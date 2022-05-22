UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, May 23
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322
Tuesday, May 24
Economic & Workforce Summit
The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this new event in the chamber’s program of work. Join us to explore economic, business and workforce trends. Speakers will provide insights that will allow you to maximize your business’ growth and success in 2022 and beyond. The day will include multiple keynote speakers, breakout sessions, a continental breakfast, and a takeaway lunch. Presented by Virginia Western Community College. Register at https://roanokechamber.org.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Theatre, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $40 members, $80 future members
Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org
Government Contracting Series: Marketing to the Government
The federal government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services; 23% of that is allocated for small business. This is a huge opportunity for small firms to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting. This presentation will help you prepare your firm to get noticed by government and prime buyers by developing a proper marketing plan and strategy. Speakers will be Lisa Wood, director, Virginia PTAC; and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
Where: Online
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at Roanoke Regional SBDC – https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org
Wednesday, May 25
8th Annual GAUNTLET Graduation
and Awards Ceremony
The 2022 GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition has been extremely fierce this year. The program attracted a record 153 entrepreneurs. Following 10 weeks of business training, customer discovery and working with mentors/industry experts from across the state, 80 entrepreneurs representing 66 businesses moved forward to compete for their piece of over $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes. To meet the entrepreneurs in person, please come at 5:30 p.m. to the Entrepreneur Showcase featuring display tables of the competing businesses’ products and innovations. For more information about The GAUNTLET please visit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org and https://www.facebook.com/TAFGauntlet.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/317650179237
Complying with Federal Alcohol Regulations: The Roles and Responsibilities of the TTB
Every craft beverage producer in America, no matter its size, structure or stage, will come into contact with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the lead federal agency overseeing the production and sale of alcohol. In this webinar, Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance Manager Chris Van Orden will ask TTB Investigator Len Lee about the key regulations governing the safe and responsible manufacturing of beer, wine and spirits, from pre-launch licensing to label approvals and beyond.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org
Thursday, May 26
Vinton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament
Our annual golf tournament is always a lot of fun! Buffet lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Putting contest at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee includes lunch, range balls prior to tournament, golf cart, beverage and snack cart and goodie bags. Prizes awarded to top three teams, plus closest to pin and longest drive. Door prizes, too! Mulligan Premier Packages available to every team. Sponsorships available as well. Call for information.
Where: Botetourt County Club
When: 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $75 per player or $300 per team
Contact: 540-343-1364
Tuesday, May 31
Application Deadline: Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2023
Don’t miss your chance to nominate leaders for Leadership Roanoke Valley’s Class of 2023. Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley was established in 1983 to encourage community leadership in the region. LRV is a selective program accepting a limited number of participants each year through an application process. Participants are nominated by their employers or associates. The application, which your nominee completes, is due May 31. This deadline is FIRM. If you wait too long to nominate a promising applicant, they will have to rush to complete the application. Go to the website to get started.
Where: Bit.ly/LRV2023
When: Before May 31
Cost: Free
Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org
Wednesday, June 1
Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold a meeting in Room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Kay Dunkley, kay.dunkley@education.edu
Thursday, June 2
MC Chamber Annual Bocce Ball Tournament
Join your Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at the annual MCCC Foundation Bocce Ball Tournament for great food, fun and networking! Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org.
Where: Montgomery County Moose Lodge 1470, 115 Farmview Road NW, Christiansburg
When: 2 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: 540-382-3020
Thursday, June 2
Roanoke Higher Education Center
Open House
Come learn about the more than 200 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently being offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Speak with representatives from our member institutions and discuss program details. Find out more about tuition, admission requirements, program length and more! Free and open to the public. Please register to attend.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-767-6010
Friday, June 3
NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)
Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Allison Szuba. Her topic will be “Giggles to Guffaws.” All are welcome. (Please note: Location is assuming The Roanoker will still be open June 3. Backup plans are being prepared.)
Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)
Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984
Tuesday, June 7
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Meeting of the Membership
Our theme is “Reflecting on the past and preparing for the future.” Join us as we reacquaint! We will welcome our new board members and say thank you to our outgoing board members. Networking, guest speakers, appetizers and more.
Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Members $30, future members $45
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Thursday, June 9
Eggs & Issues: “Covid After-Action Report”
Reservations required no later than Tuesday, June 7, at noon. Our invited speakers include Dr. Noelle Bissell, New River Health District; Bill Flattery, CNRV President & CEO, Carilion; and Devin Tobin, COO, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. Space is limited. Register and pay online.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 chamber members — $35 nonmembers
Contact: programs@montgomerycc.org
Tuesday, June 14
LeadHERship : Neuroplasticity & The Cognitive Gifts of Women
Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: 540-387-0267
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.