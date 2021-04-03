 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of April 4, 2021
TUESDAY, APRIL 6

LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP

As the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session comes to a close, legislators will talk with local business leaders about legislation that will impact Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

TUESDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 6-9

OSHA STANDARDS FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

OSHA 511 course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in general industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material may be found at www.oshamidatlantic.org, or call 800-875-4770

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Roanoke College’s SHRM student chapter will host a virtual joint meeting with the Roanoke Valley chapter. Topic: Tips and tricks for Zoom discussions.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

A DESIGN THINKING APPROACH TO WORKING THROUGH CREATIVE BLOCKS

Nakia Shelton, an assistant professor of strategic communication at High Point University, will discuss using design thinking to overcome creative burnout.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: ADAPTING BUSINESS LIFE TO FIT IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

This webinar will provide participants with a contextual setting for the following five panel discussions. Presented by Scott Crawford, president and CEO, VA811.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for the series; $20 nonmembers, $100 for the series

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP

Update and briefing from the Virginia General Assembly.

Where: Virtual

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $10 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com for required registration

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE

Meet Khari Ryder, the new Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce executive director, and see the new chamber office.

Where: Daleville Professional Center, 1324 Roanoke Road, Suite 4, Daleville

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Eric Chapman, an attorney with CowanPerry, will talk about navigating the hazy regulations regarding cannabis in the workplace.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-april-2021-meeting

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

TECHTALK: THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD DATA PROCESSING STRATEGY POST-PANDEMIC

Steve Harris, director of infrastructure and hybrid cloud, and Tom Spitnale, vice president of sales with SyCom, will discuss how they’ve developed data protection plans for businesses planning toward a hybrid workforce.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

CREATIVE THINKING FOR WORKPLACE PROBLEM SOLVING

Learn how to reboot your creative thinking and explore ways to enhance your creative minds. Presented by Dana Dalton Long, owner of Let’s Party Creatively.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE

Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse

