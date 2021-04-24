 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of April 25, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of April 25, 2021

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS

Local businesses and business leaders will be honored.

Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 award nominees and 2020 and 2021 Chamber Ambassadors, $30 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org

WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

Presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speaker Nneka Logan, associate professor in the School of Communications, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon to 4:40 p.m.

Cost: $50 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $75 nonmembers

Contact: Register by noon April 21, www.montgomerycc.org

ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING

Celebrate the positive and highlight the region’s resiliency and strength through unexpected challenges.

Where: Virtual on YouTube

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

CAPITAL MARKETS OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES

Presented by Edward Kerschner, chief portfolio strategist at Columbia Threadneedle. Hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.

Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: To register, email william.laughon@ampf.com or call 804-864-6029

THURSDAY, MAY 6

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

TUESDAY, MAY 11

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE

“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on current trends seen in their practice as it relates to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, MAY 13-14

OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14

Cost: $279

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

