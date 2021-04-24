Upcoming events for the week of April 25, 2021

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER BUSINESS AWARDS
Local businesses and business leaders will be honored.
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 award nominees and 2020 and 2021 Chamber Ambassadors, $30 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
Presented by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Keynote speaker Nneka Logan, associate professor in the School of Communications, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon to 4:40 p.m.
Cost: $50 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $75 nonmembers
Contact: Register by noon April 21, www.montgomerycc.org
ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER ANNUAL MEETING
Celebrate the positive and highlight the region’s resiliency and strength through unexpected challenges.
Where: Virtual on YouTube
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
CAPITAL MARKETS OUTLOOK AND OPPORTUNITIES
Presented by Edward Kerschner, chief portfolio strategist at Columbia Threadneedle. Hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: To register, email william.laughon@ampf.com or call 804-864-6029
THURSDAY, MAY 6
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAY, MAY 11
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE
“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on current trends seen in their practice as it relates to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, MAY 13-14
OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY
This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14
Cost: $279
Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.