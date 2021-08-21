Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 22, 2021

MONDAY, AUGUST 23
LEADERSHIP IN CHANGING TIMES: A CONFERENCE FOR ALL AND BEST PLACES TO WORK
These programs have been combined for 2021. The conference is designed for leaders and emerging leader representing companies of all sizes in the community.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $35 to $99
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register
MONDAY-FRIDAY,
AUGUST 23-27
VTCRC: GAME CHANGER WEEK
The week will bring together industry disruptors virtually and in person with events organized by the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and community.
Where: Varies
Cost: Free
Contact: www.vtcrc.com for registration and schedule
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Victor Cardwell, chairman, principal and co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers, will talk about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: COMMUNICATING AS A MANAGER
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $299
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/managementseries
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR
Bring a resume and come dressed for success.
Where: The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: For more information, Kathy Hodges, 483-0179, ext. 2101; businesses interested in a table should call Stacey Jones at 483-0179, ext. 2102
TECHNITE
Annual celebration of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region’s technology community. Keynote speaker Michael Rihani, Tesla.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 5 to 11 p.m.
Cost: $89 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $99 nonmembers; $800 table (10 seats)
Contact: https://rbtc.tech
MONDAY-THURSDAY,
AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2
OSHA 511
Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
EGGS & ISSUES
Fletcher Mangum, an economist who supports the Virginia Chamber, will deliver an economic update and forecast.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Aug. 30
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
NARFE MEETING
Master Gardener Kathy Sink will talk about planting for fall. All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
