UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, April 25
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322
Tuesday, April 26
Government Contracting Series — Gov Contracting 101: Are You Ready?
People are also reading…
Please pre-register! The government contracting market is full of opportunity, and can be a challenge to navigate. This presentation will help you understand the steps you need to take to do business with the local, state and federal government. Topics include determining eligibility, how to get started and marketing to the government. This session is for current small business owners in all industries who are curious about expanding their business to include government contracting. Presenters will be Lisa Wood, Virginia PTAC director; and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
Where: Online
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/govcontracting 101
Patent and Trademark Series — Copyright Basics and Considerations for Entrepreneurs
Please pre-register! If you are an entrepreneur, you cannot afford to ignore copyrights. Join experts from the USPTO’s Office of Policy and International Affairs to learn the basics of copyright and receive insights into copyright registration and enforcement. Webinar presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://clients. virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx
RAMP Pitch & Polish
Virtual Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. These are private events with one company at a time pitching their business idea. Each participant receives a 25 minute time slot – the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage – limited slots available. Learn more at https://ramprb.com.
Where: Online
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Sarah Spotswood, RAMP, 540-553-6125
Wednesday, April 27
Art Works for Virginia Webinar: Tools for Expanding Creative Spaces and Placemaking in Your Community
Hear from ARTSFAIRFAX about their new “Creative Spaces Toolkit,” a roadmap to interim activation of vacant buildings and spaces, specifically designed to create a collaboration between the arts sector, property owners and government officials. Then hear from Kate Pittman, executive director of ViBe Creative District, on the range of initiatives that have made Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront District a national model for a destination/tourism experience. For more details and registration for each session, go to www.arts.virginia.gov/programs_artworks.html.
Where: Online
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 804-225-3132
Thursday, April 28
Business Development Forum: Business Analytics
Presenter Zachary Collier is president of Collier Research Systems, a consultancy providing decision-making and analytics services for clients across industries, including defense, healthcare, education and real estate. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Management at Radford University. His research and consulting interests include risk analysis and decision analysis, which he applies to problems at the intersection of technological, organizational and societal domains. Light breakfast is provided.
Where: RAMP Building, 709 S Jefferson St. Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Not specified
Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn — Inspire 2026: A Strategic Plan to Eliminating Poverty
Join us as representatives from Goodwill Industries of the Valleys discuss Inspire 2026, a strategic plan that speaks to our belief that the resources exist for us to make a significant impact in reducing poverty as we know it.
Where: Ashley Plantation, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $8 members, $10 future members
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Thrive Conference 2022
Please register! THRiVE is Virginia Bio’s largest statewide event, a conference that brings together the leading researchers from biomedical research universities and health systems, entrepreneurs, startups and emerging bioscience companies from the state. Envisioned as an opportunity to network and learn, THRiVE welcomes and connects the myriad of life science subgroups – from pharmaceutical to medical device, from agriculture to informatics, from digital health to industrial bio. More details and registration form found on website: https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $199 members, $249 non-members
Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/thrive-2022/
Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society Series: Incorporating Sustainable Stormwater Management in Public (& Private) Education
This month’s speaker will be Dr. Melissa Rooney. For the past eight years, Melissa has served as an associate supervisor on the board of Durham’s Soil and Water Conservation District, where she has mostly assisted with writing grants to install “Best Stormwater Management Practices” throughout Durham County, including rainwater-collecting cisterns, rain gardens and stream restorations. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.
Where: Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke
When: 6 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: info@cleanvalley.org
Saturday, April 30
Nomination Deadline: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40 AND Hall of Fame
With 40 Under 40, the chamber would like to recognize individuals who are making an impact in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of Montgomery County through their leadership, business success, vision, integrity, generosity, innovation and civic engagement. With the Hall of Fame, the chamber seeks to honor the lifetime contributions of those individuals who have helped promote and develop a positive business environment in Montgomery County. Chamber membership is not a requirement. Go to the website for details and submission forms for both categories.
Where: https://www.montgomerycc.org
When: Deadline to nominate is April 30
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-382-3020
Monday, May 2
Mindset Mastermind Course
Increase your awareness and understanding of how you can help your business grow by joining our Spring 2022 Mindset Mastermind course! This is a free 6-week course led by Russ Smith of Pinnacle Financial Partners. Meets biweekly beginning today. Space is extremely limited and anyone interested should email marketing@baccva.org ASAP. Presented by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.
When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Waymaker Church, 1650 Hooper Road, Forest
Cost: Free
Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org
Tuesday, May 3
Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast
Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.bedfordareachamber.com.
Where: Central Virginia Community College, Bedford
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $15 members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org
Thursday, May 5
Eggs & Issues: Partnering to Serve Our Community
Register by noon May 3! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s networking program, featuring “Breakfast with your Chiefs and Sheriff”: Sheriff Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office; Capt. Roe, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; and Chief Babb III, Virginia Tech Police Department. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: Register by noon May 3; program is May 5, 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: marketing@montgomerycc.org
Thursday, May 5
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce: Ag Lunch & Learn Celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Enjoy a Mexican fiesta featuring food presented by our local farmers and restaurants, all produced locally! Special guest speaker is Mallory White. She will be presenting on the Botetourt Farmer’s Market: Where it’s been, where it is and where it is going.
Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $12 members, $20 future members
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Friday, May 6
NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)
Our speaker will be Diana Christopulos. Her topic will be “Combat Engineer: A World War II Memoir.” Gathering at 11 a.m., meeting at 11:15 a.m. All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave, SW, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-14)
Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984
18th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo
This Expo is an opportunity for residents and visitors to engage with more than 100 Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals, including medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. Several clubs and civic organizations also will be on hand. A number of exhibitors will also be highlighting job openings, enabling the Expo to serve as a mini job fair. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. For more information, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo.
Where: EastLake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta
When: Noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: 540-721-1203
Saturday, May 7
27th Annual Kiwanis Pancake and Auction Day
This year’s fundraiser is a drive-thru, but it’s still all you can eat, and for a good cause! Purchase tickets from a Kiwanian, or go to roanokekiwanisclub.org/kpad/. Please note: Auction bidding will be May 3-14. Find a link at the website.
Where: Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke
When: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person advance, $7 at the door; children 5 and under free
Contact: 540-761-6751
Tuesday, May 10
LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development
Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 non-members
Contact: 540-387-0267
Looking ahead
Tuesday, May 17
Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Manufacturing
Limited tickets remain! Dr. Victor Gray, executive director of the Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Skills Institute, will be discussing recent regional trends in manufacturing with an eye toward the future. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Wahsington St., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)
Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org
Thursday, May 19
TechNite 2022
The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program, and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers
Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.