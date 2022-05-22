UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, May 23

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, May 24

Economic & Workforce Summit

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this new event in the chamber’s program of work. Join us to explore economic, business and workforce trends. Speakers will provide insights that will allow you to maximize your business’ growth and success in 2022 and beyond. The day will include multiple keynote speakers, breakout sessions, a continental breakfast, and a takeaway lunch. Presented by Virginia Western Community College. Register at https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Theatre, 3094 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 members, $80 future members

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Government Contracting Series: Marketing to the Government

The federal government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services; 23% of that is allocated for small business. This is a huge opportunity for small firms to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting. This presentation will help you prepare your firm to get noticed by government and prime buyers by developing a proper marketing plan and strategy. Speakers will be Lisa Wood, director, Virginia PTAC; and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Where: Online

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at Roanoke Regional SBDC – https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Wednesday, May 25

8th Annual GAUNTLET Graduation

and Awards Ceremony

The 2022 GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition has been extremely fierce this year. The program attracted a record 153 entrepreneurs. Following 10 weeks of business training, customer discovery and working with mentors/industry experts from across the state, 80 entrepreneurs representing 66 businesses moved forward to compete for their piece of over $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes. To meet the entrepreneurs in person, please come at 5:30 p.m. to the Entrepreneur Showcase featuring display tables of the competing businesses’ products and innovations. For more information about The GAUNTLET please visit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org and https://www.facebook.com/TAFGauntlet.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/317650179237

Complying with Federal Alcohol Regulations: The Roles and Responsibilities of the TTB

Every craft beverage producer in America, no matter its size, structure or stage, will come into contact with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the lead federal agency overseeing the production and sale of alcohol. In this webinar, Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance Manager Chris Van Orden will ask TTB Investigator Len Lee about the key regulations governing the safe and responsible manufacturing of beer, wine and spirits, from pre-launch licensing to label approvals and beyond.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org

Thursday, May 26

Vinton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament is always a lot of fun! Buffet lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Putting contest at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee includes lunch, range balls prior to tournament, golf cart, beverage and snack cart and goodie bags. Prizes awarded to top three teams, plus closest to pin and longest drive. Door prizes, too! Mulligan Premier Packages available to every team. Sponsorships available as well. Call for information.

Where: Botetourt County Club

When: 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 per player or $300 per team

Contact: 540-343-1364

Tuesday, May 31

Application Deadline: Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2023

Don’t miss your chance to nominate leaders for Leadership Roanoke Valley’s Class of 2023. Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley was established in 1983 to encourage community leadership in the region. LRV is a selective program accepting a limited number of participants each year through an application process. Participants are nominated by their employers or associates. The application, which your nominee completes, is due May 31. This deadline is FIRM. If you wait too long to nominate a promising applicant, they will have to rush to complete the application. Go to the website to get started.

When: Before May 31

Cost: Free

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, June 1

Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold a meeting in Room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kay Dunkley, kay.dunkley@education.edu

Thursday, June 2

MC Chamber Annual Bocce Ball Tournament

Join your Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at the annual MCCC Foundation Bocce Ball Tournament for great food, fun and networking! Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Montgomery County Moose Lodge 1470, 115 Farmview Road NW, Christiansburg

When: 2 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-382-3020

Thursday, June 2

Roanoke Higher Education Center

Open House

Come learn about the more than 200 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently being offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Speak with representatives from our member institutions and discuss program details. Find out more about tuition, admission requirements, program length and more! Free and open to the public. Please register to attend.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-767-6010

Friday, June 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Allison Szuba. Her topic will be “Giggles to Guffaws.” All are welcome. (Please note: Location is assuming The Roanoker will still be open June 3. Backup plans are being prepared.)

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Tuesday, June 7

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Meeting of the Membership

Our theme is “Reflecting on the past and preparing for the future.” Join us as we reacquaint! We will welcome our new board members and say thank you to our outgoing board members. Networking, guest speakers, appetizers and more.

Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Members $30, future members $45

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Thursday, June 9

Eggs & Issues: “Covid After-Action Report”

Reservations required no later than Tuesday, June 7, at noon. Our invited speakers include Dr. Noelle Bissell, New River Health District; Bill Flattery, CNRV President & CEO, Carilion; and Devin Tobin, COO, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery. Space is limited. Register and pay online.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members — $35 nonmembers

Tuesday, June 14

LeadHERship : Neuroplasticity & The Cognitive Gifts of Women

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.