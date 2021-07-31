 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 1, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

EGGS & ISSUES

Steve Fijalkowski with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Craig Meadows will discuss “The State of Montgomery County.”

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

NARFE MEETING

Kathy Hayden, field representative for Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Gwen Mason, Roanoke office regional director for Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., will talk about legislation that supports veterans and federal employees and retirees.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

LEADERS OF CONSCIENCE: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

This workshop designed for mid-level managers will provide an orientation to DEI key concerns and how to address and respond to issues in the workplace.

Where: Online via Zoom

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $59

Contact: www.vtrc.vt.edu/leadership/dei.html

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS BEST PRACTICES

Speaker Joe Carpenter, senior vice president of communications at the University of Texas Arlington.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look at upcoming city initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Mark Buehlman, a retired Army veteran and program/project manager, will talk about the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, a free training and certification program to help employers implement best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

