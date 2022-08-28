UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS

Tuesday, Aug. 30

ABC Laws & Regulations Training

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will host Special Agent Tracy Smith, Virginia ABC agent with the Bureau of Law Enforcement assigned to Montgomery County, as well as local law enforcement representatives, to provide the Responsible Sellers & Servers: Virginia’s Program. Come learn about changes to ABC laws and regulations that took effect July 1. This training is vital for licensed retail, restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, etc. Ask questions, explore how to spot fake IDs, and gain the tools and knowledge needed to be successful and compliant. This session will be offered both in person and via Zoom. Please register ahead of time at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Chamber office, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members and nonmembers

Contact: Steve Baffuto, president@montgomerycc.org

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://ramprb.com

Mobile Apps: How to Plan, Execute & Launch

In this boot camp you will learn if your small business would benefit from having a mobile app, and the steps to successfully deploy and market your app on the app stores. Areas covered include market research, finding a developer and budget, building a prototype, launching and promoting an app, and more. Presented by Cameron Nelson, CV SBDC and Virginia SBDC Chief Digital Advisor.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/mobile-apps

Thursday, Sept. 1 Eggs& Issues: Getting On Track: Regional Tourism in the Post-Pandemic Era

Register by noon Aug. 30! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, as we welcome David Rotenizer, executive director of Blacksburg—Christiansburg—Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office, as well as a panel representing several organizations that contribute to tourism in our community. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register and pay online at to https://www.montgomerycc.org or contact the email below.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

EntrepreneuHER Retreat Join the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center for a fall retreat designed to empower women entrepreneurs. The day includes yoga at 9 a.m., morning and afternoon breakout sessions, lunch, and closing celebrations. Find complete info at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $165

Contact: Call or text 540-632-1174; email hello@roanokesmallbusiness.org

Friday, Sept. 2 NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Cindy Markham. Her topic will be “Use Virginia Navigator to learn specific information on four key topics – Social and Community Engagement, Navigating Your Health Care, Brain Health and Elder Abuse.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Beating the Creative Burnout From procrastination to imposter syndrome, every artist eventually hits a wall. Trying to bounce back can often leave us with missed opportunities and forgotten deadlines. Join us as Chelsea Piechowski and others from the Johnson Health Center family give us some great ways to beat the burnout bully. This session is part of the SBDC’s Create Virginia series. Register and find other workshops and events at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Sept. 7 VT’s Small, Women-owned and/or Minority-owned (SWaM) Vendor Fair This annual event sponsored by the Virginia Tech Procurement Department/Supplier Opportunity is going back in-person in 2022! Vendor check-in is from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration covers two representatives and includes electric hookup, skirted table, two chairs, parking, Wi-Fi access, and complimentary coffee and beverages. Each vendor will receive two lunches, and can register for up to two additional lunches at $20 each. Only 100 lunch spots will be available. Registered vendors will receive an information packet via e-mail prior to the event. In previous years we were sold out, so please register early! To register, go to Virginia Tech Continuing & Professional Education at https://register.cpe.vt.edu/, click on Programs, Search Programs, and enter the program number 100298.

Where: Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $75

Contact: 540-231-5182 or cpeinfo@vt.edu

Online MBA Information Session This online information session will explore Virginia Tech’s Online MBA program option: a 100% online, cohort-based, part-time program built for working professionals. We will discuss how the Online MBA is designed to provide an engaging educational experience while maintaining flexibility, as well as the courses, format and admissions requirements. (Additional dates for these information sessions will be offered this fall; see the events calendar for the Pamplin College of Business.) Register at https://mba.vt.edu/connect-with-us/events/info-session-1.html.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rebecca McGill, mba@vt.edu, 703-538-8397

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: The Importance of Cyber-Security and IT Continuity

Attendees will learn why cyber-security is so important in today’s modern technology world and how they can be protected from data-breaches, ransomware attacks and other cyber-threats. Zack Harless, chief executive officer with TriCities IT, will lead this session. He will go over common baseline practices that can help prevent cyber-attacks and business downtime caused from technical issues. Free training materials will be provided for the attendees and their staff to help stay better protected from common cyber-threats. The Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program presented by Virginia Community Capital. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us. Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, Sept. 8 Bedford Area Chamber Annual Gala

During this event, we will announce our 2022 Excellence in Business Awards winners in the categories of Large Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Agri-Business of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Rising Star.

Where: Cedar Oaks Farm, 4671 Forest Road, Bedford

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $70 chamber members, table of eight $545; $85 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Networking Lunch Join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce for a networking lunch sponsored by Servpro. Registration required.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, South Roanoke Street 18, Fincastle

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 chamber members, $15 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.