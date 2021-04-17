Upcoming events for the week of April 18, 2021

TUESDAY, APRIL 20
TECHTALK: THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD DATA PROCESSING STRATEGY
Steve Harris and Tom Spitnale with SyCom will discuss how they’ve developed data protection plans for businesses planning toward a hybrid workforce.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
CREATIVE THINKING FOR WORKPLACE PROBLEM SOLVING
Learn how to reboot your creative thinking and explore ways to enhance your creative minds. Presented by Dana Dalton Long, owner of Let’s Party Creatively.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE
Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES: 10 RULES TO BREAK IN BUSINESS
After 30 years in the business environment, Jason Bingham has learned some key lessons for personal and business success. He has defined 10 “Rules to Break” and will talk about about their use in his career.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS
Local businesses and business leaders will be honored.
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 award nominees and 2020 and 2021 Chamber Ambassadors, $30 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speaker Nneka Logan, associate professor in the School of Communications, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon to 4:40 p.m.
Cost: $50 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $75 nonmembers
Contact: Register by noon April 21, www.montgomerycc.org
ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Celebrate the positive and highlight the region’s resiliency and strength through unexpected challenges.
Where: Virtual on YouTube
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
CAPITAL MARKETS OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES
Presented by Edward Kerschner, chief portfolio strategist at Columbia Threadneedle. Hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: To register, email william.laughon@ampf.com or call 804-864-6029
THURSDAY, MAY 6
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
