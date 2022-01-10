Upcoming Business Events

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Society for Human Resource Management Tune in Tuesday Webinar

On the second Tuesday of each month, join the national SHRM for fresh perspectives from leading experts, curated news you can use, and solution-based insights focused on all things work. Going beyond a typical webinar or virtual event, Tune in Tuesdays take learning and connecting to the next level.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Find link at New River Valley Chapter Society for Human Resource Management website (nrv.shrm.org/events/2022/01/national-tune-tuesday)

Wednesday , Jan. 12

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for SML Chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive Chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business.

Where: Online

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Membership

Contact: Meeting id and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events

Webinar: Key Elements of a Business Plan

Bring your lunch and join Virginia Community Capital for one of their practical, inspiring and interactive webinars. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. VCC’s Noon Knowledge series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital, and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at vacommunitycapital.org

Thurs Jan. 13

SBDC Employee Retention Tax Credit Webinar

Did you know that in 2021 there are bigger and better tax incentives for small businesses affected by COVID-related shutdowns and disruptions? In addition, you might be able to claim on 2020 credits. Join the RRSBDC for an interactive virtual seminar that will provide the latest guidance on the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). Our presenter is Tom Tanner, Lead Advisor and IRS credentialed Enrolled Agent. This session is for any small business owners who have W-2 employees.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/erc2

Monday, Jan. 17

Registration Deadline: American Business Women's Association January Luncheon Meeting on Jan. 19

Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring guest speaker Ann Custer, professional organizer with Wow Organizing Services. RSVP by noon on Jan. 17.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: Register by Jan. 17; Luncheon is Wednesday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Check-in

What started as a COVID response to connect members with resources and support has become the week's most popular event! Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we'd love to have you speak during a Check-in (please reach out to Beth Bell at the email below). After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Management Essentials Workshops: Managing 101

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our first workshop, Managing 101, will focus on setting and managing goals, priorities and tasks. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration. Future workshops will be offered Feb. 2 and Feb. 15.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

Thursday, Jan. 20

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 132nd Annual Meeting of the Membership

One of the region's largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders across Virginia's Blue Ridge.This event attracts the "who's who" of Virginia's Blue Ridge, providing attendees with high-level networking opportunities.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $95/person or $900/table of eight

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.