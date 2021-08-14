 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 15, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 15, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

VOLUNTEER LUNCH & LEARN

Bring your lunch and learn how your time as a Junior Achievement volunteer can help make a difference in the life of a young person.

Where: Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, 3433 Brambleton Ave. Suite #202B, Roanoke

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at education@ jaswva.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look at upcoming city initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Mark Buehlman, a retired Army veteran and program/project manager, will talk about the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2021-meeting

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

LEADERSHIP IN CHANGING TIMES: A CONFERENCE FOR ALL AND BEST PLACES TO WORK

These programs have been combined for 2021. The conference is designed for leaders and emerging leader representing companies of all sizes in the community.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 to $99

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register

MONDAY-FRIDAY,

AUGUST 23-27

VTCRC: GAME CHANGER WEEK

The week will bring together industry disruptors virtually and in person with events organized by the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and community.

Where: Varies

Cost: Free

Contact: www.vtcrc.com for registration and schedule

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Victor Cardwell, chairman, principal and co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers, will talk about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: COMMUNICATING AS A MANAGER

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $299

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/managementseries

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

Bring a resume and come dressed for success.

Where: The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: For more information, Kathy Hodges, 483-0179, ext. 2101; businesses interested in a table should call Stacey Jones at 483-0179, ext. 2102

TECHNITE

Annual celebration of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region’s technology community. Keynote speaker Michael Rihani, Tesla.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 5 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $89 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $99 nonmembers; $800 table (10 seats)

Contact: https://rbtc.tech

MONDAY-THURSDAY,

AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2

OSHA 511

Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

EGGS & ISSUES

Fletcher Mangum, an economist who supports the Virginia Chamber, will deliver an economic update and forecast.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Aug. 30

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert