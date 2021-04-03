Upcoming events for the week of April 4, 2021

TUESDAY, APRIL 6
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
As the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session comes to a close, legislators will talk with local business leaders about legislation that will impact Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
TUESDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 6-9
OSHA STANDARDS FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY
OSHA 511 course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in general industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material may be found at www.oshamidatlantic.org, or call 800-875-4770
TUESDAY, APRIL 8
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Roanoke College’s SHRM student chapter will host a virtual joint meeting with the Roanoke Valley chapter. Topic: Tips and tricks for Zoom discussions.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
A DESIGN THINKING APPROACH TO WORKING THROUGH CREATIVE BLOCKS
Nakia Shelton, an assistant professor of strategic communication at High Point University, will discuss using design thinking to overcome creative burnout.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: ADAPTING BUSINESS LIFE TO FIT IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD
This webinar will provide participants with a contextual setting for the following five panel discussions. Presented by Scott Crawford, president and CEO, VA811.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for the series; $20 nonmembers, $100 for the series
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
Update and briefing from the Virginia General Assembly.
Where: Virtual
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $10 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com for required registration
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
CHAMBER OPEN HOUSE
Meet Khari Ryder, the new Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce executive director, and see the new chamber office.
Where: Daleville Professional Center, 1324 Roanoke Road, Suite 4, Daleville
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Eric Chapman, an attorney with CowanPerry, will talk about navigating the hazy regulations regarding cannabis in the workplace.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-april-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
TECHTALK: THE IMPORTANCE OF A GOOD DATA PROCESSING STRATEGY POST-PANDEMIC
Steve Harris, director of infrastructure and hybrid cloud, and Tom Spitnale, vice president of sales with SyCom, will discuss how they’ve developed data protection plans for businesses planning toward a hybrid workforce.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
CREATIVE THINKING FOR WORKPLACE PROBLEM SOLVING
Learn how to reboot your creative thinking and explore ways to enhance your creative minds. Presented by Dana Dalton Long, owner of Let’s Party Creatively.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members without lunch, $20 members with lunch, $12 nonmembers without lunch, $22 with lunch
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CLUBHOUSE
Zack Jackson and John Park, co-founders of The JPG Agency, will share their experiences, lessons learned and advice for making the most of the Clubhouse app.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/everything-you-need-to-know-about-clubhouse
