UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, April 11
Job Fair
This event welcomes candidates looking for work and career opportunities across a variety of sectors.
Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, Shenandoah Ave. 115, Daleville
When: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812
Tuesday, April 12
Patent and Trademark Series: Patent Basics
Please register! We will explore the different types of patents; define the difference and use of both provisional patent applications and non-provisional patent applications; and discuss the process of patent prosecution, the role of the U.S. patent examiner and what to expect when working with the USPTO. Information regarding a number of patent prosecution programs and initiatives available to applicants will also be provided. This webinar is presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://www.virginiasbdc.org under Training
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Transportation
Limited tickets remain! A panel of experts will discuss regional transportation, including I-81 improvements, efforts to boost air travel and more. Speakers include Virginia Del. Terry Austin (19th District); Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council; and Mike Stewart, executive director at Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. Our moderator will be Mimi Coles, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Permatile Concrete Products. This series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)
Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in
Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom
When: 9 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org
Wednesday, April 13
(Virtual) Franklin County Connects
This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.
Where: Via Zoom
When: 9 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: 540-721-1203
Thursday, April 14
Natural Resources Working Group Meeting
The Natural Resources Conservation Service, in compliance with the Agriculture Act of 2018 (Farm Bill), announces public notice of a local working group meeting to review natural resource priorities from Fiscal Year 2022 in preparation for Fiscal Year 2023. The program is open to all interested individuals and groups concerned with the conservation of natural resources and associated programs and provisions of the Farm Bill. The meeting facilities are handicapped accessible. For those unable to attend, you may contact District Conservationist Derek Hancock to request an agenda and supplemental documents so that you may provide feedback at a later date.
Where: Bonsack Service Center, 36 Executive Circle, Roanoke
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Derek Hancock, NRCS District Conservationist, derek.hancock@usda.gov or 540-795-3647
Post-Legislative Update
Register no later than Tuesday, April 12, at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this annual update on the recently completed session of the General Assembly. Our speakers will be state representatives. Seating is limited so reserve early.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2386 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: marketing@montgomerycc.org
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Open House
Come see the new Fincastle location! Light refreshments available all day. No registration needed, and the public is welcome.
Where: 23 S. Roanoke Road, Fincastle
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com, 540-566-8812
Blocksburg Summit 2022
Blocksburg Summit 2022 will bring blockchain thought leaders from around the world to the Virginia Tech community to engage in conversations at the intersection of technology, research, regulation, policy and economics in commercial enterprises, government and education. Register to secure your spot.
Where: Online
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/
Friday, April 15
Registration Deadline: Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Fee includes cart, lunch and goody bag, along with a great day of golf! Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes awarded for the top three teams. Proceeds benefit local charities. Deadline to register is April 15.
Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy
When: Friday, April. 29, noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: $80 per golfer, $300 per team
Contact: Carolyn Gordon, 540-797-8375, winupcg@gmail.com
Tuesday, April 19
Legislative Wrap-Up
Join Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for our annual Legislative Wrap-Up, where we expect to learn more about major issues discussed during the recent legislative session in Richmond.
Where: Salem Civic Center
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $35 members, $55 future members
Contact: 540-983-0700, business@roanokechamber.org
Wednesday, April 20
American Business Women’s Association April Luncheon Meeting
RSVP by noon on April 18! Join us for our monthly luncheon for our annual April Networking Program. Instead of hearing from a guest speaker this month, we will use our time together to get to know one another better.
Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com
Beer & Biotech: Get to Know Carilion Clinic Innovation
Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery. For this installment, Dr. Aileen Helsel, interim director of Carilion Clinic Innovation, will introduce CCI’s goals, structure and function and describe how CCI envisions fitting into the region’s growing biotech ecosystem.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events
WoTech Morning Jolt
Every third Wednesday, join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every month to help us make connections in this time of continued social distancing. We’ll have casual conversations covering various topics that are important to us. We’ll also have a virtual “board” where you can post jobs, mentor requests and suggestions. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.
Where: Via Zoom
When: 8:15 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/
Thursday, April 21
Business Advocacy Breakfast Series: The Impact of Legalization of Marijuana to the Workplace
Virginia’s new law legalizing marijuana for recreational use has employers wondering what kind of adjustments they need to make. How should companies update policies and practices to address marijuana use off the clock – including drug testing? How can employers determine how high is too high? What about marijuana use and the Americans with Disabilities Act? The session will be presented by Woods Rogers PLC. Breakfast is being sponsored by The Hemp Mill, featuring heart healthy hemp products. Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.
Where: American Legion, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $25 members, $35 non-members
Contact: 540-387-0267 or director@s-rcchamber.org
Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday Overtime
Thursday Overtime is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy delicious beverages.
Where: Montano’s International Restaurant, 3733 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost: There is no cost to attend; individual tabs
Contact: 540-983-0700, business@roanokechamber.org
Thursday, April 28
Business Development Forum: Business Analytics
With Zachary A. Collier. Collier is president of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy providing decision-making and analytics services for clients across industries including defense, healthcare, education and real estate. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Management at Radford University. His research and consulting interests include risk analysis and decision analysis, which he applies to problems at the intersection of technological, organizational and societal domains. Light breakfast is provided.
Where: RAMP Building, 709 S Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, 540-443-9232
THRiVE Conference 2022
Please register! THRiVE is Virginia Bio’s largest statewide event. It is a conference that brings together the leading researchers from biomedical research universities and health systems, entrepreneurs, startups and emerging bioscience companies from the state. Envisioned as an opportunity to network and learn, THRiVE welcomes and connects the myriad of life science subgroups – from pharmaceutical to medical device, from agriculture to informatics, from digital health to industrial bio. More details and registration form found on website: https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199 members, $249 non-members
Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/
Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series
This month’s speaker will be Dr. Melissa Rooney. For the past eight years, Melissa has served as an associate supervisor on the board of Durham’s Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has mostly assisted with writing grants to install “Best Stormwater Management Practices” throughout Durham County, including rainwater-collecting cisterns, rain gardens and stream restorations. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.
Where: Location TBD
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: info@cleanvalley.org
Saturday, April 30
Nomination Deadline: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 AND Hall of Fame
The chamber would like to recognize individuals who are making an impact in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County through their leadership, business success, vision, integrity, generosity, innovation and civic engagement.
The chamber would also like to honor those individuals who have changed the landscape of our economy and exemplify our mission to “promote and develop a positive environment for the operation and growth of business in Montgomery County.”
Chamber membership is not a requirement for either category. Go to the website for details and submission forms for both.
Where: https://www.montgomerycc.org
When: Deadline to nominate is April 30
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-382-3020
Tuesday, May 3
Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast
Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.
Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org
May 10
LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development
Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: 540-387-0267
