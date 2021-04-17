Upcoming events for the week of April 18, 2021

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE

Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse

LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES: 10 RULES TO BREAK IN BUSINESS

After 30 years in the business environment, Jason Bingham has learned some key lessons for personal and business success. He has defined 10 “Rules to Break” and will talk about about their use in his career.