Where: 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812

Blocksburg Summit 2022

Blocksburg Summit 2022 will bring blockchain thought leaders from around the world to the Virginia Tech community to engage in conversations at the intersection of technology, research, regulation, policy and economics in commercial enterprises, government and education. Register to secure your spot.

Where: Online

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/

Friday, April 15

Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Fee includes cart, lunch and goody bag, along with a great day of golf! Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for the top three teams. Proceeds benefit local charities. Deadline to register is April 15.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: Friday, April. 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: $80 per golfer, $300 per team

Contact: Carolyn Gordon, 540-797-8375, winupcg@gmail.com

Tuesday, April 19

Legislative Wrap-Up

Join Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up, where we expect to learn more about major issues discussed during the recent legislative session in Richmond.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $55 future members

Wednesday, April 20

American Business Women’s Association April Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by noon on April 18! Join us for our monthly luncheon for our annual April Networking Program. Instead of hearing from a guest speaker this month, we will use our time together to get to know one another better.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Beer & Biotech: Get to Know Carilion Clinic Innovation

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery. For this installment, Dr. Aileen Helsel, interim director of Carilion Clinic Innovation, will introduce CCI’s goals, structure and function and describe how CCI envisions fitting into the region’s growing biotech ecosystem.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

WoTech Morning Jolt

Every third Wednesday, join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every month to help us make connections in this time of continued social distancing. We’ll have casual conversations covering various topics that are important to us. We’ll also have a virtual “board” where you can post jobs, mentor requests and suggestions. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8:15 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, April 21

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series: The Impact of Legalization of Marijuana to the Workplace

Virginia’s new law legalizing marijuana for recreational use has employers wondering what kind of adjustments they need to make. How should companies update policies and practices to address marijuana use off the clock – including drug testing? How can employers determine how high is too high? What about marijuana use and the Americans with Disabilities Act? The session will be presented by Woods Rogers PLC. Breakfast is being sponsored by The Hemp Mill, featuring heart healthy hemp products. Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 non-members

Contact: 540-387-0267 or director@s-rcchamber.org

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday Overtime

Thursday Overtime is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy delicious beverages.

Where: Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: There is no cost to attend; individual tabs

Thursday, April 28

Business Development Forum: Business Analytics

With Zachary A. Collier. Collier is president of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy providing decision-making and analytics services for clients across industries including defense, healthcare, education and real estate. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Management at Radford University. His research and consulting interests include risk analysis and decision analysis, which he applies to problems at the intersection of technological, organizational and societal domains. Light breakfast is provided.

Where: RAMP Building, 709 S Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, 540-443-9232

THRiVE Conference 2022

Please register! THRiVE is Virginia Bio’s largest statewide event. It is a conference that brings together the leading researchers from biomedical research universities and health systems, entrepreneurs, startups and emerging bioscience companies from the state. Envisioned as an opportunity to network and learn, THRiVE welcomes and connects the myriad of life science subgroups – from pharmaceutical to medical device, from agriculture to informatics, from digital health to industrial bio. More details and registration form found on website: https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $199 members, $249 non-members

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/

Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series

This month’s speaker will be Dr. Melissa Rooney. For the past eight years, Melissa has served as an associate supervisor on the board of Durham’s Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has mostly assisted with writing grants to install “Best Stormwater Management Practices” throughout Durham County, including rainwater-collecting cisterns, rain gardens and stream restorations. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Location TBD

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Saturday, April 30

Nomination Deadline: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 AND Hall of Fame

The chamber would like to recognize individuals who are making an impact in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County through their leadership, business success, vision, integrity, generosity, innovation and civic engagement.

The chamber would also like to honor those individuals who have changed the landscape of our economy and exemplify our mission to “promote and develop a positive environment for the operation and growth of business in Montgomery County.”

Chamber membership is not a requirement for either category. Go to the website for details and submission forms for both.

When: Deadline to nominate is April 30

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-382-3020

Tuesday, May 3

Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

May 10

LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.