Upcoming events for the week of April 11, 2021

TUESDAY, APRIL 13
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: ADAPTING BUSINESS LIFE TO FIT IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD
This webinar will provide participants with a contextual setting for the following five panel discussions. Presented by Scott Crawford, president and CEO, VA811.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for the series; $20 nonmembers, $100 for the series
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
Update and briefing from the Virginia General Assembly.
Where: Virtual
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $10 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com for required registration
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Melissa Palmer Mays, co-owner of Chocolatepaper; Amanda Forrester, director of the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center; and Kat Pascal, co-owner of Spotless America, Farmburguesa and co-founder of Nuestro Comercio Latino & Latinas Network, will discuss their experiences as entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $20 nonmembers
ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB
Brittny McGraw, news anchor with WSLS (Channel 10), will talk about the importance of volunteering.
Where: Virtual Zoom meeting
When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE
Meet Khari Ryder, the new Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce executive director, and see the new chamber office.
Where: Daleville Professional Center, 1324 Roanoke Road, Suite 4, Daleville
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Eric Chapman, an attorney with CowanPerry, will talk about navigating the hazy regulations regarding cannabis in the workplace.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-april-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
TECHTALK: THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD DATA PROCESSING STRATEGY POST-PANDEMIC
Steve Harris, director of infrastructure and hybrid cloud, and Tom Spitnale, vice president of sales with SyCom will discuss how they’ve developed data protection plans for businesses planning toward a hybrid workforce.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
CREATIVE THINKING FOR WORKPLACE PROBLEM SOLVING
Learn how to reboot your creative thinking and explore ways to enhance your creative minds. Presented by Dana Dalton Long, owner of Let’s Party Creatively.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE
Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES: 10 RULES TO BREAK IN BUSINESS
After 30 years in the business environment, Jason Bingham has learned some key lessons for personal and business success. He has defined 10 “Rules to Break” and will talk about about their use in his career.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $30 nonmembers
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL BUSINESS AWARDS
Local businesses and business leaders will be honored.
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 award nominees and 2020 and 2021 Chamber Ambassadors, $30 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2021, A YEAR FOR RECOVERY AND DISCOVERY
Presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speaker Nneka Logan, associate professor in the School of Communications, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon to 4:40 p.m.
Cost: $50 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $75 nonmembers
Contact: Register by noon on April 21, www.montgomerycc.org
ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
Celebrate the positive and highlight the region’s resiliency and strength through unexpected challenges.
Where: Virtual on YouTube
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers
