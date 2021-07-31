Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 1, 2021

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
EGGS & ISSUES
Steve Fijalkowski with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Craig Meadows will discuss “The State of Montgomery County.”
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
NARFE MEETING
Kathy Hayden, field representative for Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Gwen Mason, Roanoke office regional director for Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., will talk about legislation that supports veterans and federal employees and retirees.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
LEADERS OF CONSCIENCE: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
This workshop designed for mid-level managers will provide an orientation to DEI key concerns and how to address and respond to issues in the workplace.
Where: Online via Zoom
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $59
Contact: www.vtrc.vt.edu/leadership/dei.html
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS BEST PRACTICES
Speaker Joe Carpenter, senior vice president of communications at the University of Texas Arlington.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 19
STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look at upcoming city initiatives.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Mark Buehlman, a retired Army veteran and program/project manager, will talk about the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program, a free training and certification program to help employers implement best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2021-meeting
