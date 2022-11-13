UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, Nov. 14

Financial Reality Fair

Join leaders from Ridge View Bank and other local community volunteers for an exercise where students practice resolving money-related issues they may experience in life. Ridge View Bank’s Financial Reality Fair gives students the opportunity to experience a real-life financial budgeting simulation, representing choices they will face as they become adults. Area high school students will rotate through 15 stations such as credit, transportation, housing, entertainment, pets and others, and compare their choices to their career-based salary.

Where: Forest Park Academy, 2730 Melrose Ave. NW, Roanoke

When: 9:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, Nov. 15 Community Housing Partners Maintenance Tech Job Fair

Community Housing Partners is seeking maintenance technicians at their Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Pulaski properties. CHP’s maintenance technicians and property managers provide safe and beautiful environments for our most vulnerable citizens.

Where: Community Housing Partners, 448 Depot St. NE, Christiansburg

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Reserve your spot and apply online at https://bit.ly/3U2V9OA

Women of the Chamber Networking Social

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a new event in our Women of the Chamber Series! We’ll take the work out of networking by providing appetizers and drinks. You can focus on expanding your network, sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas and offering advice to other women in business. If you know someone who might be interested in attending or someone who wants to learn more about the chamber, bring them along! Cost of admission includes appetizers, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket to win prizes.

Where: The French Farmhouse, 9 Church Ave. SE

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $22 chamber members and future members

RVPF Annual Meeting and Kegley Preservation Awards

Join the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation for this yearly event where we announce our awards for outstanding preservation efforts in the region. Presentations begin at 6 p.m.

Where: Historic Fire Station No. 1, 13 Church Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, Nov. 16 American Business Women’s Association November Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Monday, Nov. 14! Join us for our November monthly lunch meeting where we will present coats collected from our annual coat drive to the Women’s Resource Center. Please bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the Montgomery County Christmas Store. Susan Brickhouse is the speaker sponsor for this event.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

City of Roanoke Job Fair Guests will have the opportunity to meet city staff and ask questions, apply and interview on-site, and learn more about the city’s new benefits.

Where: Berglund Center

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame

Make plans to join Junior Achievement for the “Biggest Night in Business!” as the region’s business community honors the newest inductees into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame: Sandra Davis, formerly of BCR Property Management; and Dr. Michael Friedlander, executive director of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute. Sponsorships available. All proceeds from the event will empower students with Junior Achievement programs that address financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Register at https://swva.ja.org under the Events tab.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: $160 per individual ticket; other ticket packages and sponsorship levels available

Beer & Biotech Join us this month for a presentation from VTC Ventures, which invests in early-stage life sciences and high growth technology companies. Our speaker will be James Ramey, managing director and fund manager at Middleland Capital, where he manages the VTC Ventures. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge Lunch Series: How to Use Social Media to Promote Your Brand

Chad Thompson with Visit Abingdon, will lead this session focused on introducing various social media platforms and how best to use them to promote your brand. The Noon Knowledge series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Find more workshops at www.vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.vacommunitycapital.org/expertise-form/digital-events-and-webinars/

Thursday, Nov. 17 70th Anniversary Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Join us as we take a look at where it all started and where we are going. Businesses and organizations that make up the chamber will be recognized for their contributions to our community at this event.

Where: Omni Place, 7331-B Lee Hwy., Fairlawn

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Friday, Nov. 18 Clean Valley Council’s 23rd Annual Earth Summit

This event is designed to give 180 high school students, as well as first- and second-year college students, the chance to explore career options in fields related to biodiversity, conservation and sustainability. Students will network with professionals working toward a more sustainable future and will enjoy a genuine conference experience including networking activities and interactive workshops with hands-on educational experiences. Register at the website: https://www.cleanvalley.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, Nov. 23 Registration Deadline (Nov.23): 31st Annual Legislative Meeting & Breakfast

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors for this popular annual event taking place Nov. 30. The program will include a delicious hot breakfast and networking followed by a moderated panel, where our region’s General Assembly delegation will share their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly Session. Free and open to members and future members. Breakfast is included. We encourage you to register early as space is limited and capacity limits may be reached.

Where: Register on the website; event is at Salem Civic Center

When: Registration closes Nov. 23; event is Nov. 30

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://roanokechamber.org, under the Events tab

Tuesday, Nov. 29 Preparing for Tax Season: Closing Out the Books and Preparing for 2023

2022 is quickly coming to a close — are your financial records in order? Join Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center as we learn from Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Director, IRS Registered Agent, about preparing for tax season and tips to close out your books for 2022 and prepare for 2023. All current small business owners are welcome.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Nov. 30 Registration Deadline (Nov. 30): Radford Chamber of Commerce Holiday Display Contest

This competition is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season, create a festive and beautiful business district, attract visitors and showcase your business, from east to west end. The RCC will promote participating businesses using select media channels before, during and after the contest. The chamber encourages locals to vote for their favorite storefronts; voting runs Dec. 10-21. Registration and complete details available on the website: radfordchamber.com/holidaydisplaycontest.

Where: Your location

When: Register by Nov. 30; contest continues through Dec. 21

Cost: None specified

Thursday, Dec. 1 Montgomery County Chamber Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner

Since the formation of the chamber, the Annual Meeting is a great way to celebrate our successes during the year. This year Board Chair Mark Woolwine will have so much to celebrate with his program of work. We also use this event to celebrate the success of our members. Join us for an amazing night! Register on our website at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 5:15 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Not available

Contact: 540-382-3020

CyberSecurity “Defense Against the Dark Arts” Workshop

Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology council (in person or online) to see some of the most cutting-edge cyber-attacks today, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from these real-world, black-hat hacker attacks! The RBTC is teaming up with hacking pentest experts from RISE and the Virginia Cyber Range to put on this expert panel-led demonstration of executing and defending against various hacker exploits. Come to participate, or just watch. Food, beverages, power and wifi (for playing along) are provided. Just RSVP, and BYO laptop and power supply.

Where: VWCC Computer Lab, 3099 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 6 LeadHERship : Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva

For the final installment of our 10-month LeadHERship Series, Jessica Creasy, president of Iris Marketing Services, will be our speaker on the topic of “Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva.” Developed for women across all industries, the series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. Registration required! Go to https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: TBA

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

