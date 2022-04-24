UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, April 25

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322

Tuesday, April 26

Government Contracting Series — Gov Contracting 101: Are You Ready?

Please pre-register! The government contracting market is full of opportunity, and can be a challenge to navigate. This presentation will help you understand the steps you need to take to do business with the local, state and federal government. Topics include determining eligibility, how to get started and marketing to the government. This session is for current small business owners in all industries who are curious about expanding their business to include government contracting. Presenters will be Lisa Wood, Virginia PTAC director; and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Where: Online

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/govcontracting 101

Patent and Trademark Series — Copyright Basics and Considerations for Entrepreneurs

Please pre-register! If you are an entrepreneur, you cannot afford to ignore copyrights. Join experts from the USPTO’s Office of Policy and International Affairs to learn the basics of copyright and receive insights into copyright registration and enforcement. Webinar presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients. virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

RAMP Pitch & Polish

Virtual Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. These are private events with one company at a time pitching their business idea. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage – limited slots available. Learn more at https://ramprb.com.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Sarah Spotswood, RAMP, 540-553-6125

Wednesday, April 27

Art Works for Virginia Webinar: Tools for Expanding Creative Spaces and Placemaking in Your Community

Hear from ARTSFAIRFAX about their new “Creative Spaces Toolkit,” a roadmap to interim activation of vacant buildings and spaces, specifically designed to create a collaboration between the arts sector, property owners and government officials. Then hear from Kate Pittman, executive director of ViBe Creative District, on the range of initiatives that have made Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront District a national model for a destination/tourism experience. For more details and registration for each session, go to www.arts.virginia.gov/programs_artworks.html.

Where: Online

When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 804-225-3132

Thursday, April 28

Business Development Forum: Business Analytics

Presenter Zachary Collier is president of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy providing decision-making and analytics services for clients across industries, including defense, healthcare, education and real estate. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Management at Radford University. His research and consulting interests include risk analysis and decision analysis, which he applies to problems at the intersection of technological, organizational and societal domains. Light breakfast is provided.

Where: RAMP Building, 709 S Jefferson St. Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn — Inspire 2026: A Strategic Plan to Eliminating Poverty

Join us as representatives from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys discuss Inspire 2026, a strategic plan that speaks to our belief that the resources exist for us to make a significant impact in reducing poverty as we know it.

Where: Ashley Plantation, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $8 members, $10 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Thrive Conference 2022

Please register! THRiVE is Virginia Bio’s largest statewide event, a conference that brings together the leading researchers from biomedical research universities and health systems, entrepreneurs, startups and emerging bioscience companies from the state. Envisioned as an opportunity to network and learn, THRiVE welcomes and connects the myriad of life science subgroups – from pharmaceutical to medical device, from agriculture to informatics, from digital health to industrial bio. More details and registration form found on website: https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $199 members, $249 non-members

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/

Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series: Incorporating Sustainable Stormwater Management in Public (& Private) Education

This month’s speaker will be Dr. Melissa Rooney. For the past eight years, Melissa has served as an associate supervisor on the board of Durham’s Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has mostly assisted with writing grants to install “Best Stormwater Management Practices” throughout Durham County, including rainwater-collecting cisterns, rain gardens and stream restorations. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Saturday, April 30

Nomination Deadline: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 AND Hall of Fame

With 40 Under 40, the chamber would like to recognize individuals who are making an impact in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County through their leadership, business success, vision, integrity, generosity, innovation and civic engagement. With the Hall of Fame, the chamber seeks to honor the lifetime contributions of those individuals who have helped promote and develop a positive business environment in Montgomery County. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Go to the website for details and submission forms for both categories.

When: Deadline to nominate is April 30

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-382-3020

Monday, May 2

Mindset Mastermind Course

Increase your awareness and understanding of how you can help your business grow by joining our Spring 2022 Mindset Mastermind course! This is a free 6-week course led by Russ Smith of Pinnacle Financial Partners. Meets biweekly beginning today. Space is extremely limited and anyone interested should email marketing@baccva.org ASAP. Presented by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Waymaker Church, 1650 Hooper Road, Forest

Cost: Free

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

Tuesday, May 3

Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

Thursday, May 5

Eggs & Issues: Partnering to Serve Our Community

Register by noon May 3! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s networking program, featuring “Breakfast with your Chiefs and Sheriff”: Sheriff Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Capt. Roe, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; and Chief Babb III, Virginia Tech Police Department. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: Register by noon May 3; program is May 5, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Thursday, May 5

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce: Ag Lunch & Learn Celebrating Cinco de Mayo

Enjoy a Mexican fiesta featuring food presented by our local farmers and restaurants, all produced locally! Special guest speaker is Mallory White. She will be presenting on the Botetourt Farmer’s Market: Where it’s been, where it is and where it is going.

Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $12 members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Friday, May 6

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Our speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Combat Engineer: A World War II Memoir.” Gathering at 11 a.m., meeting at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave, SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

18th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo

This Expo is an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with more than 100 Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals, including medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. Several clubs and civic organizations also will be on hand. A number of exhibitors will also be highlighting job openings, enabling the Expo to serve as a mini job fair. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. For more information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo.

Where: EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: 540-721-1203

Saturday, May 7

27th Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day

This year’s fundraiser is a drive-thru, but it’s still all you can eat, and for a good cause! Purchase tickets from a Kiwanian, or go to roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/. Please note: Auction bidding will be May 3-14. Find a link at the website.

Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke

When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person advance, $7 at the door; children 5 and under free

Contact: 540-761-6751

Tuesday, May 10

LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 non-members

Contact: 540-387-0267

Looking ahead

Tuesday, May 17

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Manufacturing

Limited tickets remain! Dr. Victor Gray, executive director of the Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Skills Institute, will be discussing recent regional trends in manufacturing with an eye toward the future. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Wahsington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Thursday, May 19

TechNite 2022

The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program, and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.