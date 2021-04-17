 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of April 18, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of April 18, 2021

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

TECHTALK: THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD DATA PROCESSING STRATEGY

Steve Harris and Tom Spitnale with SyCom will discuss how they’ve developed data protection plans for businesses planning toward a hybrid workforce.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

CREATIVE THINKING FOR WORKPLACE PROBLEM SOLVING

Learn how to reboot your creative thinking and explore ways to enhance your creative minds. Presented by Dana Dalton Long, owner of Let’s Party Creatively.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE

Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse

LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES: 10 RULES TO BREAK IN BUSINESS

After 30 years in the business environment, Jason Bingham has learned some key lessons for personal and business success. He has defined 10 “Rules to Break” and will talk about about their use in his career.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS

Local businesses and business leaders will be honored.

Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 award nominees and 2020 and 2021 Chamber Ambassadors, $30 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org

WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

Presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speaker Nneka Logan, associate professor in the School of Communications, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon to 4:40 p.m.

Cost: $50 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $75 nonmembers

Contact: Register by noon April 21, www.montgomerycc.org

ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING

Celebrate the positive and highlight the region’s resiliency and strength through unexpected challenges.

Where: Virtual on YouTube

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

CAPITAL MARKETS OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

Presented by Edward Kerschner, chief portfolio strategist at Columbia Threadneedle. Hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.

Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: To register, email william.laughon@ampf.com or call 804-864-6029

THURSDAY, MAY 6

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

