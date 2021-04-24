Upcoming events for the week of April 25, 2021

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

THURSDAY-FRIDAY, MAY 13-14

OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14

Cost: $279

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha

